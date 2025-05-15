We are once again top in waste exports

Özgür Gürbüz

Turkey was the country that imported the most waste from the 27 countries of the European Union (EU) in 2024. The amount of waste imported from the EU increased slightly to 12.3 million tonnes compared to the previous year. In 2023, this figure was 12.2 million tonnes. Turkey's waste imports, defined as ‘recyclable raw materials,’ were worth 4.182 billion euros. The value of exports from Turkey to the EU-27 countries remained at 658 million euros. We also had a shortfall in scrap waste trade.

Turkey retained its title as the country that imported the most waste from Europe this year. The United Kingdom followed with 3.8 million tonnes, and India with 3.1 million tonnes.

Scrap metals account for the largest share of waste sent to Turkey. In 2024, Turkey imported 10 million 742 thousand tonnes of scrap metal from 27 EU countries, paying 3 billion 865 million euros in return. Scrap metals were once again the waste category for which Turkey paid the most this year. The Netherlands and Belgium were the countries we bought the most from in this regard. Scrap metals were followed by scrap paper and cardboard products. Bulgaria was the leading country in the import of used paper and cardboard, with nearly 537,000 tonnes.

One of the most controversial categories in waste trade is undoubtedly plastic waste. Despite all the criticism, scrap plastic imports increased compared to the previous year, reaching 425,000 tonnes. In 2023, it was 314,000 tonnes. The list does not end here. Last year, 222,000 tonnes of organic materials, 210,000 tonnes of minerals, 75,000 tonnes of textiles, 28,000 tonnes of glass, 308 tonnes of rubber, 296 tonnes of wood, and 12,000 tonnes of waste classified under a specific category were shipped from the EU-27 to Turkey.

Although it is claimed that waste is imported to meet raw material needs, there are significant concerns regarding the fate of many materials, such as plastic, in Turkey. The extent to which this waste is recycled, how much is used in new product production, and how new waste generated during these processes is managed remain subjects of debate. There are also claims that non-recyclable waste is being burned, sent to cement factories or dumped in nature. Repeated fires in waste collection areas raise suspicions that this is a way of getting rid of waste that has turned into rubbish. While Turkey's recycling facilities cannot handle the country's waste, municipalities are trying to dispose of waste by burning it, and waste imported from abroad is worsening the problem.

It is well known that burning many types of waste, such as plastic, causes significant health problems for the environment and human health. The issue is not limited to Europe. Tons of waste are imported from around the world as scrap. In 2023, Turkey imported nearly as much scrap waste from the rest of the world as it did from the EU. EU data is transparent and visible, so it makes headlines, but the problem is actually twice as serious as we know.

Waste exports are being discussed in Europe as much as they are in Turkey. The EU is also moving towards regulation in this area. According to the Waste Shipment Regulation published in the Official Journal of the EU in April 2024, it will be monitored whether waste is processed under appropriate conditions in the countries to which it is sent, whether they have recycling capacity, and whether they have the capacity to process the waste they import. It will be examined whether waste is processed under environmentally appropriate conditions and whether waste imports negatively affect the country's ability to collect and process its own waste. If the assessments are negative, waste shipments to that country will be suspended. Regulations regarding the export of plastic waste will come into effect on 21 November 2026, while regulations regarding the export of other types of waste will come into effect on 21 May 2027.

Will the EU's rules be able to protect our nature and people that we have failed to protect?

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Atık ithalatında yine zirvedeyiz, published in BirGün newspaper on May 15, 2025.