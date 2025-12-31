We will tear away the Salafi darkness

Politics Service

The operation against ISIS members in Yalova turning into a clash once again exposed the darkness that imperialist policies and alliances with jihadists have pushed the country into.

The Salafi darkness, a pawn of the imperialists and a threat to the region, has repeatedly turned Turkey into a bloodbath too. Most recently, the operation in Yalova the day before turned into a clash and 3 police officers were killed while 8 police officers and 1 guard were injured. In the operation, 6 ISIS members were also killed.

What happened in Yalova was virtually the outcome of policies dragging the country to the edge of a cliff. In the wars and tensions in the region, especially in Syria, Salafi jihadist organisations were deployed to the field. These dark forces, which function as handy instruments for imperialist centres, are trying step by step to turn Turkey into a political Islamist regime with the government clearing the way for them. Alliances formed with jihadist organisations have turned Turkey into these groups’ backyard while Turkey has been made into a transit and sheltering area for these dark forces.

Despite many reports prepared, the government took no genuine step against the ISIS threat. Detained ISIS militants were either tried without detention and acquitted, or released after spending some time in custody. The fight against the organisation that claimed many attacks, including the Ankara Train Station Massacre, the Suruç Massacre, the Reina Massacre, and the Atatürk Airport Massacre, remained at a token level.

It should also be remembered that what is happening today is being seen as an opportunity to spread fear across the social opposition. Since 19 March, different sections of society, especially students, pensioners, workers, women, and defenders of life, have taken to the streets many times. Sometimes hundreds of thousands raised their voices against injustice and arrests and sometimes they filled the streets against poverty wages and the plunder of nature. The government, which wants to suppress social opposition and prevent it from growing, will want to make use of this opportunity too. But the antidote to the Salafi darkness created by the government and the imperialists is to grow an anti-imperialist united struggle centred on secularism against the regime.

ACQUITTED IN A TERROR CASE!

The police officers who died after the operation against ISIS in Yalova turned into a clash, Yasin Koçyiğit, Turgut Külünk, and İlker Pehlivan, were sent off to their hometowns in a ceremony at Yalova Police Department. After the events, 357 people were detained in operations against ISIS carried out in 21 provinces yesterday. In an operation in İzmir on 29 December, 40 suspects were detained. In the operation, an arsenal was seized, including a katana, daggers, and sickles. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 16 people were also detained because of their social media posts about the operation the day before.

THEY PRODUCED CONTENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

It emerged that Zafer Umutlu, one of the 6 Turkish ISIS members killed in the clash, had been acquitted in a case where he was tried on 21 October for “membership of an armed terrorist organisation”. According to journalist İsmail Saymaz’s report, the reasoned verdict for Umutlu was served the day before yesterday, meaning the day the clash took place. The notice was taped to his door because he could not be found at his address. It also emerged that Bilal Özbuğday, who was arrested on 24 May 2023 as ISIS’s “Marmara person in charge”, was released, wrote articles for a magazine called “Takva” and produced content on YouTube. CHP MP Gökçe Gökçen asked, in a parliamentary question requesting a reply from Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, on what grounds Özbuğday was released. Meanwhile, journalist Fatih Ergin, who was detained the day before on the charge of “publicly disseminating misleading information” due to his social media posts, was released yesterday under judicial control. Access to Ergin’s X account was blocked. At the same time, CHP Deputy Chair Sezgin Tanrıkulu submitted a parliamentary question about ISIS requesting a reply from Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç. In his question, Tanrıkulu asked for the numbers of defendants tried for ISIS membership across Turkey, those convicted in prison, those tried without detention, and fugitives.

THE PESHAWAR SYNDROME HAPPENED

Engin SOLAKOĞLU - Retired Diplomat

Peshawar is a city in Pakistan. Pakistan’s Military Intelligence puts the Taliban on like a glove and uses it in Afghanistan for itself and for the US. Everyone is pleased. The mission in Afghanistan succeeds. Afghanistan is “liberated” through the Taliban. The rest is known in the Afghanistan context. In the Pakistan context, what happened has a name: the Peshawar syndrome. The Taliban, worn like a glove by ISI and Pakistan’s military rule, sticks to the hand. The virus seeps from the skin into the body. It transforms the body. Pakistan has not recovered since that day. A brand-new Pakistan Taliban emerges. Not only Peshawar but all of Pakistan becomes unliveable thanks to the perfect mix of bigotry, poverty, and terror.

While researching the Peshawar syndrome, I came across it. The experienced journalist Mete Çubukçu made this warning to the AKP Government very politely exactly 10 years ago. The year is 2014. When the US mind, Saudi money, and AKP hand were forming a so-called “national army” to overthrow the legitimate regime in Syria. That infamous “train-and-equip” programme. The honeymoon period of the Erdoğan-Davutoğlu duo. The times when we often heard the lines: “We will establish a Sunni government in Syria, we will pray shoulder to shoulder with our Muslim brothers in the Umayyad Mosque. We will put the region at the service of Turkish capital.”

