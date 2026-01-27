Warehouse workers' resistance spreads

Ebru Çelik

Migros warehouse workers walked off the job at 12 Migros warehouses operating in 10 provinces the previous night in protest against the employer's 28% pay rise demand. In the struggle led by the Warehouse, Port, Shipyard and Maritime Workers' Union (DGD-SEN), approximately 5,000 workers at 12 warehouses in Diyarbakır, Erzurum, Adana, Mersin, Bursa, İzmir and Istanbul shared their determination on social media through marches.

Emphasising that the resistance will continue until Migros management makes an official statement, the warehouse workers said, ‘There is no agreement, there is resistance. Our resistance will continue until Migros management makes an official statement that our demands have been accepted.’

WORK STOPPED AT 12 WAREHOUSES

Led by DGD-SEN, the work stoppages began with the morning shift on Friday, 23 January 2026, and quickly spread across the country. According to information provided by the union, work was stopped at 12 warehouses in just two days, while work slowdowns were carried out at approximately 20 warehouses. Production and shipments at Migros warehouses in many cities, including Istanbul, Izmir, Adana, Bursa, Kocaeli, and Diyarbakır, slowed down significantly. The workers described Migros's offer of a 28 per cent pay rise, which was only 1 per cent on top of the 28 per cent increase in the minimum wage, as a ‘poverty wage increase.’ They emphasised that occupational health and safety had been neglected during their work at the warehouse and that there were problems with the lodgings provided to some of the workers.

THE BOSS WILL PAY THE TAX

Onur Koçer, Organisational Specialist at DGD-SEN, reporting from the Migros Warehouse in Esenyurt, Istanbul, said that approximately 1,000 workers at the Esenyurt warehouse and approximately 5,000 workers nationwide had stopped work. Koçer said, "There are three shifts: morning, middle and night. Workers often arrive early and leave late from their shifts; they are keeping the area crowded and continuing the action strongly. The strike is continuing at full speed.‘

Stating that the problems are not limited to wages, Koçer said the following about the workers' demands: ’Our first demand is a 50 per cent wage increase. Workers appear on the payroll as earning the bare minimum wage. To avoid tax and social security contributions, part of the wage is paid through fringe benefits. Therefore, even though the actual wage received is 2-3 thousand lira above the minimum wage, the payslip shows the minimum wage. When the tax bracket is reached during the year, the wage falls below the minimum wage. Therefore, the second demand is for wages to be defined as net wages and for the tax burden to be borne by the employer, not the worker. Since wages are defined as gross, tax deductions are made from the worker's pay. Workers want this practice to end. The third demand is for all bank promotions to be paid to workers. It is stated that promotions of between 40,000 and 50,000 lira are generated in warehouses through two-year agreements. However, only 5,000 to 6,000 lira of this is given to the workers, with the company taking the rest. Yet this money is paid by the bank to the worker because they are a customer. Workers demand that the entire promotion be paid to them. The fourth demand is the abolition of the subcontracting system."

Following consultations, DGD-SEN summarised its demands in five points as follows:

•Subcontractors US-Group and M.B.M will leave the warehouses, and all workers will be hired by Migros.

•All rights granted to Migros store employees will also be granted to warehouse workers.

•Bank promotions will be paid to workers in full.

•All wage increases will be a net 50 per cent.

•Taxes will be paid by the Migros employer.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Depo işçilerinin direnişi yayılıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on January 27, 2026.