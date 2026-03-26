What did they put me through?

İsmail Arı

We went to the district of Turhal in Tokat to visit our relatives for the Eid celebrations. On the second day of the holiday, I believe at around 5.00 pm, I learnt that four police officers had gone to my residence in Ankara. I asked Taylan Arı, who is both my friend and my lawyer, to go to the Ankara Police Headquarters, obtain information regarding the case, and tell them that ‘I would be ready at the police station tomorrow morning’. I couldn’t be at the Ankara Police Headquarters straight away, as we had to pack our belongings and make a 450-kilometre journey.

That night at 10.00 pm, four plainclothes police officers arrived at the relative’s house where we were staying for the holiday visit. They rushed me to the Turhal District Police Headquarters. The formalities were completed, and around 12.30 am, I was brought to Ankara by car with three police officers. Around 5.00 am, I was first taken for a medical check-up and then to the Provincial Police Headquarters. A body search was carried out, and I was asked to lower my trousers and bend down and stand up. However, I refused to do so. “I AM A JOURNALIST” I said. I was kept waiting in the detention cell for hours. They opened the cell for me and turned on the lights. I was alone not only in the cell where I was held, but also in the entire detention corridor on that public holiday. I suppose there was no one else they had detained over the holiday apart from me.

At an unknown time, I was taken out of the basement of the police station for questioning. I was only asked questions regarding the video titled “The Erdoğan Family’s Foundations”, which was published in January. It was claimed that the content of this video contained misleading information. I, however, explained that it was not misleading, but the truth. The questioning concluded. I signed the statement with my lawyer. However, just as I was preparing to leave the interview room, I was told that the prosecutor had sent two new tweets. Then he sent another one. The questioning resumed unlawfully. Well, after all, the wolf had already decided to devour the lamb. After that, I waited for hours in the detention centre again. They gave me cheese bread and ayran to eat. That evening, whilst waiting for the prosecutor to take my statement at the Ankara Courthouse, I was taken to the 11th Magistrates’ Court without seeing the prosecutor and was arrested on the grounds that there was “strong suspicion of a crime”. I think it was around 00:30. It was clear I would be arrested from the way my journalist colleagues were being removed from in front of the 11th Magistrates’ Court and the heated discussions between the police and the courthouse security. I think I was taken out through the courthouse storeroom door and put into a police van. For some reason, a security guard was waiting there with keys in hand. I was taken to prison late at night, the formalities were completed, and I spent the night in a filthy temporary cell. As my coat had been confiscated upon entering the prison, I had a very difficult night. After the morning headcount, the formalities were finalised and I was sent to my cell.

In short, I was arrested on a charge unrelated to journalism in an attempt to silence me. A protection order had been in place against me for about 7–8 months. In other words, I was already accompanied by two state police officers every day. Just like Merdan Yanardağ and Alican Uludağ, they wanted to silence me too. I would like to thank everyone who stood by me and my family during this difficult time.

However, I will continue to write and report from prison. My mental and physical health are both fine. Those who have made my mother, father, brother, wife and all my loved ones weep will, of course, be brought to justice one day. A minister had reacted to what was said to his father. No one can say anything to my father. Because I am a journalist; wherever there was trouble, I was there with my reports. I reported on corruption, injustices and lawlessness.

One of the reports cited as grounds for my arrest was the robbery at the Yunus Emre Foundation, which I was the first to reveal. For this report, I received the Uğur Mumcu Investigative Journalism Award from the Contemporary Journalists’ Association, the European Union Investigative Journalism Award and the Barış Selçuk Journalism Award. Yet here I am, in the very prison where the defendants in the Yunus Emre Foundation case have spent time.

My father was always known for his hard work. I followed in his footsteps. I tried to do justice to the work I did. I have done nothing but journalism. I will continue to practise journalism everywhere, under any circumstances. Stand up for good journalism and journalists.

And I insistently ask;

-Why did they want to silence me?

-Why am I in prison?

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bana neler yaşattılar?, published in BirGün newspaper on March 26, 2026.