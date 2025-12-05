We will shout for what is rightfully ours

Citizen Unity (Yurttaş Birlikteliği) is continuing its preparations for the “The Budgetary Rights of Pensioners and Workers” rally to be held at 13.00 on Saturday 6 December in Ankara Tandoğan. Speaking to BirGün before the rally, Citizen Unity Spokesperson Şenal Sarıhan said “On 6 December we will be in Tandoğan with the demands of retirees, workers, women, men, disabled people and young people. We will hold a rally in which we express that the budget created partly through our own labour and through taxation is our right and present our reaction against the seizure of this right.”

Sarıhan said that 70 organisations are working together within Citizen Unity and added “We say ‘either all together or all together’. We hope that we will fight together to obtain our rights and that we will win these rights and we are raising this hope. Our call is to all citizens, we invite the entire public to join the struggle.”

WE INVITE PEOPLE

At the press conference held in the Turkish Foresters Association Conference Hall the demands were listed as follows: “A ‘participatory budget’ should be prepared with the participation of all disadvantaged sections of society for a fair tax system and an income that allows us to live decently. The minimum wage and the lowest civil servant salary should be raised above the poverty line and the retirement pension should not be lower than the lowest civil servant salary with the poverty line taken into account. To cover all essential needs of university students including accommodation, food and education a monthly non repayable bursary and loan of 30 thousand lira should be paid. In increases in retiree and worker salaries and student loans the basis should be the data of independent institutions not the unrealistic data of TÜİK and the welfare share should be added not only the CPI rate. The 4 thousand lira holiday bonus paid to retirees twice a year should be paid four times a year at the level of one monthly salary and should also cover workers and public employees. Free health care should be provided for all citizens under constitutional guarantee and the medicine, examination, test and treatment copayments charged to retirees should be abolished. The number and capacity of official nursing homes which currently have an insufficient capacity of 18 thousand beds should be increased to 50 thousand beds. The de facto obstacles to unionisation and collective bargaining rights for retirees, workers, unemployed people, farmers, students and public employees should be lifted and retiree unions should be placed under constitutional guarantee. A legal regulation should be made in line with the justified demands of Early Retirement Scheme beneficiaries to eliminate the grievances. Disability rates of disabled people should be assessed objectively and the right to early retirement should be granted.”

STRENGTH IN UNITY

All Pensioners' Union General President Zeynel Abidin Ergen said of the rally “We will criticise the government’s economic policies and explain that it cannot run the country. We will explain the difficult conditions in which retirees and employees are living. Today a retiree salary no longer covers even food let alone rent. We will explain these and ask the government to allocate enough for retirees in the 2026 budget.”

WE WORKED FOR YEARS

All Pensioners' Union Keçiören Branch President Zerrin İğdeler also underlined that it is impossible to make ends meet with the lowest retiree salary and said “Nothing is being done to equalise the lowest retiree salary even with the civil servant salary. On the other hand the copayment deducted from retirees for examinations must be abolished. We must be able to access free health services. We retirees have contributed to society for years we worked we laboured we did everything with great effort. But this is the point Turkey has reached. I invite all our people to support us on 6 December.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Hakkımız olanı haykıracağız, published in BirGün newspaper on December 5, 2025.