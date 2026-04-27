We don’t want promises, we want our rights

Mining workers marching from Eskişehir to Ankara to demand the unpaid wages and severance payments withheld by Doruk Madencilik, a subsidiary of Yildizlar SSS Holding, have not abandoned their vigil at Kurtuluş Park on the 15th day of their protest. The workers, now on the 8th day of their hunger strike, will march once again to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources today, accompanied by the public.

As the resistance grows, so does solidarity. Trade unions affiliated with DİSK paid a solidarity visit to the Doruk Madencilik workers, who are on their 7th day of a hunger strike in Kurtuluş Park, demanding the payment of their compensation and wages. The United Metal Workers’ Union, Press Workers’ Union, United Agriculture and Forestry Workers’ Union, Sine-Sen, Social Workers’ Union, TÜMKA-İŞ, Security Workers’ Union, and DEV-YAPI -İŞ, Limter-İş and TÖB-DER representatives’ visit helped to mobilise the ongoing watch in the park, whilst support from different sectors highlighted the importance of a united struggle.

LET’S STAND BY THE RESISTANCE

Turgut Dedeoğlu, General President of the DİSK Press and Media Workers’ Union, stated: “What needs to be done today is clear: we must stand behind this struggle, grow it and ensure it is not left alone. Because if the Doruk Mining workers win, this will not only be their victory but that of all workers. If they lose, the entire working class will pay the price.”

Drawing attention to the company’s claim that “wages have not been paid for an average of three months”, Dedeoğlu noted that this statement did not reflect the truth, pointing out that some workers had been made to work without pay for five to six months. He stated that this situation was not a management failure, but the result of the systematic devaluation of labour.

Dedeoğlu called on all workers, stressing that this struggle must be embraced. “If the Doruk Mining workers win, this will be a victory for the entire working class. This is not merely a matter of solidarity, but of taking a stand,” he said. The wife of a miner asked, “Do you seek justice for the poor just as you seek it for the rich?”

THOSE RESPONSIBLE MUST FIND A SOLUTION

Expressing gratitude to the trade unions for their solidarity and providing an update on the resistance process, Mert Batur, a lawyer for the Independent Mining Workers’ Union, stated: “Whenever workers stand up to claim their rights, these efforts have been suppressed either through ‘yellow unions’ or via administrative and political authorities. It was claimed that part of the outstanding payments had been deposited to manipulate public opinion. The amount deposited constitutes merely one-fiftieth of the total debt. The source of this reckless assurance, based on the logic that ‘I can do anything to the worker and nothing will happen to me’, must be questioned. “Whoever grants this assurance to the employer is responsible for what is happening today. They must accept this responsibility and take a proactive stance to ensure the payment of these entitlements,” he said.

POVERTY IS A COMMON PROBLEM

Batur continued his speech by stating that the promises made no longer hold any weight: “Workers will only be convinced by concrete payments, not new promises. Hunger and poverty are now everyone’s shared concern. Hunger is not a shame. It must not be hidden. The hungry must be visible so that this system changes. The way forward lies in organising and fighting together. We will win through resistance.”

SUPPORT FROM GENÇLERBİRLİĞİ

Meanwhile, yesterday Gençlerbirliği football fans also voiced their support for the workers’ struggle. The red-and-black fans sent a message of support to the Doruk Mining workers on hunger strike in Ankara for their rights. Before the Super League match where Gençlerbirliği hosted Kocaelispor, the home team’s fans chanted “Mining workers are not alone” in the stadium and announced they would visit the workers at Kurtuluş Park after the match

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Madenciler direnişte kararlı: Vaat değil, hakkımızı istiyoruz, published in BirGün newspaper on April 27, 2026.