We will resist fascism, we will defeat the regime by uniting

Ebru Çelik

The latest wave of operations by the Palace regime was the appointment of a trustee to CHP Provincial Presidency. The regime, continuing its attacks to eliminate the opposition, yesterday put forward actors from within CHP.

While İstanbul Governorship imposed a three-day protest ban in Beşiktaş, Beyoğlu, Eyüpsultan, Kağıthane, Sarıyer and Şişli, trustee Gürsel Tekin arrived at the provincial building accompanied by thousands of police.

Many citizens who had been on watch since the night, resisted the regime.

The Palace regime, which declared a de facto state of emergency in İstanbul, tried to suppress citizens with detentions and arrests.

While the attack was attempted to be presented to the public as inner-party conflict, large sections of the people raised their reactions. As reactions grew nationwide, social media platforms were throttled.

MORE THAN 10 DETAINED

From the early morning hours, police blocked roads and streets while hundreds of citizens gathered in front of the provincial building against the one-man regime. Alongside citizens, executives of LEFT Party, TİP, EMEP and many political parties, representatives of labour and professional organisations, and youth organisations also gathered in front of CHP İstanbul Provincial Presidency against the trustee. Police used tear gas and batons against citizens resisting the barricade. It was learned that at least 10 people were detained after the intervention.

After news spread that trustee Gürsel Tekin was on his way to the provincial building, police intervened in the crowd again. Citizens continued jumping and chanting "Tayyip resign" and "Zıplamayan Tayipçi." Throughout the day they shouted "Justice, rights, law," "Dishonourable Gürsel," and "Gürsel get out."

As the blockade around the Provincial Presidency continued all day, a barricade was also set up inside the party building against the trustee delegation entering under police protection.

NOTICE SERVED

A notice of the trustee decision was served to CHP. Officials were sent to the Provincial Presidency to deliver the decision. During the interventions, thousands of police blockaded CHP İstanbul Provincial Presidency. Entrances and exits were blocked with barricades. Despite police obstruction, citizens broke through the barricade and marched towards the building.

TAYYİP RESIGN

Many MPs also supported the barricade to block the trustee. It was learned that new barricades were brought in unlicensed vans, and as barricades were being set up, citizens shouted, "There is no salvation alone, either all of us together or none of us," "Erdoğan resign," and "This is only the beginning, the struggle continues." The resistance in front of the provincial building continued with chants of "Government resign," while the number of police was increased.

"DISGRACEFUL TEKİN"

With the arrival of Gürsel Tekin, the intervention intensified. Citizens greeted Tekin with chants of "Disgraceful." Arriving at the Provincial Presidency, Tekin waited inside his car surrounded by police for a while. Later, under police protection, he made a statement claiming they were not trustees. During his speech, bottles filled with water were thrown at him. His words, "I will not give in to anyone. I swear with my honour that not a single one of those shouting is a CHP member," drew backlash.

ENTERED WITH POLICE PROTECTION

Tekin, who had previously said "I will not enter CHP building with police," had to wait in his car after his remarks. He entered the provincial building under protection through a road cleared by riot police using tear gas.

BUILDING EVACUATED

There he encountered another barricade formed by MPs. Once again Tekin took refuge in the police. After a while he met CHP Deputy Chair Ensar Aytekin. Slamming his hand on the table, Aytekin reacted to Tekin, saying, "Do you come here with 5,000 people!" During this period police began to evacuate the provincial building. Members of the press were also forcibly removed. CHP Deputy Chair Deniz Yavuzyılmaz stated that plainclothes police tried to infiltrate CHP during the incidents, "By posing as plainclothes police in such interventions they are trying to provoke the crowd here. We are calmly maintaining our watch to resist. We are removing the plainclothes police who enter without permission." CHP Trabzon MP Sibel Suiçmez said, "Everyone has been here since last night, what is being done has nothing to do with the law. Today the police have no right to intervene here. This is now a struggle for democracy, rights, law, justice." CHP Şanlıurfa MP Mahmut Tanal stressed that this police practice was an "unlawful order" and amounted to a constitutional violation.

DOOMED TO DEFEAT

CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik, who was replaced by a trustee, announced on social media that they could not reach the İstanbul Governor regarding the police blockade. Çelik stated that the blockade benefited no one, saying, "This unlawful and malicious siege must be ended immediately. This tyranny, doomed to defeat sooner or later, must end."

