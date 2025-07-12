Weapons burned in Casene Cave: Bese Hozat emphasises legal reform

İbrahim Varlı

Following the call by PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, the PKK, which announced its dissolution, burned its weapons in a ceremony held in the rural area of Swrdaş, part of the town of Dukan near Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG). At the ceremony in Jasana Cave (Casene Cave), 30 guerrillas,15 women and 15 men, led by Bese Hozat laid down their arms.

The disarmament and weapons burning ceremony by PKK members at the entrance to the canyon, which holds symbolic importance in Kurdish history, took place under the supervision of representatives from the Iraqi central government and the Kurdish administration. The serial numbers and list of the burned weapons were handed over to İHD, the Association of Libertarian Lawyers, and TİHV.

The PKK group then placed the weapons on a platform and set them on fire under the supervision of representatives from the Iraqi central government and the Kurdish administration. The fire used to burn the weapons was lit by KCK Executive Council Co-Chair Bese Hozat and PKK Central Committee Member Nedim Seven. The disarmed PKK members then returned to their headquarters.

A HISTORIC CEREMONY

The ceremony, which took place at 11:20 a.m., was attended by journalists, party representatives, and officials from mass organisations. Strict security measures were in place, with mobile phones, cameras, and video equipment not permitted in the ceremony area. Only notebooks and pens were allowed.

In front of a platform displaying a photo of Abdullah Öcalan, Bese Hozat and Nedim Seven read out a statement in Turkish and Kurdish on behalf of the Peace and Democratic Society Group who laid down arms.

Reading the Turkish version, Bese Hozat said they came there as the Peace and Democratic Society Group formed to give momentum to the process of democratic change and transformation, responding to Öcalan’s call.

Hozat said, “As a gesture of goodwill and determination for the practical success of the peace and democratic society process, and in order to pursue the struggle for freedom, democracy, and socialism through democratic politics and legal means, we are destroying our weapons with our own free will, on the basis of the enactment of democratic integration laws. We hope that this step brings peace and freedom to all our people, to the peoples of Turkey and the Middle East, and to all humanity.”

Acknowledging that what lies ahead will also be challenging, Hozat stated they “wholeheartedly believe in Öcalan’s ideas and paradigm and trust in their own collective strength.”

Hozat emphasised the significance, validity, and urgency of this historic step taken in a period when fascist oppression and exploitation are increasing globally and the Middle East has turned into a bloodbath, and when peoples need a peaceful, equal, free, and democratic life more than ever. She continued:

“We hope everyone, all peoples and humanity, see, understand, and appreciate this step we have taken for peace and democracy. We call on all regional and global powers responsible for our people’s suffering to respect our people’s legitimate national rights and support the peace and democratic resolution process. Above all, we call on women and youth, workers and labourers, all peoples, democratic and socialist forces to understand this historic step and show solidarity with our people. We also call for a more active struggle for Öcalan’s physical freedom and a democratic solution to the Kurdish question, and for strengthening democratic socialist international struggle and solidarity globally.”

After the statement was read in Turkish and Kurdish, Bese Hozat also made a brief statement highlighting the urgent need for legal, judicial, and constitutional reforms. Among those who witnessed the ceremony were leading figures of the Kurdish movement including Ahmet Türk, Leyla Zana, Sırrı Sakık, Meral Danış Beştaş, Tayyip Temel, DEM Co-Chairs Tuncer Bakırhan and Tülay Hatimoğulları, and over 300 others including KDP and PUK officials.

Later in the day, the DEM Party delegation met with KRG President Nechirvan Barzani.

PEACE POSSIBLE THROUGH JUSTICE AND DEMOCRACY

The PKK’s disarmament ceremony also received wide attention in Turkish politics. The DEM Party described 11 July as a historic step in terms of disarmament and transition to democratic politics, saying it “wholeheartedly salutes” the move. At the end of the statement, they declared, “Now is the time to take steps together by implementing democratic politics and legal regulations for a democratic future in Turkey.”

CHP Chair Özgür Özel said, “We welcome today’s symbolic disarmament step by the terrorist organisation.” He added, “A complete peace in Turkey is only possible through justice and democracy,” and “What our country needs is a terror-free and democratic Turkey. For prosperity, we need peace, for peace we need unity, for unity we need democracy and justice.”

In a statement by the LEFT Party, it said: “The LEFT Party supports a resolution of the Kurdish question on a non-violent and non-conflictual basis. The disarmament by the PKK is an important step taken for peace and resolution. However, the Kurdish question is an inseparable part of democratising Turkey and is a broader societal issue than merely disarmament. Therefore, this process must not become a tool of American policies in the Middle East or serve as a prop for the repressive regime being built in Turkey through the AKP and MHP. The forces who have long fought for democratisation and freedom will not and must not allow this. On this path, to defeat reaction and fascism and to win our rights and freedoms, to build a fraternal and democratic future, we will continue the struggle shoulder to shoulder as Kurdish, Turkish, Alevi, Sunni working and oppressed peoples.”

Former HDP Co-Chair Selahattin Demirtaş also made his first statement, saying, “No one has lost, and no one will lose. May it be for the good.”

The DEM Party also submitted an application for the release of Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ.

THANKS FROM BAHÇELİ TO BULDAN

MHP leader Bahçeli said in his first statement, “The founding leadership of the PKK has kept its word, stood behind its commitment, and has seen global and regional threats in a timely manner. These are truly extremely important days for both our country and our region. These positive and heartening developments mark a turning point, and the collective conscience is satisfied.”

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said, “The state institutions are closely monitoring the disarmament process. There is still much work ahead. This process will certainly be monitored, and state institutions are following it with sensitivity.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and MHP Chair Devlet Bahçeli spoke by phone. Bahçeli expressed his satisfaction over a group of PKK members destroying their weapons as part of the goal of a “terror-free Turkey.” Erdoğan said in a press statement, “I hope today’s important step taken on the path to a terror-free Turkey will bring positive results.”

AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik, who had previously announced that Erdoğan would make “a historic speech” today, later gave an update: “If this disarmament process is carried through, our President will make his first remarks about the point we’ve reached and what comes next on Saturday morning (today). It will be a comprehensive and in-depth speech.” Appearing live on TV100, Çelik concluded by saying, “no surprises.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Casene Mağarası’nda silahlar yakıldı: Bese Hozat’tan yasal düzenleme vurgusu, published in BirGün newspaper on July 12, 2025.