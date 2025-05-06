Vigil in front of the Constitutional Court

Ahin Aslan

The Constitutional Court (AYM) will tomorrow conduct a substantive review of the request to annul and suspend certain provisions of the so-called 'massacre law', which paves the way for the killing of stray animals. Rights advocates from across Turkey will travel to Ankara and hold a vigil throughout the day at Ahlatlıbel Atatürk Park, opposite the AYM.

Animal rights defenders, declaring “We won’t leave the streets until the law is repealed,” will once again call on the AYM to annul the legislation. In a statement by the Sokaktayım Yanındayım İnisiyatifi (I'm on the Street With You Initiative), it was said: “On 7 May, we will be on a full-day life vigil to say ‘Life is a right’ against the law that allows street animals to be collected and systematically slaughtered. We call on everyone who stands for rights, justice, and life to raise their voices together. AYM, repeal the law.”

The Yaşatacağız Platform also stated: “After nine months, the AYM is finally reviewing the massacre law! On this historic day, we will not leave our animal friends alone. On Wednesday 7 May, we will gather in large numbers in front of the AYM in Ankara.”

Despite objections from opposition MPs and animal rights advocates, the law was swiftly passed and published in the Official Gazette on 2 August. The CHP filed a case with the AYM on 15 August 2024, requesting the annulment and suspension of 16 of the 17 articles in the law. The AYM accepted the case for substantive review. The case concerning the annulment and suspension of 16 articles in Law No. 7527, which amends the Animal Protection Law, is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, 7 May. In their campaign against the law, which they say legalises the killing of animals, animal rights advocates collected 100,000 signatures and submitted them to the Constitutional Court.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled AYM önünde nöbet var, published in BirGün newspaper on May 6, 2025.