We will not accept this sectarian order

The LEFT Party Spokesperson Önder İşleyen made assessments on the political agenda on BirGün TV. Regarding the secularism declaration published in recent days and specifically targeted by AKP President Tayyip Erdoğan and Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, İşleyen said, ‘First of all, together with 168 valuable intellectuals and scientists, we have taken a united stance against secularism being turned into a crime in Turkey.’

İşleyen said that the regime reacted very quickly to the declaration, adding, "Essentially, they are telling us, 'Accept this'. In other words, they want us to accept that such a republic no longer exists, that secularism has effectively disappeared even though it is written in the Constitution, and that the entire social sphere, especially education, has come under the domination of sects and communities; they even want us to accept that the state itself has almost come under the control of these structures."

EFFORTS TO SECURE THEIR POSITIONS

İşleyen summarised as follows: "We are going through a very difficult period. There is a process of pressure on all opposition, on social opposition. Therefore, they are trying to suppress objections to religious pressure in society and to the complete religiousisation of Turkey's social and state structure, to ensure that this is accepted. That is one side of what is happening. The other side is fear. The Minister of National Education's statement that he will “file a lawsuit” is probably an attempt to make himself more acceptable to his own side. Especially after Erdoğan's statements regarding the declaration, he may be trying to secure his position by acting a little “chivalrous”. Furthermore, I do not believe the text has been read very thoroughly. Even if it has been read, there is a clear distortion. Is it about Ramadan, faith, or religion? Those who attack us know best that this is not the case. It has nothing to do with these things. Of course, we object to children being handed over to sects for education through 4-6 year-old Quran courses in Turkey. However, the issue is bigger than that; it concerns the future of the country. If secularism is on the agenda today, it is not solely a matter of secularism."

Turkey has been transformed into an Islamist republic, distanced from its founding principles,‘ said İşleyen, continuing: ’The state structure has been altered into a kind of NATO republic, dependent on America. We are drawing attention to the risks Turkey faces in the coming period. They want to complete the counter-revolutionary processes and push the country to a point of no return. At the heart of this, as in the past, is a transformation tied to America's Middle East policies. Turkey is being assigned a role within the new reactionary wave unleashed by America in the region, and the regime is trying to strengthen itself and remain in power by playing this role. The issue is not just a struggle over certain positions; it is a struggle over Turkey's future, the current regime, and one-man rule. At the point we have reached today, defending secularism is considered a crime, even in the courts. Expressions in the Constitution and in the oath read by members of parliament are considered crimes; our friends are under house arrest. In contrast, no action is taken against those who call for Sharia law, write on our party buildings, and hurl insults in the streets and on social media.

AKP'S COMMISSION SCHEDULE IS SET FOR THE ELECTION

Speaking about the ongoing resolution process, which is continuing with a joint report in Parliament with the opposition's comments, İşleyen said that they had stated from the outset that this was not a democratic endeavour. İşleyen said, "Commissions were set up, discussions were held; however, we did not see any concrete will for a democratic solution from the regime. We believe this process is a move by the regime to divide the opposition in line with its own political calculations. There is serious uncertainty about how the regime will continue. Therefore, they are making various attempts to suppress, divide and weaken the opposition. We must not view the upcoming elections as just an election. This is a referendum that will determine the fate of the country."

WE MUST FORM A UNITED FRONT AGAINST THE REGIME

İşleyen continued: "The real issue is to form a united social front of struggle that will put an end to this regime. There are many dynamics, such as youth movements, women's struggles, workers' resistance, and pensioners' struggles; however, these are scattered. These dynamics must come together and form a common ground for struggle. At this critical juncture, we must create an organised society and establish a united front of struggle. Such potential exists in Turkey. Together with those who feel this need, we can build this path step by step."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bu tarikat düzenini kabul etmeyeceğiz, published in BirGün newspaper on February 21, 2026.