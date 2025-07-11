We will never give up the fight

Mustafa Bildircin

CHP mayors gathered in Ankara. Before the meeting, which was held at the CHP headquarters with the participation of CHP leader Özgür Özel, pictures of detained mayors were hung on the party building. The meeting emphasised “determined struggle in unity and solidarity.”

The main agenda of the CHP mayors' meeting was the attacks against the CHP. When asked whether the CHP was concerned that the operations would spread to other municipalities, the CHP mayors responded, ‘We are not concerned, the ruling party is.’

CONTINUING ACTIONS

According to information obtained from CHP sources, mayors of provinces and districts, as well as metropolitan mayors, spoke at the mayors' meeting held at the CHP Headquarters. The speeches by Ankara Metropolitan Mayor Mansur Yavaş, Mersin Metropolitan Mayor Vahap Seçer, and Afyonkarahisar Mayor Burcu Köksal were met with loud applause. The mayors stated, ‘We will continue at the same pace until election day and keep up the protests.’

At the meeting, it was also emphasised that the CHP would not withdraw from the streets. Noting that every effort had been made to push the CHP back and withdraw it from the streets, CHP members said, ‘We have taken up a banner. The people told us, “You will run the municipalities.” We will continue to carry that banner.’

SOCIETY IS NOT CONVINCED

At the meeting, images allegedly showing bribery at the Manavgat Municipality were also discussed. CHP members said, ‘If there is someone among us who has done something wrong, we will fight them and cut off the rotten branch.’ It was reported that many mayors emphasised at the meeting that the public had not been convinced by the allegations against CHP municipalities.

JOINT STATEMENT

Meanwhile, 134 CHP MPs issued a joint statement against the judicial operations targeting municipalities. The statement read, ‘We stand firm against the unlawful attacks of the palace regime and will defend the will of the people to the end. We stand with our General Chairman Özgür Özel, our Presidential Candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, and all elected mayors who have been unlawfully detained or arrested.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Mücadeleden asla vazgeçmeyeceğiz, published in BirGün newspaper on July 11, 2025.