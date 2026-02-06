We will not hand the country over to darkness

As the region is being redesigned by the US and Israel, the Palace administration is trying to turn the country’s face entirely towards the Middle East. With statements such as a “Turkish-Kurdish-Arab alliance” and an “Ottoman nations model” both the government and the US want to assign the country a reactionary, sectarian, political-Islamist role model. A regime that has declared war on the progressive values of the Republic and sweeps away even the remaining traces of secularism is systematically imposing conservatism on society from top to bottom. From putting mixed education up for debate to the protocols the Ministry of National Education signed with religious orders and congregations, from bans to attacks on the LEFT Party for defending secularism against sharia, every move is part of the same plan.

While those who hang a secularism banner are detained and sentenced to house arrest, those who call for sharia, those who raided LEMAN magazine and those who tried to provoke the crowd at the Saraçhane protests by using a mosque as an excuse are allowed to carry on. When it needs them, the regime uses reactionary, dark forces whose backs it pats like a tool and tries, through them, to make its own existence and the country’s transformation invisible. Behind the pressure on the LEFT Party, the country’s progressive forces and the social opposition lies this whole new imperialist redesign and this regime which, relying on it, is dragging the country to the edge.

ANOTHER ATTACK IN KEÇİÖREN

Meanwhile the pressure on the LEFT Party, which carries out work for secularism against sharia, continues. In recent days in İstanbul’s Sefaköy three LEFT Party members who hung a banner reading “A secular, revolutionary, democratic republic against sharia” were targeted after a reactionary provocation attempt and taken into custody. After they were sent to court on the charge of “inciting hatred and enmity among the public” and given house arrest, the LEFT Party began hanging the secularism banner that the government and reactionaries had put in the crosshairs across the country. Then, three members of LEFT Youth in İstanbul and two LEFT Party members in Balıkesir were taken into custody on similar grounds. After an attack in which “Long live sharia” was written on the LEFT Party’s İstanbul provincial building, it was announced that this time a similar attack was carried out on its Ankara Keçiören District Organisation. Late the night before, a banner reading “Long live sharia” was hung on the door of the Keçiören district organisation and the banners in Çankaya were also attacked.

In a statement from the LEFT Party it was said: “We are here against the provocative attack carried out tonight on our Ankara Keçiören district building by a few sharia-looting thugs! This siege will be broken, this darkness will be defeated.”

POLICE TRIED TO STOP IT

After the attack, police units blocked the LEFT Party, which wanted to hold a “people’s march against darkness” at the Danışment Junction in Keçiören İncirli. Party members broke through the police barricade chanting “down with sharia, long live secularism”. Marching to the district building, they read a press statement there. The statement said: “A handful of sharia supporters are running a deliberate provocation through hostility to secularism. These few thugs hiding in the dark are attacking our party with the power behind them. Palace advisers and reactionary media are emboldening these attackers. Courts treat defending secularism as a crime and the security forces cover up the crime by protecting the attackers. The aim is clear: to suppress the rising demands in society for secularism and democracy. They will not succeed!”

Using the words “You cannot impose on this people the Taliban order that enslaves women in Afghanistan” the statement emphasised the following: “You cannot hand this country over to a US-directed sharia regime. These collaborators, raised in CIA schemes from the Green Belt to today, are not part of this land; they are a foreign dagger driven into the heart of this land. Behind these attacks is the attempt to impose pro-American reactionary regimes set up in the Middle East on Turkey. Most recently in Syria, jihadist gangs were brought to power through HTS under US and Israeli direction and a reactionary order was imposed on the people by force. Now they want to pull Turkey into this dark circle too. The decaying political-Islamist one-man regime sees this plan as an opportunity to extend its rule. Leaning on the US and Trump, they want to turn Turkey into a sultanate where elections are a formality. This is the real and urgent danger facing Turkey and we are determined to resist all kinds of pressure and fight together to eliminate it.

The struggle for secularism is the struggle to close the gates of hell opened in the swamp of the Greater Middle East. The struggle for secularism is the struggle to end the one-man regime under which longings for sharia-caliphate are nurtured. We call on all the honourable progressive, democratic, patriotic and oppressed working people of our country to raise this voice together in every street of the country, to defend secularism together and to march together for an equal, free and democratic Republic.”

The police tried to prevent the march.

POLICE SAID ‘MUNICIPAL OFFICERS SHOULD WRITE A FINE’!

LEFT Party Keçiören District Chair Emre Ayduğan told BirGün that the police did not want to take action about the incident and said “call the municipal police, let them write a fine for those who hung the banner.” Ayduğan said: “At night, when we learned that a banner reading ‘long live sharia’ had been hung on our party building, we called the police. The police did not take any action at all. We also went to the police station; even though there was an eyewitness, no statement was taken. In fact, the police who came at night did not even take the banner; the team that came from TEM in the morning took it. A police officer on duty at the station said ‘call the municipal police, let them write a fine for those who hung the banner.’ The police treat this as if it were a simple, ordinary incident. While our friends who hang our party’s legal banners are taken from their homes into custody, no action is taken against those who call for sharia and hang a banner on our party building.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Ülkeyi karanlığa teslim etmeyiz, published in BirGün newspaper on February 6, 2026.