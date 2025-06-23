We will resist imperialism

Politics Service

As the repercussions of the US and Israel's attacks on Iran continue, left-wing and socialist parties have also reacted to the imperialist policies that have turned the Middle East into a bloodbath. Left-wing and socialist parties calling for the closure of US and NATO bases in Turkey have made an appeal to the government.

• LEFT Party: "Israel's reckless aggression is the product of a long process of destruction from Libya to Syria, from Palestine to Lebanon. The AKP, equipped with the role of co-chair of the BOP, has acted as a subcontractor in every stage of this destruction, clearing the region for US and Israeli hegemony! Military and commercial relations with Israel continue; Kürecik and İncirlik operate as US-Israeli military bases! We will never accept our country being turned into an operational base for imperialism and Zionism or a migrant depot for the West!

We call for unity and struggle around our urgent demands for independence, secularism, and the freedom of the peoples of the region: All US and NATO bases, starting with Kürecik and İncirlik, must be closed; commercial relations with Israel must be severed! We are launching our march for an independent Turkey against all US and NATO bases, starting with Kürecik and İncirlik.

• Labour Party: "The one-man and palace regime continues its silence. The bases in Turkey continue to provide logistical support and intelligence sharing. Erdoğan does not even mention the closure of the bases. The only power that can stop imperialist barbarism and its regional collaborators is the organised power of the people. Get out of the Middle East, USA! NATO bases must be closed, and the presence of the USA and NATO in Turkey must be ended!"

• Turkey Workers' Party: "It is US imperialism that supports Israel in all its massacres, uses the Kürecik Radar Base in Turkey for intelligence purposes, and threatens the sovereignty and right to exist of other countries. We stand with the peoples of the Middle East in their struggle for peace and freedom."

• Turkish Communist Party: ‘The reckless and immoral attitude of the imperialist state should be sufficient warning to question and end the presence of the US and NATO under its control in Turkey. US bases in Turkey must be closed, and our country must leave NATO, NATO must leave our country.’

• Turkish Communist Movement: ‘As a NATO member country, Turkey is on one side in this process. The Incirlik base, both because of the presence of nuclear weapons and because it is used by the US, is making Turkey a party to such a war. We stand with the Iranian people against imperialist and Zionist aggression!’

LEAVE NATO

In its statement on the US attack on Iran, the Ayvalık Democracy Platform called for ‘Turkey cannot be a US-Israel military base. Close the bases, cut off trade with Israel.’ The statement said, ‘The goal of the US and Israel to establish complete domination in the Middle East is now directed at Iran.’ The statement also called for ‘all diplomatic and commercial relations with Israel to be severed’ and ‘withdrawal from NATO and the closure of bases.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Emperyalizme direneceğiz published in BirGün newspaper on June 23, 2025.