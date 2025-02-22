"We have knocked on every door"

Ezgi DENİZ GÜNEYTEPE

As Germany gets closer to the crucial elections, political parties have undergone serious team changes. One of the parties that benefited the most from this process was Die Linke (German Left Party).

Jan van Aken, co-chair of Die Linke, is among the voices of the movement on the streets. Van Aken, who was present in every field from the ecological struggle to the G20-Protests, crossed paths with Die Linke in 2009.

In 2024, van Aken was elected co-chair of Die Linke with Ines Schwerdtner and has also been active for many years on behalf of the Rosa-Luxemburg Foundation.

We spoke to Jan van Aken about the policies of his party, which is now taking off at a rapid pace.

1) Until a few months ago there were concerns that Die Linke would not be able to pass the 5 % parliamentary threshold. According to the latest polls, Die Linke has a chance of getting almost 7 % of the votes. How did this trend come about? What has changed?

‘We make it clear what we want and explicitly focus on social issues. This clearly resonates with society in the country because they see that we are addressing their real, everyday problems. We want to lower rents and prices, we oppose the right-wing shift in the country, and we are fighting the super-rich. We are among the people; we are where they are. And we listen to them. Our comrades knocked on more than 550,000 doors and spoke to tens of thousands of people. Not only are we doing well in the polls, but membership applications are rising. In just a few weeks more than 30,000 people have joined Die Linke. We now have more than 92 thousand comrades. That's more than ever before.’

2) A clear shift to the right is taking place. Right-wing extremism is becoming socially acceptable. How do you assess the current situation in Germany? Where is the shift to the right coming from? Should we be worried?

‘Unfortunately, the CDU/CSU, the SPD and the FDP are currently promoting topics that are strengthening the AfD in particular. Those who reduce the problems of this country solely to the flow of migrants are strengthening the shift to the right and ultimately want to distract attention from their own responsibility for the social inequality in our country. The shift to the right is primarily the result of an ideology of ruthless selfishness that leaves people vulnerable to the mercy of the market. Fear of immigrants often has racist connotations, but it is also a fear of a social breakdown.’

3) Two points stand out and are frequently mentioned in your election manifesto: Rent limits and the wealth tax. How can we interpret this? And what is intended by this?

‘We want to introduce a rent cap so that rents do not erode salaries. The idea is simple and effective, as demonstrated by the example of Berlin, where, thanks to Die Linke, rents have been capped in this way. We are now calling for a nationwide six-year rent cap. From now on there must be clear caps on rent increases. High rents should be lowered immediately, especially in cities with housing shortages. We want those who have profited from the crises of recent years to withdraw their money. Billionaires and millionaires should pay a wealth tax. Then we would have money to ease the burden on the majority of the population. The highest tax rate should rise to 53 per cent and the super-rich should pay a 75 per cent wealth tax. We also believe that there should be no billionaires. We must reduce their wealth to less than a billion.’

4) The shift to the right is increasing - and with-it racist tendencies. What is your main position on asylum policy?

‘I think it is shameful to pit people against each other and to use refugees as scapegoats. The left defends the right to asylum - without ifs and buts! The left defends a solidarity-based immigration society in which all people, regardless of origin, skin colour or religion, have the same rights and opportunities.’

5) Another criticism directed at your party is that you have taken a ‘long overdue’ stance on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Does your party have a clear position? How do you assess the current situation?

"Germany should recognise Palestine as an independent state within the 1967 borders in order to contribute to a two-state solution. This is the only way a lasting peace process can succeed. Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank suffer the consequences of their statelessness every day, vulnerable to attacks by the Israeli army and radical settlers and deprived of their rights. In the West Bank, there are effectively two legal systems: one for radical Jewish settlers and one for the Palestinian population, which is subject to military law.

Unfortunately, the decades of Palestinian deprivation of rights empower armed groups such as Hamas or Islamic Jihad, which benefit from this lawlessness and statelessness. I take this opportunity to condemn the massacre of 7 October 2023 without any sense of relativism. At the same time, the human rights violations and war crimes allegedly committed by the Israeli army cannot be justified in any way. It is therefore good that the international courts in The Hague are now conducting investigations.

For leftists it is clear that both Israel and Palestine have the right to security, sovereignty and equality. Without these basic preconditions there can be no sustainable peace. I welcome the current ceasefire in Gaza, but this can only be a first step. All Israeli hostages must be released and the Palestinian people must have the right to return to their cities and homes. In addition, there must finally be freedom of access for humanitarian supplies, international media and observers to document what is happening, and reconstruction must begin. Trump's proposal to seize the Gaza Strip and expel its population is a fundamental violation of international law. It violates the prohibition on annexation, ignores the Palestinian right to self-determination and violates the prohibition on forced displacement.’

6) Last month we saw a political threshold broken. The AfD firewall has been breached and continues to be discussed vigorously. It seems that this issue is important not only for Germany but also for US Vice President J.D. Vance. How can we evaluate these events? What is your and your party's position on this issue?

‘What we see here is a conservative CDU adopting the strategies of the US right. Not only have they launched a culture war that despises progressive lifestyles, but they are also adopting a tone that puts immigrants in particular under general suspicion and vilifies those who receive social benefits as “lazy” and “hard-working”. What's more - and this is really a new phenomenon for Germany - the conservative right around Friedrich Merz is now prepared to work together with the far-right AfD to build right-wing parliamentary majorities against the democratic parties. In doing so it is following the example of the Republicans in the USA and in its own way ‘Trumpising’ - which I see as an extremely dangerous step. We leftists are determinedly opposed to this. Especially among young people, our anti-fascism, our commitment to social justice and our solidarity with all people, regardless of their passport, find great sympathy. That is precisely why we have so much support in this election campaign."

Note: This interview is translated from the original Turkish version titled "Kapıları tek tek çaldık", published in BirGün newspaper on February 21, 2025.