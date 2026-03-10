‘We defeated you, and we will defeat you again’

Kayhan Ayhan & Öncü Durmuş

One of the most critical trials in the country's history, the IBB political conspiracy trial, began yesterday in Silivri.

Tension arose during the first hearing of the IBB trial, in which 402 defendants, including 106 in custody, are being tried, among them CHP presidential candidate and IBB Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu. Ekrem İmamoğlu was greeted with thunderous applause when he was brought to the courtroom in Silivri. Following a dispute between Imamoğlu and the judge over a “greeting”, a record was taken against Imamoğlu. After it was announced that Imamoğlu would be one of the last defendants to speak, the court panel left the courtroom in response to the ensuing reactions. The hearing resumed at 2 p.m. with spectators present. lawyers requested the recusal of the judges on the grounds that the court panel had lost its impartiality. The requests were rejected, and the first session of the trial ended.

DE FACTO STATE OF EMERGENCY

Prior to the hearing, a state of emergency was effectively declared in the district by decision of the Silivri District Governor's Office. Before the hearing at the Marmara Penal Institution, the prison perimeter was declared a ‘special security zone,’ and restrictions were imposed on the participation of the press and lawyers. Before the trial, a state of emergency was declared in the district by decision of the Silivri District Governor's Office. It was even forbidden to take pictures 1 km away or make any press statements.

Speaking at the hearing, Ekrem Imamoğlu and his lawyer Mehmet Pehlivan's lawyer Hasan Fehmi Demir drew attention to the historical importance of Silivri, saying, ‘We are in Silivri, the symbolic place of the coup plotters.’

THE HALL WAS EVACUATED

The defence lawyers reacted to the publication of the list of defendants in the pro-government Yeni Şafak newspaper, asking how this list, which was not given to the lawyers, was leaked to Yeni Şafak. The Court decided to hear Ekrem Imamoğlu's defence last. When Imamoğlu then asked to speak and the Court President refused to allow it, the lawyers objected. Following reactions from the audience, the presiding judge ordered the courtroom to be cleared. The court panel left the courtroom shortly afterwards. Towards the end of the first hearing, another argument broke out between İmamoğlu and the judge. İmamoğlu told the judge, ‘You cannot make hand gestures. Shame on you.’

After the argument, Imamoğlu said, ‘I have beaten you four times, and I will beat you seven times.’ The judge presiding over the case stated that the defence statements of the defendants in custody would be heard in the first hearing and those of the defendants not in custody in the second hearing. The judge stated that they had prepared a one-and-a-half-month schedule and that no arrest warrants would be issued for the defendants not in custody. The hearings will continue four days a week until the end of April.

∗∗∗

IMPRESSION: TWO CLEAR PICTURES IN SILIVRI

Kayhan AYHAN

From early morning hours before the trial, there was a flurry of activity on and around the campus. All roads leading to the campus were blocked by the gendarmerie, and access was directed only to the TEM motorway side. This resulted in a traffic queue stretching for kilometres. The gendarmes lined up along the road were accompanied by the construction of the largest courtroom in the history of the Republic. The barricades and gendarmerie shields placed at every corner did not deter citizens, despite the freezing weather. Some had left their children at home to come, while others, despite their advanced age, made their way along this road with their walking sticks. Many of the citizens who came to watch the trial continued to wait for justice in the cold without being able to enter the courtroom. The words of the defendants' lawyers actually revealed the situation: ‘Just get out of your car once and try to walk through the main gate to get here, and you will see what is happening.’

Despite all this, there was no sense of despair on anyone's face. On the contrary, they waved their İmamoğlu flags with joy. Despite all this injustice, this hope pointed to one thing: righteousness... The situation was as difficult as ever for us journalists. Only a ‘blue card’ was required to enter. This card refers to the press card issued by the Presidency of Communications. Many of my colleagues were unable to follow the trial because they did not have this card. They had to content themselves with relaying information they heard from inside in the cold. As the trial time approached, the concentration of lawyers and defendants in front of the barricades was striking. When we entered, there were no seats left.

Lawyers took their places on the large side, while spectators and journalists took their places at the back. Ekrem İmamoğlu and the other detainees were greeted with great excitement as they entered the courtroom. Everyone was trying to follow the trial, which they knew would last for months, with anger and curiosity. The first day of the trial revealed two sides. On one side were those who mobilised all their resources to obstruct the trial, and on the other were those who, despite all the difficulties, refused to back down, driven by their belief in the righteousness of their cause.

∗∗∗

UP TO 2,352 YEARS IN PRISON SOUGHT

The indictment alleges that İmamoğlu committed the following crimes: "forming an organisation for the purpose of committing crimes, bribery (12 counts), laundering of criminal proceeds (7 counts), and fraud to the detriment of public institutions and organisations (7 counts). The indictment seeks a prison sentence ranging from 828 to 2,352 years for a total of 143 acts covered by the indictment. Of the defendants against whom public proceedings have been initiated, 99 are alleged to be ‘members of the organisation’ (1 is the suspect Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is alleged to be the founder and leader of the organisation, 6 are the suspects Fatih Keleş, Murat Ongun, Ertan Yıldız, Murat Gülibrahimoğlu, Adem Soytekin and Hüseyin Gün, 92 of whom are alleged to be organisation members), while the rest are alleged to be ‘not members of the organisation but have committed related crimes’.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled "Sizi yendik, yine yeneceğiz", published in BirGün newspaper on March 10, 2026.