In Idlib there were piles of jihadist organisations whose names and which main jihadist body and which Salafi formation they belonged to could no longer be remembered by anyone except a handful of specialists. That they had close ties with Turkey and that the US had long fingers roaming around there was an open “secret” everyone knew.

What we need to focus on today is whether these organisations are fully controlled by the security bureaucracy in Turkey and in particular whether a development like the Peshawar syndrome has happened on our own soil too. Let’s take one of the most recent examples: in the church attack in Sarıyer, was the police officer on duty there not going to work that day because of a “cold”, because of “couldn’t care less”, or because the jihadist virus has spread into the main body?

It can be considered natural for us to ask this question with our oppositional and anti-establishment identity. But what matters is that establishment forces also take this question seriously and put it on their agenda. An approach like “Come on, we’re not Pakistan, we have 7,000 years of history, we can snap their necks whenever we want” is very likely to hit a wall. Political Islamists aim to come to power or consolidate it by using Salafis. After all, these are “Islam’s vigorous forces” or “angry but pure kids”. Salafis do not look positively on political Islamists. They enter the spaces opened up and broaden their base. Over time, political Islamists struggle to keep control over their own base and institutions. In the end, they lose power.

What I see is that the Salafi group the AKP wanted to use as a tool in line with its national and international agenda is now biting the hand that feeds it.

THE GOVERNMENT SETS THE TABLE

Yavuz ÇOBANOĞLU - Social Scientist

Explaining organisations like ISIS only through local factors such as political preferences, weaker controls over such groups, the existence of ideologically “brother” organisations, or the “tolerant” attitude of judicial mechanisms would be insufficient. Because today, borders and power relations are being rebuilt across the Middle East map. For this reason, the factors producing the same ground should also be sought in imperialist policies on a global scale. Because those policies also know well what kind of turmoil they will cause in which country. Unfortunately, countries are only waiting their turn. In any case, groups like ISIS are armed organisations that are open to all kinds of use when needed. In the countries where they find room to live, they can also have the power to trigger anything from actions that create social shocks to civil war. Still, ultimately, when a country chooses policies that deepen its existing social divisions rather than resolving them through modern and democratic means, it creates ground for the external interventions of such organisations. In other words, if you set the table, others come and sit.

Jihadist groups have effects beyond the possibility of provoking the bloodiest and most extreme chaos or even lighting the fuse of a possible civil war. First of all, whether you like it or not, these groups cluster around a religious idea. Their sources of motivation, their beliefs… And their political views, which take reference from belief, aim at a religion-centred social transformation. Members of this group can find a place in every stage from trade to education and within the bureaucracy through nepotistic networks. Moreover, their most invisible advantage in the eyes of the masses is their ability to gather anger around a religious ideology and to make their ideas be accepted as if they are “religious requirements”. So what initially seems like “belief” ends up striking even those who see it as “legitimate” when the time comes. Today, European countries are overflowing with religious people fleeing jihadists in their own geography.

In the specific case of the clash in Yalova, it can be said that two things that directly concern us as people living in this country are the country’s security vulnerabilities and judicial processes. We are not the ones who will check the weapons and equipment piled up in a neighbour’s house. And there is no case of “missing it” in surveillance either, since these people’s actions and social media posts are also obvious… Moreover, the fact that two of the jihadist terrorists who were killed had been released from prison recently is one of the absurdities we are tired of repeating. For example, the fact that none of these jihadist groups who gathered in front of Leman magazine and comfortably carried out so many acts of violence are currently in prison, but the academic Aslı Aydemir who protested that group has been detained for months, says a lot.

POLITICAL PREFERENCES MUST CHANGE

Doğu EROĞLU - Investigative Journalist

In the Yalova incident, as far as I understand, the security units received intelligence or intercepted a suspicious call or encrypted conversation. For this reason, they may have gone to the address in rural Yalova. Their aim was to detain individuals who were already known and probably under surveillance before New Year’s Eve. But they faced armed resistance.

However, the fact that women and children were in that house is a separate question mark. If there were bomb-making or preparations for an armed action, I do not think they would keep children and women in the house. Besides, this is not a police matter. This is a matter of political will. Previously, turning a blind eye to jihadists going to Afghanistan and Pakistan and then, when they returned to Turkey, giving them short prison sentences and letting them back onto the streets, has made this danger sit right beside us.

For example, Yunus Durmaz was detained in Pakistan in 2009 and handed over to Turkey. But after receiving a short sentence and spending a short time in prison, he got out and became the planner of the bloodiest terror attacks in Turkey’s history.

We should also not forget that what is passed down among jihadist generations is still very fresh. Those who fought in Afghanistan, Chechnya, and Bosnia share their memories with younger generations. Young people seize even the smallest chance for jihad to be seen as respected as them.

I believe that to prevent ISIS and similar attacks, it is necessary to identify the situation correctly first. Based on these realities, I think this can be solved not only with policing measures but with political preferences.

THEY PLAYED A ROLE IN MASSACRES

In attacks carried out in Turkey by Salafi organisations, especially ISIS, hundreds of people lost their lives.

