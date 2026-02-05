We will not allow Taliban darkness

The Left Party Istanbul Provincial Organisation stated that its members have been targeted for their work demanding secularism against reactionary forces, announcing that six party members have been sentenced to house arrest in the last week. The party also stated that attacks were carried out on its provincial headquarters in Istanbul and its banner campaign in Üsküdar, emphasising that they will not surrender to Sharia law and fascism.

Party members gathered in front of the Left Party Istanbul Provincial Organisation building chanted slogans calling for secularism against Sharia law. In a press statement read by Left Party Istanbul Provincial Spokesperson İbrahim Aydın, it was recalled that party members who raised the demand for secularism last week were first targeted and then detained. The statement highlighted that, along with the three members brought before the court yesterday, a total of six Left Party members had been sentenced to house arrest for defending secularism, emphasising that the courts were adopting an attitude that criminalised the defence of secularism.

THREATENED WITH GUNS!

The statement said that despite all these developments, they continued their political work against Sharia law and fascism in Istanbul and across Turkey. The statement also recalled that an attack was carried out on the Istanbul Provincial Headquarters and the banner work in Üsküdar the previous evening while party members were not present at the provincial headquarters. It was reported that masked individuals damaged the entrance gate of the provincial headquarters and threatened citizens in the vicinity with weapons. It was also noted that the attackers fled the scene.

OUR STRUGGLE WILL CONTINUE

In its statement, the LEFT Party stated that the attacks in question were directed against the demand for a ‘secular, democratic and revolutionary republic,’ emphasising that Turkey was facing the imposition of a Sharia-based order.

The statement said that this process was linked to imperialist policies and the line pursued by the regime, reminding that the aim of the attacks and court rulings was to eliminate secularism and democracy, and adding, ‘We will continue our struggle for a democratic, equal and independent Turkey.’ The statement included the following remarks: "The purpose of these attacks is clear: to eliminate secularism and democracy, to perpetuate the one-man regime that has enriched itself under the guise of religion as a monarchy where elections are merely a formality. No matter what they do, we will not surrender this country to darkness. We will unite and defend our future." The press statement was also supported by the CHP, Halkevi, the Red Party, TİP, EHP, the All Pensioners' Union, and the Levent Sports Park Forum. CHP Istanbul Provincial Chairman Özgür Çelik also participated in the action.

Speaking after the statement, Özgür Çelik said: "We are here against the operations and attacks against the Left Party. Article 2 of the Constitution states that “The Republic of Turkey is a democratic, secular and social state governed by the rule of law”. Left Party members were sought to be punished for hanging banners calling for a secular, revolutionary republic against Sharia law, fascism and darkness.

For this reason, they were attacked last night. This action constitutes a new violation of the Constitution by a regime that has run its course.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Taliban karanlığına izin vermeyeceğiz, published in BirGün newspaper on February 5, 2026.