What frightens the one-man regime so much?

Yaşar Aydın

The people’s opposition that emerged after the coup attempt is still on the government’s lips. From initially belittling the major dissent, they have now shifted to trying to criminalise it.

Devlet Bahçeli even went so far as to issue veiled threats from his sickbed. Bahçeli said, “If others confront those who are being called to the streets, just as they did on 15 July, how will inevitable conflict be prevented, how will events be kept under control?” and intended to discipline everyone. As you may recall, Erdoğan too spent the last 10 days preoccupied with the streets, mentioning them almost as often as he spoke about Ekrem İmamoğlu. All these reactions might have made sense in the Turkey of before 19 March. Because what took place then was a turning point that the government is only just beginning to grasp. As the LEFT Party Spokesperson Önder İşleyen put it in his remarks to BirGün, this turning point can be summed up as “the people took over politics.” In other words, the people became aware of their power. This awareness sparked a feeling that prompted everyone, specially CHP leader Özgür Özel to take steps forward.

POLITICS IS BECOMING SOCIALISED

In Turkey, politics has long been presented as a professional occupation. Reduced to parties and their executives, and in recent years confined to the Palace and Parliament, it became a sort of shadow play. This professional circle greatly enjoyed speaking and making decisions on behalf of the people. This includes not only the government but also opposition parties. For a very long time, the ballot box and Parliament were portrayed as the only avenues for politics. Even socialists got caught up in the rush to become MPs.

The events of the past 10 days essentially shattered this illusion. Even for elections and parliamentary roles to be meaningful, society as a whole must be actively engaged in all stages of politics. This is the reality that has emerged and one that has brought joy to many. To grasp this shift, it’s enough to look at the CHP’s primary election for İmamoğlu. When the primary election began to be conceived and framed as an act in itself, its impact jumped to another level.

It is now clear that the desire to “become a will” has started to penetrate society and will likely continue in various forms. Even recent boycott actions can be seen in this light. A campaign launched against the owner of an event company was powerful enough to convince world-famous artist Ane Brun to cancel her concert in İstanbul. Similarly, a coffee chain was made to face tough times. The AKP supporters’ photos posing at that coffee shop shared in response to the campaign have already become unforgettable. The transformation of such demands into effective campaigns has already begun to haunt the government.

WHAT DOESN’T EXIST IN DEMOCRACIES?

The people's attempt to have a say and make decisions on every matter concerning themselves is most frightening for one-man regimes. Because such an attempt is, at its core, a rejection of the one-man regime itself. That’s why the slogans echoing in the squares like “We are defending our will” or the youth’s “We are standing up for both our country and our future” have worried the Palace. They have been confronted with a form and language of opposition they are not used to. That’s why they panicked. Their panic is nothing more than the anxiety of being caught red-handed in front of the entire country.

MHP leader Bahçeli, in a statement inappropriate for the holiday spirit, said, “Let me remind you! Where there is a one-man rule, there are no elections.” Bahçeli is one of those who claim, “If there’s a ballot box, there’s democracy.” Surely, Bahçeli is not so ignorant as to truly believe it's that simple. He knows very well that the world is full of countries where mock elections are held. But the intent behind his words is quite different. Because Bahçeli and Erdoğan have come to a realisation in this process.

Amid the İBB operation and the attempt to appoint a trustee to the CHP, the public has understood the root of the problem. Those participating in the protests have come to the conclusion that all these developments stem from the one-man regime and its enforcers. That’s why the protests soon turned against the AKP government, its president, and Erdoğan as the sitting president.

That’s where the real trouble began. If the protests had been solely about the appointment of a trustee to İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), they could have been dismissed with a “It didn’t happen, it’s over.” If they had been against the takeover attempt of the CHP, they could have ended with a “It was repelled.” If it had been just about the İBB operations or İmamoğlu’s arrest, they might have lasted only a week.

The one-man regime assumed the protests would remain confined to those topics. So it acted with utter recklessness. It could not imagine that the public intervention would push things further. Even if it did, it didn’t calculate that the CHP leadership might bravely join in.

In democracies, there are ballot boxes and elections.

In democracies, a single man does not hold the power to decide.

In democracies, those who do not derive their authority and responsibility from the law cannot be part of governing power.

In democracies, the judiciary does not take orders.

It seems that the attempted coup of 19 March has, for now, revealed two clear truths:

First, the government is extremely fragile and weak. It is trying to stay afloat with a judiciary and security bureaucracy that does not rely on public support.

Second, the people of Turkey are far stronger and more capable of responding than assumed. What is lacking is organisation which is a matter that can be resolved in time with the right interventions.

‘If you do not interfere in politics, politics will interfere in your life one way or another.’ Although this quote is attributed to Lenin, it is more likely to be anonymous. Regardless of who said it, it adorns the streets of the world as an expression of the people's demand for a say and decision in governance.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Tek adam rejimini bu kadar korkutan ne?, published in BirGün newspaper on April 2, 2025.