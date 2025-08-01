We do not recognise your bans: The right to strike cannot be obstructed

Havva Gümüşkaya

As a continuation of its pro-capital policies, the AKP government has once again seized one of the fundamental rights of workers: the right to strike. While it continues to build an authoritarian regime across all areas of life, it does not hesitate to wield the stick in any sphere it sees as a threat.

In the face of the deepening economic crisis and harsh living conditions, the regime's greatest demand in the labour field, where exploitation is the highest, is that no one speak out.

Most recently, at a meeting with union confederation leaders on 1 May, AKP President Tayyip Erdoğan stated that “we have placed the right to strike on a rational basis” and proceeded to sign the 22nd strike ban of AKP’s 22-year rule. The government has so far implemented strike bans as part of its policy to suppress labour struggles, neutralise unions and dismantle organised society. Following a deadlock in the public sector framework agreement negotiations, the strike decision taken by the Turkish Mine Workers' Union was banned under the guise of “national security”. The ban came in the form of a “60-day postponement”.

No agreement was reached in the wage negotiations covering 600,000 public sector workers. The government’s latest offer was a 24 percent raise for the first half of this year, 11 percent for the second half, 10 percent for the first half of 2026, and 6 percent for the second half. Türk-İş rejected the offer, and strike notices have begun to be posted at workplaces where collective agreements have expired. The first de facto strike was expected to begin tomorrow at boron facilities affiliated with Eti Maden.

The ban will affect 1,840 workers employed at Eti Maden’s boron operations in Ankara, Eskişehir, Balıkesir and Kütahya. If the Council of State does not issue a stay of execution within 60 days, the union will either have to reach an agreement with the employer or apply to the High Arbitration Board, where the government and employer representatives hold a majority. While the right to strike has been trampled by the decision published in the Official Gazette, further bans are expected in the coming days on other strikes declared by Türk-İş-affiliated unions. In Zonguldak, nearly 8,000 mine workers have announced their strike will begin on 2 August.

SUBJECT TO ONE MAN

The 1961 Constitution and the labour laws of the time included provisions that allowed strikes postponed on grounds of national security or public health to resume once the 60-day period had ended. These provisions were changed following the 12 September military coup, and postponement of strikes was followed directly by strike bans. The 2010 constitutional amendments and Law No. 6356 enacted in 2012 during the AKP era preserved the bans imposed by the 12 September regime. After the transition to one-man rule, strike postponements and thus, bans became even more widespread through presidential decrees. The right to strike has been rendered virtually impossible in practice.

The strike ban on actions over vested rights, a legacy of the 12 September 1980 period, was also maintained. The 10 percent industry threshold was reduced to 1 percent during the AKP era, but as many sectors were merged, it became harder for unions to gain authorisation. As a result, many unions lost the ability to engage in collective bargaining. The workplace threshold of 50 percent plus one from the coup period was also preserved.

With the decision announced yesterday, a total of 22 strike postponement orders have been issued under AKP governments, some by cabinet decision, some by emergency decrees, and others directly by presidential order. More than 200,000 workers have been directly affected by these bans. The number of workers able to exercise their right to strike has not even reached 100,000. Between 2003 and 2025, strikes in the tyre, glass, banking, pharmaceutical, metal and chemical sectors were mostly banned on grounds of national security, but reasons such as public health, economic and financial stability were also cited.

The first strike banned by the AKP was the Petrol-İş strike at the Petlas tyre factory in Kırıkkale, under the pretext of national security. Before the state of emergency, a total of 8 strikes were banned by cabinet decision: 2 in 2003, 2 in 2004, 1 in 2005, 2 in 2014 and 1 in 2015. From the post-OHAL period onwards, except for 2021, 13 more strikes were banned. Seven of these bans were issued during 2017-2018 alone. While approximately 38,000 workers had their strikes banned between 2003 and 2017, between 2017 and 2025 nearly 200,000 workers’ strikes were banned under the label of “postponement”.

