We will not allow the company into Kaypakkaya's village!

Gökay Başcan

Peasants rose up against plans to build a quarry in the village where İbrahim Kaypakkaya, one of the revolutionary leaders of the 68 generation, was born. Citizens gathered in Karakaya Village, part of Sungurlu District in Çorum, where the project is planned to be implemented. Following a meeting where the damage the quarry would cause to the region was discussed, saplings were planted in the area where the project is planned.

The project, which will deal a blow to agriculture and livestock farming in the region, is being managed by Çelikler Holding. The raw materials extracted from the quarry are planned to be used in high-speed train projects affiliated with TCDD.

The peasants, who sprang into action as soon as they heard about the project, gathered together. A series of events in the village were attended by mayors and citizens from neighbouring areas, as well as representatives of political parties. Speaking to BirGün, local residents stated that they would fight the project to the end. ‘If the quarry is built, how will we survive?’ asked Döne Teyze, a village resident. "We don't want a quarry in our village because our water and air will be polluted. We work; we grow vegetables and fruits. How will we survive? Our homes will collapse; what will we do? They have wasted our efforts; they have not looked after our village or shown any interest in it. They should keep their hands off our village."

Gökhan Çelik, the mayor of Narlık Village, one of the areas most affected by the quarry, said, “All of us work in agriculture. Agriculture and animal husbandry are essential here. They should not touch the peasants’ land and water. All of our income comes from the land.”

Tayfun Tunç, the mayor of Karakaya Village, who said, “You cannot destroy life,” also reacted with the following words: “The quarry that will be opened here will cause us great harm. Our homes, lands, and crops are within 20 metres of it. All of these will be destroyed. You cannot destroy life; you cannot destroy our air. We are completely opposed to this.”

NO ONE CARES ABOUT THE FARMERS

CHP Çorum Deputy Mehmet Tahtasız, LEFT Party Spokesperson İlknur Başer, and Çorum Provincial Spokesperson Arif Başarır visited the region to support the farmers. Speaking during the tree planting, CHP Deputy Tahtasız stated that the government had not even built roads to these villages, that no investments had been made, but that they wanted to hand them over to companies. LEFT Party member Başer, in his speech to the peasants, said, "You are currently in a very important process. The EIA process has not yet begun. They want to abolish the EIA process with the law currently in Parliament. Our friends have been sleeping in the park in the heart of Ankara for days. Because abolishing the EIA process means that the peasants and landowners will have no right to object to their lands being expropriated under the pretext of “public interest” and taken away from them."

WE WILL WIN TOGETHER

“Now is the time to fight together, both legally and to protect our lands, air, and water,” said Başer, adding, “This is not a two-day struggle. As long as the quarry issue persists, we must continue this struggle. We must both pursue legal cases and defend our land. We will stand shoulder to shoulder and save our village.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kaypakkaya’nın köyüne şirketi sokmayacağız!, published in BirGün newspaper on July 7, 2025.