We will not give up on secularism, equality and freedom: There is no turning back

Attacks on secularism continue in every area of the country, particularly in education.

While every stage of education in schools is under siege from reactionary forces, the regime continues to target the secularism declaration, which has been signed by nearly 50,000 people.

Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin noted that lawsuits had been filed against 168 people who signed the secularism declaration, stating, ‘They are interpreting the religious beliefs and worship practices of a society that is 99 per cent Muslim from their own perspective and placing them in the minority class. This is totalitarianism manifested at an intellectual level. Everyone who is subjected to insults should seek justice.’

SUPPORT FOR TEKİN

President and AKP Chairman Erdoğan also spoke about the secularism declaration and the Ramadan circular at his party's Group Meeting. Regarding the letter sent to schools by the Ministry, he said, "What is in this letter? Discussion programmes will be organised for students throughout the month of Ramadan. Iftar dinners will be organised to strengthen school-family cooperation.‘ Describing these activities as ’undoubtedly constitutionally grounded,‘ Erdoğan added, ’The activities carried out are correct, appropriate, and legal."

Standing up for Minister Yusuf Tekin, who has been the target of criticism due to the circular, Erdoğan described the work as “good” and said that what was done was correct, appropriate and legal: "Our Ministry of National Education, in accordance with the responsibilities assigned to it by the Constitution, has carried out such a wonderful project based entirely on voluntary principles with the aim of strengthening our students' national and spiritual values. What has been done is correct. It is appropriate. It is lawful."

WE STAND BY IT

Following Minister Tekin's decision to take legal action against those who signed the secularism declaration, the Left Party also issued a statement. In a statement posted on the party's social media account, it said, "You cannot prosecute those who defend secularism. Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin has announced to the public that he is taking legal action against the signatories, citing the “We Defend Secularism Together” declaration as grounds. Defending secularism is not a crime. We will continue to defend secularism, freedom, and democracy against attempts to criminalise the defence of secularism, which is constitutionally guaranteed, and against the targeting of those who defend secularism. The real crime is the attacks and targeting of secularism carried out by reactionary circles aligned with the regime, led by Yusuf Tekin, over the past few days.

As a party, we have also filed a criminal complaint against these individuals and institutions, with the support of nearly 200 lawyers, due to their statements that polarise and incite the public on religious grounds. As the Left Party, we stand by the call of the ‘We Defend Secularism Together’ declaration. We will not give up the struggle for a secular, free, and democratic Turkey."

WE WILL NOT SHY AWAY FROM THE STRUGGLE

Alper Taş, member of the Left Party's Central Executive Committee (MYK) and signatory of the ‘We Defend Secularism Together’ declaration, said, "Let them sue us if they want, we will not shy away from the struggle. If there is a lawsuit, we will defend secularism and explain anti-secular practices once again.‘ Taş commented on the situation spreading from schools, saying, ’It shows how justified, real and correct our statement is. They want to make people forget the concept of secularism and portray it as ‘irreligiousness". They aim to suppress any objection to the policies of religious indoctrination developed through education before it even begins.‘ Taş also emphasised that along with the destruction of secularism, the concepts of ’public ownership‘ and ’social state" have also been undermined, stating that the void left by the public sector is being filled by religious communities and sects.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Laiklik, eşitlik ve özgürlükten vazgeçmeyiz: Geri adım yok, published in BirGün newspaper on February 26, 2026.