•Reyhanlı Massacre: In an attack where two car bombs exploded in front of the municipal building on 11 May 2013, 53 people were killed and 146 were injured.

•Diyarbakır HDP Rally Attack: Ahead of the 7 June 2013 general elections, ISIS carried out two bomb attacks on the HDP rally in Diyarbakır. 5 people lost their lives and more than 400 were injured.

•Suruç Massacre: ISIS attacked the area where people called by the Socialist Youth Associations Federation (SGDF) had come to Suruç district of Urfa to take toys and humanitarian aid supplies to Kobani in northern Syria. In a suicide attack carried out by an ISIS member, 33 people were killed and close to 100 were injured.

•10 October Ankara Train Station Massacre: In a bomb attack carried out by ISIS on the ‘Labour, Peace and Democracy’ rally organised by KESK, DİSK, TMMOB, and TTB at Ankara Train Station, 104 people were killed and more than 500 were injured.

•Sultanahmet Square Attack: A tourist group was targeted in İstanbul-Sultanahmet Square. 13 people were killed and 16 were injured.

•İstiklal Avenue attack: A second ISIS suicide attack took place on İstiklal Avenue. 4 people were killed and 36 were injured.

•Gaziantep Police Department attack: A car bomb attack was carried out by ISIS in front of Gaziantep Police Department. 3 police officers were killed and 22 people, 18 of them police officers, were injured.

•Atatürk Airport Attack: A bomb attack was carried out at the international terminal of İstanbul Atatürk Airport. In the attack claimed by ISIS, 45 people were killed and 239 were injured.

•Gaziantep Henna Night Attack: In Gaziantep, on 20 August 2016, ISIS carried out a bomb attack at a henna night. 52 people were killed and 94 were injured.

•Reina Attack: In an armed attack carried out by ISIS on a nightclub called Reina in İstanbul, 39 people, most of them tourists, were killed and 70 were injured.

•Santa Maria Church Attack: In an attack where two masked people entered the church during mass and opened fire, one person was killed.

REACTIONARY ATTACKS INTENSIFIED

During the AKP rule, reactionaries’ attacks on secularism also increased. Some of them are as follows:

•In January 2024, the Peygamber Sevdalıları Foundation hung a tawhid flag on a shopping centre and the walls in Diyarbakır.

•In June 2024, people who wanted to hold a dance performance outdoors in Diyarbakır were attacked by a group chanting takbir.

•On 1 January 2025, in a march held on Galata Bridge titled “Mercy for our martyrs, support for Palestine, curse on Israel”, tawhid flags were raised and calls for “caliphate” were made.

•In March 2025, during the Saraçhane protests, a group said to be affiliated with IBDA-C gathered in front of Şehzadebaşı Mosque near Saraçhane Square and chanted takbir and slogans such as “War, jihad, martyrdom”. Police did not intervene when the group wanted to attack a girls’ student dormitory near the mosque.

•In June 2025, claiming that a cartoon in LeMan magazine depicted the Prophet Muhammad and Prophet Moses, a group gathered at the call of the Great East Raiders Association, said to be an IBDA-C extension, attacked the magazine building. Doors and windows of its building in Beyoğlu, İstanbul, were smashed with stones and sticks.

•In December 2025, Köklü Değişim Magazine, the Turkey branch of Hizb ut-Tahrir, which the Court of Cassation recognised as a terrorist organisation, organised reactionary actions in many places across Turkey, especially Ankara, under the pretext of “Gaza”.

ISIS KHORASAN STRUCTURE

In 2024, after an investigation conducted by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office explained the activities of ISIS Khorasan (ISIS-K) in Turkey, a case was filed. This is the name given to the organisation’s branch in the Pakistan-Afghanistan region. It is claimed that Uzbek, Kyrgyz, and Caucasian-origin ISIS-K members were active in an illegal masjid in Başakşehir called “Darul Vefa İlim ve Amel Merkezi”. Cell-type structuring in illegal masjids had also come up in other investigations related to ISIS. The indictment states that ISIS propaganda was conducted at this centre under the name of religious education, and that the leaders of the structure planned to send people they recruited via Turkey to Afghanistan to join the ranks of ISIS-K.

THEY HID THE REAL CULPRIT

The attack in Yalova was also a litmus test for the media. Pro-government outlets tried to distort the attack while most of the media preferred to skirt around the real issue. Yeni Şafak, one of the newspapers close to the government, blamed the SDF on its front page with the headline, “The SDF sent them from al-Hol Camp.” The report also included the lines, “When the SDF is cornered it deploys ISIS members to the field. There are thousands of ISIS members in the camp.” Akit ran a similar headline: “Experts note that circles disturbed by the Terror-Free Turkey process are waking up ISIS cells to protect the SDF-YPG.” Akşam and Takvim newspapers also emphasised that the police officers who died “became martyrs so that children don’t die.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Selefi karanlığı yırtıp atacağız, published in BirGün newspaper on December 31, 2025.