We will win together

News Centre

The LEFT Party's nationwide marches, launched with the call to ‘end the one-man regime,’ took place yesterday in Eskişehir under the slogan ‘Eskişehir cannot be sold in the corridors of the White House.’ The march began at 4 p.m. in Yediler Park and ended at the Ulus Monument.

Marching to the slogans ‘United we will win!’, ‘Down with imperialism and its collaborators!’, ‘Long live a fully independent Turkey!’, LEFT Party Provincial Spokesperson Hüseyin Öztürk read a statement on behalf of the party members: ‘The one-man regime is dragging our country into complete darkness. This is such a darkness that lawlessness has become the law, and all legal instruments have been turned into a tool of oppression by the one-man regime."

Öztürk pointed out that the education system is becoming more reactionary every day, saying, ’Sects and communities are being brought into schools; instead of democratic, scientific education, our children's minds are being filled with outdated superstitions. The goal is to create a generation that is obedient, without personality, and does not object. On the other hand, by reducing the compulsory education period, the way is being paved for outdated practices such as child labour and the marriage of young girls at an early age."

GIVING AWAY TO THE US

Öztürk stated that the rare earth element mines located in Beylikova, Eskişehir, are being sold off in the corridors of the White House, adding, "The President announced that the necessary agreements have been made for the extraction of these mines, which are said to be technically costly to extract and separate, without explaining what the environmental impact of their extraction will be. Rare earth elements, which are of strategic importance for weapons and military vehicles, are making the bloodthirsty US imperialism salivate for its war strategies," he said.

Then, Mert Yedek, a member of the LEFT Party Council (PM), took the floor and said that the regime was selling land to imperialists in order to extend its own political life, adding, ‘We will put an end to this dark regime by fighting together in unity.’

WE WILL DISPEL THE DARKNESS

Yedek said, "The one-man regime has found a way out of its crisis by selling our land in Eskişehir to imperialists. It is offering our land to imperialists on a silver platter in order to extend its own political life. Without even initiating an EIA process, without conducting a health impact assessment, without determining how much water Eskişehir will use, without asking the people of Eskişehir, they are talking about extracting these rare earth elements only with national development rhetoric. But behind the scenes, they are selling our land to imperialists and shaping their own political future. The patriots and revolutionaries of this country will thwart your plans.”

***

WE WILL WIN WITH OUR ORGANISATION AND RESISTANCE

LEFT Party Spokesperson Önder İşleyen noted that the country must stop being a puppet of US imperialism and Trump. İşleyen said, ‘Our call is for a united struggle shoulder to shoulder.’ İşleyen said: "We know that neither the locals nor the nationalists were appointed to the top of this country; they were sent to destroy everything that was secular and democratic. Now they are alone, seeking legitimacy from Trump in the corridors of the White House. They want the order established through mass slaughter to determine the country, to be a dictatorship without elections. This country must cease to be a plaything of US imperialism. These marches are our answer, the answer to the question of how we will do it, lies in our organisation and our resistance. These marches will spread to every corner of the country. Next week, we will be in Fasta with the hazelnut producers, in the homeland of Terzi Fikri."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Hep birlikte kazanacağız, published in BirGün newspaper on October 19, 2025.