We will bring down the plunder order together

LEFT Party called for the Gebze Rally to be held on Sunday 21 December under the heading, “We are in Gebze for bread, justice and a dignified life!” In a statement from the LEFT Party Gebze District Organisation, it said, “If we struggle together we can tear this darkness apart and throw it away. If we stand together we can win!”

In a statement from its social media account, LEFT Party called for the rally to be held in Gebze on Sunday 21 December at 14:00 in front of the Municipal Office Block, with the words “We are in Gebze for bread, justice and a dignified life!” LEFT Party had organised marches in Rize on 11 December, Mersin on 13 December and Antalya on 14 December.

LEFT Party had decided to combine the rally it planned to hold in Gebze with the joint rally that will be held on 21 December following the call by DİSK and its affiliated unions. In the statement published by the LEFT Party Gebze District Organisation ahead of the 21 December rally, it was stated that Turkey is going through a severe economic, social and political crisis. The statement stressed that justice in taxation has been abolished, the people’s resources are not being used for the benefit of the people, attacks on trade union rights are continuing and child labour is being spread through MESEM. It included the words, “we have come to declare the will for the united barricade we will build against this order of exploitation and this plunder regime.”

LET US BE ONE FIST

The statement included the following:

“Turkey is going through one of the heaviest economic destructions in its history. On one side, the luxury of the palace and its circle, on the other, the bread stolen from the people’s table every day… The government and capital circles have joined hands and continue to load the entire cost of this crisis they created onto the shoulders of workers and the poor. Today we have not come here just to announce a technical change but to declare the will for the united barricade we will build against this order of exploitation and this plunder regime.

As LEFT Party, we are restructuring our Kocaeli march that we planned for 21 December in order to bring the united strength of the class together in a single centre. We see DİSK’s slogan “Justice in Income, Justice in Taxation”, announced on 15 December, as the shared voice of the struggle for bread in every corner of the country. For this reason, we have decided to combine our Kocaeli march with the big Workers’ Rally that will take place in Gebze on 21 December. Today is not a day to retreat into your shell, it is a day to be one fist against exploitation!

WHY ARE WE IN GEBZE?

Because the knife has now gone through the bone! This order is an order of robbery that reaches into the worker’s pocket and hands over the worker’s sweat to interest lobbies and cronies. From the Gebze square we will once again shout these truths in the government’s face:

Justice in taxation is not a favour, it is a right! Without a wealth tax, this plunder wheel that empties the people’s pockets through indirect taxes will not stop. Those who earn more should pay more tax and those who earn less should pay less!

The people’s resources for the people! We say “enough” to those who funnel the country’s wealth into interest, weapons and crony incentives. These resources must immediately be allocated to education, health and our young people. Quality education and health services must be equal for everyone and completely free!

An end to workplace killings! Layoffs must be banned immediately and working hours must be reduced without any loss of pay. We will not give up one more life to child exploitation and workplace killings that are being legitimised under the name MESEM!

We will tear down trade union thresholds! We will not surrender to the minimum wage being turned into a poverty wage or to strike bans. All barriers in front of organisation must be removed wages must be set not by one man’s decision but by real collective bargaining.

A DIGNIFIED LIFE

A wage to live with dignity! No one should tell us fairy tales about “target inflation”. Our inflation is the fire in the market, the bazaar and the kitchen! The minimum wage and pensions must be set according to the people’s real inflation and must be updated automatically whenever they fall below the hunger threshold.

Basic rights cannot be taken away! All increases in the cost of basic services, from electricity and natural gas to internet and water, must be stopped and excessive rents must be regulated. VAT on basic food must be reduced to zero immediately!

We will break the debt yoke! Every citizen with no income must be provided with an “Income as a Citizenship Right”. To let millions dragged into the debt swamp breathe, credit card and debt interest must be wiped out in one stroke!

This one-man regime, this order of exploitation, can only be pushed back if we unite. Our march has now merged in Gebze’s square with the anger of metal workers, textile workers, pensioners and young people.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yağma düzenini birlikte yıkacağız, published in BirGün newspaper on December 18, 2025.