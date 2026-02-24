We will defend secular education

While the government's reactionary practices targeting secularism continue, 18 democratic mass organisations, held a joint press conference titled ‘We Stand by Secular and Scientific Education’. Reading the joint statement on behalf of all the organisations, Kemal Irmak, President of the Eğitim Sen (Education Union), drew attention to the fact that for a long time in Turkey, many areas of daily life, particularly the education system, have been shaped by a repressive and impositional approach based on the political-ideological goals of the regime.

Stating that the attacks on the education system in line with the ideological goals of the regime are no longer a secret agenda, Irmak said, "It has turned into an open challenge. All levels of education, from pre-school to university, are being targeted to be surrounded by religious references instead of universal science. The directive titled “Ramadan Activities within the Scope of the Turkey Century Education Model”, published by the Ministry of National Education (MEB) on 12 February 2026 and sent to the governors of 81 provinces, is contrary to the constitutional principle of secularism and the scientific nature of education. This unlawful directive, which covers all levels of education, aims to turn schools into a direct application area for the “one religion, one sect” understanding," he said.

THE CONSTITUTION IS BEING VIOLATED

Irmak stated that the regime has pursued policies of dividing and polarising people based on their beliefs from the past to the present and that this is being attempted to be implemented directly through the Minister of National Education, Yusuf Tekin, and added: "We would like to remind you that Article 2 of the Constitution clearly states that the Republic of Turkey is a “democratic, secular, social state governed by the rule of law”. Planning activities in educational institutions that focus on the worship of a single religion and forcing students to participate in these activities is a crime. For example, if the instructions sent by the Ministry of National Education to schools are implemented, students in schools will be divided into those who fast and those who do not, and students who do not fast will be excluded or marginalised. Indeed, the “Ramadan Activities Monitoring and Evaluation Form” sent by the MEB to schools, which must be filled out weekly, is a clear form of profiling.

Schools are public spaces where students from different faith groups and students without faith are educated together. The real aims of those who want to label those who oppose discrimination between individuals on the basis of religious belief as “enemies of religion” or “enemies of Islam” are clear. The pressure, violence and coercive practices applied by the government in all areas of social life, particularly education, demonstrate a clear challenge to equal, free and democratic life, especially secular-scientific education. We are issuing a clear warning to everyone from here."

CHILDREN ASKED ABOUT RELIGION IN SCHOOL

In his column today, Cumhuriyet newspaper writer Barış Terkoğlu brought to light an alleged practice at the Tevfik Fikret Schools in Izmir. According to Terkoğlu, inspectors who came to the school selected two students from each grade, from Year 4 to the final year of secondary school, and took them to the library. It was alleged that the students were asked questions such as ‘Are religious studies lessons being taught?’, ‘Are other lessons being taught instead of religious studies?’ and ‘Is the president being insulted in class?’ It was also stated that some students were asked ‘What do you understand by religion?’

CRIMINAL COMPLAINT FILED

While the house arrest sentence imposed on the LEFT Party members for displaying a secularism banner continues, the LEFT Party has filed a criminal complaint regarding attacks against secularism. In a statement made on the party's social media account, it was stated, "We are making a note for history; all these attacks against secularism are attacks against the democratic order in Turkey, and we are filing a criminal complaint against those who commit this crime. We have applied to the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office to conduct an investigation into all responsibilities related to crimes committed against secularism."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Laik eğitime sahip çıkacağız, published in BirGün newspaper on February 24, 2026.