∗∗∗

IN THE END, WE WILL WIN

Özkan Atar, President of Birleşik Metal İş Union, the union whose strike decisions have been banned the most in this period stated, “The struggle of hundreds of thousands of public workers and, as a whole, our working class for bread and a dignified life cannot be stopped by the AKP government's strike bans.”

Atar said, “The position reached by confederations involved in the Public Sector Framework Protocol negotiations, as they tried to conduct the process without ‘confronting’ the government, is now a strike ban, one of the harshest attacks on workers’ livelihoods and futures.” He called on unions to declare they will not recognise strike bans and to commit to expanding the struggle through unity. In his statement, Atar said:

“As the union whose strikes have been banned the most, and as metal workers, we clearly demonstrated at the beginning of the year how to fight against strike bans and how rights can be won by breaking bans through strikes. The Turkish working class has the strength, courage and experience to repel this attack and win the agreement it deserves. What’s needed is correct leadership of the process and the organisation of the working class’s united struggle. Domestic and foreign capital and their government will lose. The Turkish working class will win!”

∗∗∗

WE WILL RESIST

In response to the banning of the Eti Maden strike on grounds of national security, a statement from the Tez-Koop-İş union said that behind the “threat to national security” rhetoric lies a fear of “the awakening of the working class, democracy and class struggle.” The statement declared, “In this country, the right to strike is being seized, and the will of the worker is being taken hostage.”

It emphasised that it is not strikes that threaten national security, stating, “What threatens national security is not the workers, but those responsible for their deaths in mine collapses and forest fires. It is not public workers fighting for their rights, but those who use poverty as a tool of governance and trample on law and democracy. What undermines national security is not the strike but the government side failing to make an offer for nearly four months in the Public Sector Framework Protocol negotiations after Türk-İş’s proposal, then making offers that could not even be negotiated, and finally withdrawing its offer altogether. It is the arbitrariness of the strike postponements.”

The statement underlined that with the postponement decision, the public workers' struggle has become a struggle for democracy, justice and the rule of law: “De facto strike bans will not intimidate public workers! We will rise up against those who trample democracy and we will resist strike bans!”

Meanwhile, following the strike decision by METU workers, Tez-Koop-İş Union announced that a strike will also take place at Marmara University, to be launched on 11 August.

∗∗∗

WE DO NOT ACCEPT BEING DEVALUED

In a statement by the Turkish Mine Workers’ Union, whose strike was banned, it was said: “We, the miners, whose only capital is our sweat and strength, do not accept being treated with such worthlessness.”

The statement emphasised that the strike postponement decision amounts to the de facto seizure of the right to strike: “This decision is an unacceptable step aimed at silencing thousands of workers who risk their lives in the mines and earn their bread deep underground.”

“We will continue to inform the public about the difficulties miners face, our demands, and the grave consequences of this postponement decision. We call on all civil society organisations, labour groups and concerned citizens to hear our voice. We once again underline that this ban will not intimidate us or make us give up our rightful demands. In the face of this anti-labour stance, as the Turkish Mine Workers’ Union, we will expand our struggle using all legal and democratic means.”

THE PRETENCE OF NEGOTIATION

Labour law expert Murat Özveri recalled that in sectors where strikes are banned or postponed, the High Arbitration Board steps in for the parties and makes decisions on the disputed items in collective agreements. “This is what we call ‘compulsory arbitration’ in our legal terminology. It is a restriction of free collective bargaining,” he said.

“This mechanism, which should be applied only in exceptional and narrow circumstances, has unfortunately been turned into a routine since the 12 September coup, and especially during the AKP era,” Özveri stated, noting that all potentially effective and critical strikes in the national economy have been postponed and thus banned.

“For a strike to be meaningful, it must be effective, only then can workers and employers stand as equal social partners,” he said, and added:

“Virtually every effective strike, including strikes at Turkish Airlines and in the glass, metal and rubber sectors, was banned under the guise of postponement. In fact, in the rubber sector, we saw the following: After the strike postponement, when the Council of State issued a decision to suspend the implementation, a second postponement decision was issued just one day after this decision, and the dispute was again referred to the High Arbitration Board. In Turkey, over the past 20 years, no effective strike has been permitted through the strike postponement institution.

