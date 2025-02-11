We will illuminate the darkness together

Politics Service

Reactions against the detention of our newspapers birgun.net publishing coordinators Uğur Koç and Berkant Gültekin and birgun.net Managing Editor Yaşar Gökdemir for reporting on Sabah Newspaper's visit to Prosecutor Akın Gürlek continue.

The protests, which spread to many parts of the country the previous day, continued yesterday. Press statements were made after marches organised in Trabzon, Balıkesir and Edirne. With the calls made by Birgün Readers' Initiative, citizens gathered at Meydan Park in Trabzon and marched to the Journalists' Association, while in Balıkesir, a statement was made at Burhaniye Cumhuriyet Square. Citizens also came together on Saraçlar Street in Edirne. Many political parties, labour organisations and trade unions also supported the protests, emphasising the struggle against the intimidation policies of the Palace regime.

The following statements were made in the joint statements: “We are here today shouting that this calculation will not fit the market. We know that this darkness will end with the united struggle of the people. Because there are hundreds of thousands and millions of citizens who stand against this regime, marketisation and the surrender of the country to one man. As a newspaper born in the AKP years, our employees were repeatedly detained, arrested and sentenced to imprisonment. We have been repeatedly subjected to pressure by the ruling judiciary. We say it once again: BirGün, which they target day by day with investigations, fines and various pressure apparatuses, will continue to write the truth. BirGün will not silence, you cannot silence it".

Speaking in Edirne, BirGün reporter Yaren Çolak said, "Our colleagues who fearlessly write about corruption, injustice and lawlessness are detained on “unreasonable grounds” and lawsuits are filed against them for these and similar reasons. That is why they target newspapers such as BirGün and Halk TV and want to make them unable to stand."

Çolak continued her words as follows:

"However, there is one issue they overlook. The crowd behind me today was at the Çağlayan courthouse yesterday, at the Vatan Police Station, on the streets all over the country. They were all fearless and determined. Today, BirGün readers were the voice of my three colleagues whose voices the AKP government wanted to silence. The voice of the journalists who wanted to be silenced today was BirGün newspaper, the voice of women, workers, labourers and those who believe in a brighter tomorrow. The voice of the journalists who were unjustly and unlawfully detained was again the fearless pens. There is such a crowd and such a determination against the palace regime they have established with one man! We are each other's voices and friends of struggle despite all pressures".

On the other hand, after the operation against our newspaper, many political parties, trade unions, representatives of labour and professional organisations and Birgün readers expressed their condolences, while our friends, former Istanbul Bar Association President Turgut Kazan and his daughter Aslı Kazan paid a solidarity visit to BirGün.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT PRESSURES

2021 Tüm Emekli Sen (Union for All Pensioners) paid a solidarity visit to BirGün Ankara office. Union executives said, "BirGün has always stood by us. We are also with BirGün" and called for increasing solidarity. Free press cannot be silenced, union leaders say, adding that pressures against the press are unacceptable

Source: Karanlığı birlikte aydınlatacağız