What do the events in Venezuela mean?

Prof. Dr. Aylin Topal

This spiral of violence, which has been escalating since the beginning of September, is a clear example of the spirit of the times and the dynamics of the new balance of global capitalism that is beginning to emerge. We can easily describe this balance as the normalisation of the exceptional. This is a situation dominated by uncertainty, where the distinction between war and peace is becoming increasingly blurred and the most fundamental principles of international and national law are being disregarded.

All of this is a show by the Trump administration to restore the United States' faltering world leadership. In recent years, doubts about the United States' decisive power over the world economy and politics had been growing. On the one hand, China's technological superiority and, on the other, Russia's military power raised questions such as ‘Is US hegemony crumbling?’ China has not only encircled the world's strategic natural resources, particularly in Latin America, but also the US economy in a very serious form. We can say that Russia has also proven in Ukraine that its military capacity is much stronger than expected.

Given this situation, the Trump administration is attempting to consolidate its power through wars. First, it declared war on immigrants. Army units within the country pursued illegal foreigners. It announced that it would declare a state of emergency and deploy the army by invoking the ‘insurrection law’ against those protesting anti-immigrant policies. Meanwhile, trade wars against China continued. Quotas, tariffs, and embargoes failed to produce the desired effect. For example, China remains the primary trading partner for most Latin American countries. In the final months of 2025, the Trump administration signalled its intention to escalate with new wars.

The National Security Strategy document published at the end of November contained important clues about this transformation. The foreword to this document, signed by Trump, states that ‘the national security and foreign policy framework shaped by bipartisan cooperation in the post-Cold War era has collapsed.’ The document begins by emphasising the need for good governance in the Western Hemisphere. It states that foreign entities – meaning all non-US companies – will not be permitted to own key natural resources or supply chains feeding into them. It declares that we will secure access to strategic locations. These principles, implying direct intervention, are referred to as the ‘Trump addition’ to the Monroe Doctrine.

Trump reiterated these principles on 2 December, the anniversary of the Monroe Doctrine. The Monroe Doctrine's founding text is the speech delivered by then-US President James Monroe to Congress on 2 December 1823, as independence struggles were beginning in South American countries. In a nutshell, it states that European countries will no longer be allowed to intervene in the Western Hemisphere as colonial powers. This doctrine is known as the manifesto that Latin America is the United States' backyard.

Finally, the Monroe Doctrine was frequently emphasised in the press statement aimed at demonstrating power following the operation to kidnap Maduro and his wife Flores. The content of these emphases indicated that not only the Western Hemisphere, but the entire world would be under US control. The Donroe Doctrine, named by the New York Times a few months ago and seemingly to Trump's liking, is a project to spread the Monroe Doctrine throughout the world.

WHAT SHOULD BE DONE?

This global and regional context is creating an environment that brings the far right to power. Last month, Trump announced his support for right-wing candidate Tito Asfura, who interfered in the Honduran elections. Trump, who claimed that Asfura was a ‘defender of democracy,’ declared that he would not work with left-wing candidate Rixi Moncada. Unfortunately, it was not surprising that Asfura, whom Trump supported, won the elections. Similarly, the rise of Jose Antonio Kast, who won last month's elections in Chile, is also underpinned by a discourse of security and nationalism. The main focus of Kast's election speeches, who defends the Pinochet coup, was the growing security problem. Kast, who defined the causes of the security problem as drug trafficking and illegal immigration, has already signalled that he will work in harmony with Trump.

The stance of the United Nations Security Council and the US Congress will be crucial. However, the most important factor is the reaction of the Venezuelan people and all South American peoples. Reports are coming in of protests taking place in the streets of Venezuela. These protests should not be dismissed as pro-Maduro demonstrations. They are anti-US and anti-intervention protests. I expect these protests to spread throughout the region, particularly in Colombia, Cuba, Brazil, and Mexico, and to demonstrate strong opposition. After all, Bolivarianism, the most important legacy of Latin America's struggle for independence, cannot easily be erased from the memory of the region's peoples. The only lesson to be learned from Latin American history is that, in the coming period, grassroots movements and social movements will grow stronger, weakening right-wing, US-collaborating governments, and that leaders who will stand against US interventionism will emerge from within these movements.

What is happening requires more than just the organisation of the Latin American people. A global transformation is taking place, determined by the crisis dynamics of global capitalism. Racism and xenophobia are being normalised; banditry and looting are being trivialised. In this situation, unless all the peoples of the world unite in a struggle against fascism, combining movements based on peace, ecology and social gender, it is unrealistic to expect positive developments in the future.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Venezuela’da yaşananlar ne anlama geliyor?, published in BirGün newspaper on January 5, 2026.