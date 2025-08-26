We will not back down against pressure

Atahan Uğur

The palace administration fears the wind of social opposition that broke out in reaction to the 19 March operations and quickly spread across the country. While the operations that began with the arrest of İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor and CHP Presidential Candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu continue to spread, students at İstanbul University broke down the police barricade, paving the way for the Saraçhane protests and shaking off the lethargy over social opposition.

From Yozgat to Konya, from Denizli to Trabzon, different sections of society have taken action against the regime, especially against the government’s reactionary, repressive, unlawful policies. From nationwide boycott calls to high school students defending their teachers, from environmental defenders to pensioners rejecting poverty-level wages, a wave of dissent spread everywhere. Seeing the role of university students in all these protests, the government is trying to act in advance. During the summer, disciplinary investigations, expulsions from dormitories, police summons, and scholarship cuts targeted students before the new academic year even began.

Yıldız Technical University students faced over 200 disciplinary investigations during the summer.

At METU, about 150 students who joined protests in March and April were summoned by police for questioning this week.

At Hacettepe University, 13 students who had staged a vigil in November against the closure of Yurdum Café, the only 24/7 social space on campus, were expelled from their dormitory with a decision taken on 6 August. Students reacted by saying “The appointed rector is trying to block actions by punishing students”.

At Ankara University, 32 students faced disciplinary investigations over the 20 March 2025 protest in Güneş Square, attended by around 800 people. The decision, taken months later, was described by students as “an attempt to suppress any voice that does not align with the government’s political line”.

At Sabancı University, postgraduate students say they face arbitrary scholarship cuts and mobbing. They argue that the cuts are less about academic reasons and more about participation in protests.

NOTHING LEFT TO LOSE

Students facing investigations and summonses are angry at the government’s repression through universities. Giray Girengir, an MA student in Economics at Sabancı University, said: “To do something in academia or to take it forward, you need a free environment. Where such an environment doesn’t exist, producing in academia or being beneficial to society is impossible. This covers everything from mobbing to budget distribution to the right to study what we want. The pressure and intimidation policies at the university undermine what we want to do. If we retreat, we will lose the chance to do anything in the future. That’s why, no matter how much pressure the school applies, our main concern is to work freely, to live a fair life, and to advance academically in the fields we want. To achieve this, we need a free Turkey. So I don’t think these pressures will have a deterrent effect on us.”

Giray continued: “These steps may try to influence people with precedent decisions but I don’t think they will break activism. The reason schools apply so much pressure is precisely because they know this. When the semester begins, with new students arriving, problems will come back onto the agenda and activism will increase. Already, students’ housing and economic problems, their inability to meet basic needs, are getting worse by the day. Without solving these issues, it’s impossible for activism and resistance to end. Moreover, the harsher their reaction, the harsher ours becomes. Because at this point they’ve left us nothing to lose, and since we have nothing left to lose we will continue to resist.”

INVESTIGATIONS CANNOT SCARE US

A student from Yıldız Technical University underlined that students would not back down despite all repression: “These arbitrary investigations have continued nonstop throughout the summer. The administration acts entirely with the mindset ‘Whatever we say goes’. To intimidate, they especially target well-known students. By punishing publicly known names, they try to send the message to others: ‘Look, we even investigated them’. Just a few weeks ago, two friends were suspended for ‘insulting the rector’. For example, in my case, I was not at school for two days but I was investigated for those very days. They will probably open more investigations next semester. But whatever they do, they cannot stop activism.”

A STRUGGLE DYNAMIC HAS DEVELOPED

METU student Zeynep Şatır described last week’s summons process: “We don’t know the exact number but many students were called by police to give statements to the prosecutor, I was one of them. During questioning, they only showed me photos from a press statement I read at school. These were either taken by plainclothes who entered campus or from our social media posts. The questions were like ‘Why did you go, did you write the statement, where did you march?’ The accusations were generally ‘participating in a protest with stones and marches against police, making guiding actions’. That was the whole process.”

Zeynep said they did not see what happened as unique to their school, but as part of a general repression policy: “At Hacettepe, there are dormitory expulsions, at Ankara University investigations. At METU, these summonses started at the same time. Near the reopening of schools, they try such practices to intimidate students. In the 19 March process, youth became a symbol of serious struggle and resistance. When universities reopen, with the deepening poverty over the summer and the government’s repressive policies, mobilisation is expected to rise in September. These investigations and summonses are not things that will intimidate us. I don’t think youth can be blocked this way. After 19 March the walls of fear were broken. Many young people who used to hold back or seemed apolitical became bolder and more daring. A struggle dynamic developed among young people who met each other on the streets. They cannot erase this with investigations or dormitory expulsions. On the contrary, the more repression increases, the more people will take to the streets and turn to resistance.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Baskılar karşısında geri adım atmayız, published in BirGün newspaper on August 26, 2025.