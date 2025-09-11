We will fight, we will change the country

Politics Service

LEFT Party is preparing for its congress, to be held on 4-5 October, by organising marches and rallies across the country. Speaking about the actions that will start this weekend in three places, LEFT Party Spokesperson Önder İşleyen underlined that their congress coincides with a critical moment in Turkey’s history, and said that the actions starting from different points of the country should be seen as a call to struggle.

İşleyen said, “There is a need for a broad front politics where everyone who is against the AKP-MHP government’s reactionism, fascism and imperialism can stand and struggle together. Against this minority government there is a social resistance struggle rising today in which youth, women and broad social groups are decisive. The future of the country will be determined by this struggle.”

THE FIRST SIGNALS

LEFT Party will hold its first actions at two ends of the Black Sea. On Saturday 13 September there will be actions in Tonya, Trabzon and in Zonguldak. Central Committee Member Alper Taş will join the march and rally in Tonya, while party spokesperson İsmail Hakkı Tombul will speak in Zonguldak.

“THEY HAVE RUINED US”

Speaking to BirGün before the rally, LEFT Party Tonya District Chair Mustafa Fettahoğlu said they were met with great interest in every village they visited for the rally. He added, “In 23 years AKP has ruined Trabzon, ruined Tonya, ruined the country. Villagers are unable to raise livestock or farm. Young people have no choice but to migrate. There are no jobs in big cities either. People are desperate. They want to get rid of this government as soon as possible.”

Chair Fettahoğlu said that although the call for action was made by LEFT Party, the interest they saw has turned the rally into a common reaction of the people. “The people are crying out to the government saying ‘save us from them.’ You cannot ignore this call. Together we will drive them away. We are starting from Tonya,” he said.

The rally will take place on Saturday 13 September at 1pm in Tonya Cumhuriyet Square.

WE WILL SUCCEED TOGETHER

The second action LEFT Party will hold on 13 September will be in Zonguldak. After days of preparations, LEFT Party members have invited the people of Zonguldak to gather on Saturday at 1pm in İstasyon Square.

LEFT Party Zonguldak Provincial Chair İsmail Yıldız stressed that especially miners and the whole city have been victimised for years. “Most recently the KÇP, signed by ignoring workers, has impoverished the city further and increased anger,” he said. İsmail Yavuz pointed out that Zonguldak is the clearest picture of the poverty created by AKP. “Our city is melting away before our eyes. While everyone is getting poorer, no one except a handful of AKP subcontractors is getting richer. We go hungry, we are left unemployed, or we are killed in what they call work accidents. We must get rid of this order,” he said.

Chair İsmail Yavuz concluded: “On Saturday 13 September 2025 let us unite and change, against hunger, poverty, plunder, darkness, lawlessness, anti-democratic practices, and the one-man regime. At 1pm we will gather in İstasyon Square and march to the Miners’ Monument. It is necessary to raise a voice. We will raise our voices together to say no to this dark misery. We will set up stands and distribute leaflets, hang our banners across the city. We call on all labour and democracy forces to support this action by LEFT Party and raise a strong voice.”

LEFT Party Spokesperson İsmail Hakkı Tombul will also attend the rally in Zonguldak.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Mücadele edeceğiz, ülkeyi değiştireceğiz, published in BirGün newspaper on September 11, 2025.