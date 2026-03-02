We will not surrender

News Centre

Following the summons of signatories to the ‘We Defend Secularism Together’ declaration and recent Ramadan activities in schools that deviate from secular education, a ‘Secularism, Freedom and Democracy Gathering’ was held yesterday in Ankara. Political party representatives and citizens gathered on Sakarya Street at the call of the Left Party and unfurled a banner reading ‘Secular, free, democratic Turkey’.

A HISTORICAL DUTY

Speaking at the event, where the slogan ‘Down with Sharia, long live secularism’ was frequently chanted, Left Party spokesperson Gizem Özdem said, ‘With statements and pressure, they are telling us to “be quiet, don’t defend secularism, don’t defend democracy, bow down to this darkness”. We are speaking out from here! Bring as many lawsuits as you want, summon us for questioning as much as you want. We will come with our heads held high. We will not accept Sharia impositions. We will not surrender to darkness!‘

KESK Co-Chair Ahmet Karagöz said, ’We are not only defending secularism, we are defending this country. Secularism is not fascism, reactionism, chauvinism, or imperialism. Secularism is the antidote to reactionaryism, chauvinism and fascism. Secularism is the guarantee of peoples living together, side by side. Therefore, defending secularism is not a crime, it is a historical duty. If defending secularism is a crime, we will continue to commit this crime every moment, every second, every minute."

Speaking on behalf of TMMOB, Sami Gökoğlu said, ‘We will continue to defend and uphold democracy, law, science and secularism.’

Speaking on behalf of the Secularism Assembly, lawyer Doğan Erkan said, ‘You are committing a constitutional crime.’

Cuma Erçe, President of the Pir Sultan Abdal Cultural Association, recalled the massacre that took place at the Madımak Hotel in Sivas on 2 July 1993, saying, ‘Today, the attack is against all of us. We will continue to fight side by side, shoulder to shoulder, against reactionary forces, against Sharia law, against racism, and against fascism in this country.’

Speaking on behalf of the Citizens' Solidarity, lawyer Turan İçli commented, ‘Against this operation, we must embrace secularism in order to raise a generation that questions, inquires, and is creative.’

CHP Ankara Provincial Deputy Chairman Yaşar Kay said, ‘Defending secular and democratic education is the duty of the Republican People's Party, the duty of all political parties, and the duty of everyone who supports the social rule of law.’

Speaking on behalf of the Turkish Communist Movement, Emin Türkmen said, ‘We do not accept the attack launched against those who defend secularism. Defending secularism in Turkey is a civic duty. We are not 168, not tens of thousands, but millions. Turkey will resist this anti-secular attack. Turkey will not wear this straitjacket.’

İlhan Cihaner, one of the signatories of the declaration, said, ‘Are the public prosecutors legal professionals or defenders of the Constitution? Or are they part of this structure that is gradually dismantling the Constitution and the rule of law? Therefore, they should have immediately issued a decision of non-prosecution without taking statements or referring to statements.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Teslim olmuyoruz, published in BirGün newspaper on March 2, 2026.