"We will not allow another destruction"

The Climate Justice Coalition has condemned the decision to impose temporary seizure on numerous olive groves in Dikmece, a neighbourhood in Antakya, Hatay, to build roads for TOKİ housing projects.

In a statement, the coalition declared: "We will not allow another ecological destruction in Dikmece. Antakya and Dikmece are not alone."

The statement also called for solidarity, urging: "The people of Dikmece, together with their centuries-old and young olive trees, insects, birds, pines, soil, and wheat fields, invite all nature lovers, those who care about future generations, and defenders of life to stand in solidarity and offer support."

TREES ARE BEING UPROOTED

The statement recalled that, following the February 6 earthquake, parts of the agricultural land had been expropriated for TOKİ housing, while other sections were seized under the pretext of a state of emergency. It continued with the following summary:

"Today, in the lower Kuyucak neighbourhood of Antakya-Dikmece, where the very name suggests that the soil is suited for agriculture rather than settlement, an ecocide has unfolded across thousands of acres of farmland, resulting in the completion of 7,000 TOKİ housing units. Now, the area of ecological destruction in Dikmece is expanding. Despite the Olive Law, olive groves are being targeted, and the olive trees of Dikmece—famous for its olives and olive oil—are being destroyed. Residents of Dikmece report that wheat-planted fields have been covered with soil to construct roads leading to the olive groves. Backed by a temporary seizure order issued by the Hatay governorate on March 12, the company, accompanied by gendarmerie forces, is uprooting olive trees without informing landowners. Those who resist are assaulted, detained, and only released the next day. In Dikmece, Antakya, wheat fields are being used for road construction without expropriation, and olive groves are being wiped out. Company officials enforcing the seizure claim that the Hatay governorate has extended the state of emergency. As the Climate Justice Coalition, we publicly declare our expectation for an immediate end to these unlawful and unjust practices that are causing irreparable ecological destruction of Dikmece’s olive groves and wheat fields. We will continue to monitor the situation closely."

