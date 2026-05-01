We will resist, we will unite, we will win

The air is heavy, the sky is grey. But today, millions of hearts that refuse to surrender will gather shoulder to shoulder beneath the same sky for the honourable future of humanity. Esra will walk hand in hand with Mehmet, with unshakeable faith, towards the 1 May square.

İsmail, Merdan and Alican; each will take their place on the front line as symbols of journalism that refuses to yield. They will emerge from behind the cold walls of Silivri, Sincan and Bakırköy to the May Day squares.

There is no other solution but to unite! From squares across the country, the resounding voice of peace, justice, freedom and absolute equality will rise. Young people will run into the square, their flags fluttering in the wind, like harbingers of better days. Pensioners will set aside the weariness of the years and the burden of making ends meet, renewing themselves with their faith in the future. Women will proclaim the good news with their fearless and powerful slogans; they will be the ones to champion the festival of labour and life most of all.

The peasant fighting for the land struggle alongside the miner; the producer protecting their olive grove alongside the factory worker. The energy of the youth with the resilience of the women, the writer’s pen with the reader’s consciousness, the doctor’s labour in dispensing healing with the patient’s hope—all will unite on the same path, for the same purpose.

We will build the people’s united opposition, starting from these squares, together.

Now is the time to march united to defeat the darkness and the regime of evil.

Now is the time to open that bright path leading to a country free from exploitation and oppression, from hundreds of May Day squares!

Long live May Day!