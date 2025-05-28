We will change the market-oriented, reactionary, oppressive education

Politics Service

After 23 years of political Islamist rule in the country, the LEFT Party, which calls for raising the struggle in every field from the legal system to health, from the education system to the economy, has started the first leg of the ‘We will change’ campaign in education.

The party, which will carry out activities for the campaign titled ‘Schools Cannot Be Commercial Organisations #We Will Change’, published a statement on the campaign yesterday.

“The AKP government has abolished the right to scientific, secular and free education,’ the statement said, adding that schools have been turned into commercial centres for capital, especially for sectarian capital. An order of exploitation was established in which even banks owned private schools and private school bosses were put in charge of National Education. A war was declared against secular and scientific education. The curriculum was religiousised step by step. With protocols signed with sects, schools were left under the control of reactionary structures. The education system has turned into a door of no future for young people. Millions of people living off their labour tried to educate their children in debt; the result of years of labour and sacrifice was worthless diplomas. While a handful of haramis raised in this unjust economic exploitation order, which is fed by coded exams, interviews with torpedoes and meritlessness, lived in great luxury and splendour with unjust lives, the children of the people were left unemployed, unassigned and impoverished.”

The statement continued with the following statements:

“The budget allocated to public schools is deliberately reduced; private school bosses are fed with state resources. Children are deprived of one meal in schools. The most basic expenses from heating to cleaning have to be covered by parents. Millions of children, especially girls, are cut off from education. Impoverished children are forced to live in sect dormitories. With the project called MESEM, children lose their lives in workplaces where they are ruthlessly exploited. Under the name of project schools, teachers are exiled, compulsory education periods are shortened and qualified education is completely destroyed. Free, qualified and scientific education is everyone's right.

We will change this, commercialisation in education will end, all private schools will be nationalised for free. All children of the country will have access to quality education. Equal, free and qualified education will be possible for everyone, not debt and poverty. No student will pay a single cent for accommodation, transport, stationery or cleaning. All practices that disconnect girls from education will be abolished. Every child forced into child labour will return to school and receive education where they belong.

No place for sects

We will change it, no school will be left at the mercy of sects, no child will be condemned to reactionary dormitories! This country will never again experience the shame of burning girls to death in Aladağ. Education cannot be a gateway to unemployment and hopelessness for young people. We will change it, young people will be freed from unemployment, no young person will have to look for their future in other countries. We will change this order all together; enlightened, free and patriotic generations of the future will grow up in schools. Let's put an end to this regime that inflicts poverty, no future and no choice on the children of the labouring people! Let's organise for our right to free, scientific and secular education and for our future!”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Piyasacı, gerici, baskıcı eğitimi değiştireceğiz, published in BirGün newspaper on May 28, 2025.