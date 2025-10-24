We will not surrender to this pit

Members of SOL Genç (Left Youth), protesting the recent increase in child workplace deaths, gathered in Kadıköy, İstanbul, and held a press conference. The youth, who gathered on Bahariye Street, reminded everyone that a total of 68 child workers has been killed in workplace accidents so far in 2025, and demanded that child labour be banned.

Chanting slogans such as “We came here to study, not to die; the youth will hold the AKP accountable” and applauding, SOL Genç members marched to the Süreyya Opera House and held a press conference. The statement read: “Our friend Mustafa Eti lost his life in Tekirdağ when a fire he lit to keep himself warm at the brick factory where he worked grew out of control. Six days ago, we lost 16-year-old Ruhi Can Çıracı in Aksaray and Mesemli student Erol Can Yavuz in Kütahya, both victims of workplace fatalities at their places of work.”

CHILD LABOUR MUST BE BANNED

“According to data from the Worker Health and Safety Council, there are 68 children who are no longer with us this year alone because they were forced to work. We don't want to study at schools that have nothing to do with vocational training under the name MESEM, and we don't want to die on construction sites, in fields, or on the streets during the years when we should have studied!"

The statement included the following remarks: "We, the youth, do not accept this system that offers us nothing but being crushed in the wheels of capital exploitation! The resources of the people, transferred under the name of wages from the unemployment fund, should be used for the people, for us. All students forced to work must be allowed to return to school and formal education, and the resources transferred under the name of wages should be given to our friends as scholarships. Scholarships are a requirement of the right to public education.

The statement that "the budget allocated to education is a heavy burden on the state" aims to eliminate the right to education as a public right and turn it into a commodity that can only be purchased with money. The government, which wants to increase the number of child workers exploited by capital, wants to reform the education system. According to the claim of the so-called Minister of National Education, Yusuf Tekin, who sees young people studying in schools as "employees for the private sector," children are late in entering life during their 12 years of education. Tekin, the palace's minister, wants students to start working as soon as possible and struggle under the endless exploitation of capital. We, the students, are completely against this.

For years, the AKP government has caused great destruction in education with its reactionary, market-oriented policies. Now they are preparing for even greater destruction. The one-man regime, which has declared war on secular, free, public education, wants to put education under the monopoly of capital and sects that have surrounded schools and universities for years by shortening and loosening compulsory education. We will not surrender to this pitfall they want to drag us into!

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bu çukura teslim olmayız, published in BirGün newspaper on October 24, 2025.