Emphasising that the blockade benefited no one, Çelik said, "There is no justification for surrounding the country’s first party and preventing our members from entering their own building. This unlawful and malicious siege must be ended immediately. This tyranny, doomed to defeat sooner or later, must end."

DEM Party İstanbul MP Kezban Konukçu, who supported the resistance against the trustee, said: "We are aware that the AKP palace regime wants to create an environment without elections and without ballot boxes to institutionalise fascism. We know very well that if we want peace, this cannot be achieved without justice and democracy. In this sense, we will always continue to stand by democracy."

CHP CLOSED THE PROVINCIAL BUILDING

While citizens’ resistance continued, CHP leadership decided to close the İstanbul Provincial Presidency building in Sarıyer against the trustee who managed to enter under police protection.

Within the application made to Sarıyer District Election Board, CHP announced to İstanbul Governorship and the Court of Cassation that until the Extraordinary İstanbul Provincial Congress is held and a new provincial chair and administration is elected, Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik will carry out his work at the new provincial presidency address in Bahçelievler.

Not handing over the building to the trustee, Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik said, "Our İstanbul Provincial Presidency will now be used as our Chair’s İstanbul Working Office." The Provincial Congress will be held on 24 September. CHP applied for an Extraordinary Provincial Congress. The extraordinary congress application, made with delegates’ signatures, was submitted to Sarıyer District Election Board. CHP’s Extraordinary İstanbul Provincial Congress will be held on 24 September. Meanwhile, a party delegation, including CHP Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik, kept vigil at the provincial building under blockade until morning.

***

IT'S ABOUT THE FUTURE OF THE COUNTRY

There was a wave of backlash after the police installed a trustee at the CHP Provincial Headquarters. Some of the reactions were as follows:

•Detained Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu: I would also like to address our political parties and their esteemed leaders; please do not turn a blind eye to these unlawful interventions against our Republic and democracy. From now on, it is a national issue that transcends persons and parties.

•KESK (Confederation of Public Employees' Trade Unions): Attempts to eliminate democratic politics are nothing more than an effort to doom the country to a dark authoritarian regime. This is a coup against the will of the people and an attempt to suppress democratic politics. In the face of these attacks, we will continue to raise the struggle for peace, democracy, freedom, and equality against those who seize the will of the people.

•TTB (Turkish Medical Association): It is clear that a healthy life cannot be sustained in a society without democratic rights. As the Turkish Medical Association, we demand that those in power immediately end their anti-democratic practices and fulfill their constitutional duties to protect and improve public health.

•LEFT Party: Turkey has been placed under a fully-fledged fascist cage.

The fact that the CHP has been confronted with great tyranny and lawlessness, accompanied by police occupation and a trustee appointed by the Palace, shows how blinded by power the government is, but also reveals how helpless, pitiful, and doomed to defeat they are. Today, the question is not about the CHP, nor is it about Party A or B or any person. The question is one of defending the country's future. Today, in the face of the disaster into which the Palace, with its judiciary, its police, and its bought-off Trojan horses, is dragging the country in order to maintain the AKP and MHP's rule, it is the responsibility of all of us to resist, united, without hesitation, without fear, without silence, and with courage. It is to put an end to the tyrannical rule of evil by fighting together. Shoulder to shoulder against fascism!

•EMEP (Labour Party): These attacks are not just attacks on one party. The appointment of trustees to the CHP is a coup against the people's right to vote and be elected. The only force that can tear through this darkness is the united struggle of the people! We call on all our people to organize and fight against the trustees, the bans, and the palace regime for a democratic Turkey where people can live humanely.

•TİP (Workers' Party of Turkey): We will always stand in solidarity against coups, trustees, and the palace's unlawful judiciary, which has been turned into a weapon. Together, we will resist and win.

•DEM Party Spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan: Every day, new oppression is put on the opposition, which has been going on for years. The will of the people is being violated with the appointment of trustees. We are familiar with these tactics; we know them very well. That is why we say that regardless of which party is attacked, this is not a party 's issue, but a democracy issue. What we urgently need today is not operations, pressure, intimidation, or force, but freedom and democracy!

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Faşizme karşı direneceğiz, rejimi birleşerek yeneceğiz, published in BirGün newspaper on September 9, 2025.