What awaits us in September?

Mehmet Emin Kurnaz

After a summer of heated debates, September will also be quite challenging for the country. With the reopening of schools, the economic hardship on people’s backs will grow heavier. From minimum wage earners whose expectation of an interim raise was unmet, to public employees who found no relief in negotiations, from retirees condemned to misery wages to students with rising expenses, a hard period is at the door for all. A critical junction is coming where political trials will be held one after another and the pulse of politics, which did not cool down during summer, will rise further. Since 19 March the CHP administration has gone through a difficult process with investigations against party-run municipalities, the congress lawsuit, and most recently the transfer attempts targeting ruling party mayors, and the party faces even more critical days.

RALLIES ALONE ARE INSUFFICIENT

The main opposition party tried to respond to lawlessness and the government’s attempts to shape the opposition through judicial pressure with rallies numbering close to 50. Held from Bayburt to Konya, even covering the government’s strongholds, and continuing in İstanbul districts, these rallies were important in keeping grassroots anger alive and giving the opposition a moral upper hand. Yet, looking at the ongoing operations, it is clear these rallies alone have not created an effect to stop repression. Building a common line of struggle that can mobilise all those targeted by the regime those harmed by repression, profiteering policies, deepening poverty, and the reactionary siege is highly critical.

THE COMMISSION’S FUTURE ALSO UNCERTAIN

Meanwhile, the commission talks continuing under the guise of a solution process have produced no step toward democratisation so far. Moves to block even speaking Kurdish in the commission are noteworthy. Where the process will go is not independent of developments in Syria and the Middle East. Some government supporters pointing to the Syrian tension call for operations against the SDF. Statements from Hakan Fidan and other actors, and Erdoğan’s recent message on Syria, “We also know this; once the sword is drawn, there is no place left for pen and word”, make the process even more uncertain. One should not overlook that the current regime is trying to update its position according to the redesign of the Middle East, putting all cards on the table to prolong its rule.

Another issue is the tension between ruling partners AKP and MHP. Nuances between the two partners on many issues are the nature of politics. Even though the opposition seizes on this rift, it should not be forgotten that the tension is more about profit and influence than anything else, and that in the end the partners, mutually dependent for the survival of the regime, cannot easily part ways.

The critical junctions in September for the country and especially for the opposition can be summarised as follows:

• İBB investigations:

AKP’s Şamil Tayyar claimed there will be four separate indictments in the İBB investigation that led to the arrest of CHP’s presidential candidate and İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu as well as many other mayors and bureaucrats, and that the first hearing will be in September. He said “Every confession deepening the investigation prolongs the questioning, so naturally murmurs started. Both Devlet Bey and other MHP leaders and relatives of suspects voiced their concerns. True, as the process lengthens, speculation rises, politics heats up, and society grows uneasy. I heard the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has begun drafting the indictment. In short, the court will convene in September. Everyone will lay their cards on the table”.

Bahçeli has also repeatedly said he wants the trial concluded quickly.

• Programme workshop:

Between 4-9 September the CHP will hold a “Programme Workshop” as part of determining its new party programme. The new programme will be submitted to the vote of 1,323 delegates at the CHP’s 39th Ordinary Congress expected in November. Under the leadership of CHP Secretary General Selin Sayek Böke, preparations continue in fields such as education, health, justice, economy, domestic and foreign policy, and youth.

• Congress lawsuit:

The lawsuit over CHP’s 38th Congress was postponed to 15 September. According to backstage reports the CHP administration does not expect a concrete outcome. Lawsuits for annulment of the 38th Congress held on 4-5 November 2023, filed by former Hatay Mayor Lütfü Savaş and some delegates, were combined in the Ankara 42nd Civil Court of First Instance. Meanwhile, the lawsuit has been a frequent topic on pro-government programmes such as TGRT. Statements by figures close to former chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu drew strong public reactions. If the court rules “absolute nullity”, meaning the congress is void, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu could reclaim the chairmanship. CHP management’s attempts to gauge whether Kılıçdaroğlu would refuse the position, and the search for “dialogue”, have so far yielded no results.

• Other trials:

The trial of detained İBB Mayor and CHP’s presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, over remarks directed at expert witness S.B., was postponed to 26 September. The indictment prepared by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office claims that in his 27 January 2025 press conference İmamoğlu “explicitly referred to certain investigations and prosecutions in which the expert was involved, and, as established by the transcript in the file, aimed to create public opinion that the expert and judicial bodies were not independent and impartial”. Another indictment demanding up to 8 years and 9 months imprisonment was prepared over the allegation that İmamoğlu’s bachelor’s diploma was forged. The trial regarding his diploma will also be held on 11 September.

• Intimidation of students:

The government’s unease at the wave of social opposition that emerged in reaction to the 19 March operations and quickly spread nationwide also continues. During summer, with disciplinary investigations against university students, expulsions from dormitories, summonses for statements, and scholarship cuts, a kind of pre-emptive step was taken before the new academic term. With schools reopening in September, the pressure on students also looks set to intensify.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Eylülde bizi ne bekliyor?, published in BirGün newspaper on August 27, 2025.