Until the strike stage, trade unions in Turkey find themselves caught up in an incredible legal whirlwind. As the Constitutional Court has stated, even the collective bargaining authority system in Turkey has become a structural problem. There is no freedom to choose a union in Turkey. In the public sector, administrative officials prevent workers from joining independent unions. It is impossible for independent employers and unions independent of the state to establish an effective right to strike and a free collective bargaining system. This system has now turned into a game of ‘pretending.’

There is a need in Turkey for a new industrial relations system where workers’ union rights, collective bargaining and the right to strike are genuinely protected. I believe workers must recognise this need and demand these rights.”

∗∗∗

THE PALACE REGIME CREATED ITS OWN UNIONS

With its anti-labour policies, the Palace regime, which relies on capital, has created its own unions in the labour sector it oppresses.

The regime, which prohibits workers' strike decisions and rights and freedoms on the grounds of “national security”, has forced workers, especially in public workplaces, to join unions close to itself.

The Palace administration, which has placed unions that have been granted the full power of the state in the face of the deepening economic crisis, wage inequalities and restrictions on workers' rights and freedoms, has also sought to prevent growing opposition to itself and the organisation of workers.

During this period, while trade union struggles were being redesigned in the country, the Confederation of Public Workers' Unions (KESK) and its affiliated Education and Science Workers' Union (Eğitim Sen), which are powerful in their respective sectors and engage in trade union activities with both economic and political demands, and which shape the country's agenda when conditions arise, were weakened through various tactics.

Revolutionary unions and confederations faced relentless pressure, including closure lawsuits, leadership purges, and objections to union authorisation. As a result of these assaults, their influence has diminished.

The void left by the regime-driven purge of these unions was filled by entities like Memur-Sen and Hak-İş, known for their closeness to the regime and directly supported by it. While Memur-Sen had 41,871 members in 2002 when AKP came to power, by 2025 this number exceeded 1.078 million. Similarly, Hak-İş grew massively in the last 12 years, reaching 828,000 members from 164,000 in 2013. In contrast, KESK’s membership dropped from 262,348 in 2002 to 166,266 today.

Meanwhile, during the ongoing Public Sector Framework Protocol (KÇP) negotiations in 2025, which concern 600,000 public workers, Hak-İş emerged as the confederation representing more than half of the workers. Despite this, it has not taken a single action in six months against the poverty-level wage offers from the government. Hak-İş President Mahmut Arslan offered nothing more than token words of disapproval. While the regime already narrows the scope of labour and freedom, it is working to eliminate every actor capable of opposition, leaving no counterpart in sight.

∗∗∗

PUBLIC WORKERS FORM ALTERNATIVE BARGAINING TABLE!

In response to the government’s anti-labour proposals, the Public Workers’ Union (KESK) announced yesterday that it would set up an alternative collective bargaining table. A call was made to gather today at 12:30 in front of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security. The statement read: “Together with public workers, retirees and our families, we are bringing the demands raised from workplaces concerning the 8th Term Collective Agreement (TİS) for 2026-2027, impacting a massive population of 25 million, to the doorstep of the Ministry. We are setting up our own bargaining table.”

∗∗∗

THE MINDSET OF BANS

AKP President Tayyip Erdoğan, who has turned the country into a virtual “labour hell” during his time in power and banned 22 strikes to date, is also remembered for his statements explicitly targeting the right to strike. Some of Erdoğan’s remarks attacking this constitutional right include:

• 7 June 2017, at MÜSİAD General Assembly: “Don’t expect to say, ‘We’re going on strike,’ every other day. Sorry, my friend!”

• 12 July 2017, at the International Investors Association (YASED) meeting: “Wherever there’s a threat of strike, we immediately intervene using the State of Emergency. We say, ‘No, we won’t allow a strike here, because you cannot shake our business world!’”

• 1 May 2025, at a May Day meeting: “We previously made it easier to establish unions, which had faced all sorts of difficulties. We strengthened union guarantees and placed the right to strike on a rational basis.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yasaklarınızı tanımıyoruz: Grev hakkı engellenemez, published in BirGün newspaper on August 1, 2025.