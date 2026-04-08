We will not give up defending secularism

News Centre

Those who signed the statement on secularism, which has been targeted by the government, have begun giving statements in Istanbul following a directive from the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. Speaking yesterday, lawyer Kemal Aytaç stated in his defence: “I fully endorse the content of the declaration. The principle of secularism is a fundamental principle enshrined in the constitution.”

In the investigation being conducted on the grounds of “inciting the public to hatred and hostility”, 54 signatories from Istanbul have been summoned to give evidence. The Ministry of National Education (MEB), which linked the text to the Ramadan circular sent to schools, had filed a criminal complaint with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on the grounds of “inciting the public to hatred and hostility”, “publicly disseminating misleading information”, “insulting state institutions” and “insulting public officials in connection with their duties”.

Speaking in his defence during questioning yesterday as part of the investigation, Kemal Aytaç, a lawyer and member of the Turkish Bar Association’s Executive Board, stated: “The principle of secularism is a fundamental principle enshrined in the constitution. It is unacceptable to claim that expressing and defending this principle constitutes a crime.”

WHAT HAS HAPPENED?

Following attacks by certain Sharia-supporting groups targeting members and buildings of the LEFT Party, 168 individuals, including writers, academics, and journalists, signed a statement titled “We Are Defending Secularism Together.”

The statement noted that attacks against those defending secularism were being ignored, and included the following phrases: “Defending secularism is not a crime. We are defending secularism together; we reject Sharia-based impositions! We will not surrender to darkness!”

The signatories of the “We Are Defending Secularism Together” statement were first summoned for questioning in Ankara, and many of them, including Marxist economics professor Korkut Boratav, gave their statements.

After the statement was opened for signatures, it was signed by tens of thousands of people.