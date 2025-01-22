What Have We Left Behind and What is Left for the Next Year?

Bülent FORTA

In a nutshell, 2024 was a year of deep crisis for Turkey. We saw the impact of a multifaceted crisis, the economic crisis in particular, on foreign policy, politics and social life. It seems that this crisis environment will deepen further in 2025.

If we look at the economic dimension of the crisis, high inflation and limited real wages are making life unlivable for workers. A large section of society, especially the retired and unemployed, is at risk of deep impoverishment. The consequences of privatisation in the health and education sectors extend to white-collar workers. In conclusion, the crisis continues to impoverish millions, except for the capitalist sections, which are a very small part of society.

At this point, the government, with the hand of Mehmet Şimşek, continues to implement "an IMF stability programme without the IMF" and continues to implement policies that ruthlessly put the burden of the crisis on the working class. Workers who raise their voice against this policy are tried to be prevented by strike bans and repression.

The inevitable consequences of the government's policies are devastated agriculture, oppressed and impoverished peasants, and nature destroyed by mining and handed over to international and national monopolies. The opposition groups that object to these practices are intimidated by state power.

It is not possible to solve the economic crisis in favour of the workers without putting an end to this government and its anti-people policies. Therefore, the improvement of the economic indicators that protect the capital class and the state will not mean a change in the living conditions of the working class. The gap in the distribution of income between the rich and the poor can only be closed by the policies of a pro-people government. Therefore, the economy will continue to be a source of poverty.

AXES OF CONFLICT

Another component of the crisis is the ongoing search for 'stability' in foreign policy. Apart from the tensions between the US and China, which are the main power conflicts in the world, Turkey is in the midst of three major regional conflicts: first, Israel's aggression which began in Gaza and gradually spread across the region; second, the Syrian civil war which entered a new phase with the fall of Assad; and finally, the Russia-Ukraine war. These three hot conflict dynamics define the ground on which Turkey's foreign policy dilemmas are based.

Assad's collusive acceptance of defeat and his departure from the country without offering a single ounce of resistance has left a vacuum in Syria and it is unclear how it will be filled. The purging of Assad's base has been carried out mainly as an Israeli and American plan. The process started with massacres in Gaza, followed by assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, and the weakening of Iran. On the other hand, with the election of Trump, the messages sent to Putin regarding the war in Ukraine led to Assad's loss of Russian and Iranian support and the easy victory of HTS. The Western powers managed to create a pro-Western figure under the leadership of Jolani from the former al-Qaeda, ISIS HTS. Beards were cut, turbans removed, ties put on, and the make-up completed. Turkey took advantage of this Western and Israeli-approved transformation to play the role of HTS's leader. This is being tried once again in the Middle East, even though it is the region that has suffered the most from regime change by Sharia organisations under the mask of democratisation.

ARTICULATION TO THE US AXIS

In addition to its ambition to become a regional power by playing the leading role in the conquestist celebrations of the HTS victory, Turkey is also trying to compensate for its loss of power in domestic politics. Undoubtedly, the most fundamental part of the Syrian crisis is the Kurdish question, which is a regional problem. Although the YPG in Syria, which is protected by the US, is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the involvement of Abdullah Ocalan at the suggestion of Bahçeli and with the approval of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan can be seen as a move to join the Israeli-US axis in the remodelling of the Middle East through the Kurds.

The process is complex, with many different factors and forces at play. However, developments in the Middle East will continue to be part of Turkey's multifaceted crisis. The Syria policy, which was based on a balance between the US and the Russian-Iranian axis has come to an end; there is neither Russia nor Iran at one end of the seesaw.

We are facing a new situation in which Turkey will seek harmony with the US-Israeli line and the Kurdish question will be treated as an intermediate link at this point. We will see together how the local national discourses and the speeches of neo-Ottoman conquest will be compatible with imperialism and Zionism.

We have said that Turkey is experiencing a multifaceted crisis that cannot be defined only in terms of economy or foreign policy. Indeed, there is also a crisis of governability, with the judiciary, the security bureaucracy and the government's partners fighting for their share from time to time. Add to this the refugee problem, which has changed the demographic structure of the country, and the strengthening of neo-fascist movements that it has provoked.

In a context where anti-democratic practices are repeated daily and democracy is suspended, the outflow of the most qualified and educated parts of the country is also a major source of social crisis. Moreover, both asylum seekers and skilled workers who leave the country seem to be in line with the coordinates in which the West positions Turkey. Turkey as a migrant buffer and migrant camp... This situation is a social crisis in itself.

A NEW DEFINITION OF THE REGIME IS NEEDED

Consequently, both the changing balance in domestic politics and the implementation of the Kurdish plan can, according to the developments in Syria, may cause a new definition of the "regime" or a redefinition of the existing regime in the crisis-ridden country. After 15 July, a definition of the regime was drawn with concepts such as "PKK and terrorism", "Fethullahism and terrorism" and reinforced with external figures such as "Assad the murderer" and "Sisi the putschist". All election processes were based on these themes. Now Fethullah Gulen is dead, Assad is defeated and out of the picture. The hand is extended to Sisi and Abdullah Ocalan. Since the current regime cannot continue on its path without creating new enemies, new definitions of the enemy are now needed. This is the only way to achieve a new definition of the regime through a new constitutional process in which Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be president for life. It should be read very clearly that the ruling front sees the Syrian problem, the Kurdish problem and all the problems it faces as a means to consolidate its power. Yes, this is the government's internal calculation. How much this fits the market depends on many internal and external factors, especially the opposition.

The fact is that the opposition that is positioning itself against the current government has a fragmented structure with very different programmatic goals. We can talk about an opposition front that ranges from the CHP to the DEM, from the remnants of the AKP to the neo-fascist parties, from the social opposition organisations and initiatives to the socialists. This front is now cracking from several sides.

As a result of Bahçeli's move, the Kurdish movement has started a "cautious" process against the government. Ocalan's statement confirming this process will create differences in the opposition position of the Kurdish movement on many points. The remnants of the AKP such as DEVA and Gelecek are gradually moving away from their opposition position and becoming ineffective.

The CHP's handicap is that it is stuck in the boundaries drawn by the government in the face of its moves. Firstly, the surge in the March elections, which brought the AKP to second place with concepts such as "easing tension", could not be maintained and the way was paved for the government to gain time. However, a spontaneous tendency of resistance, which is developing in the social life and rising based on real demands, is manifesting itself all over the country with the resistances of the workers', women's and environmental movements and the struggle of the agricultural labourers. It is not possible for a political party to become a real opposition party if it does not set as its goal the overthrow of the one-man regime and is not able to organise a united line of struggle leading these resistances.

Yes, the solution of the current crisis depends on the effectiveness of the opposition. The weakness of the socialist parties, the Kurdish movement's limitation to its demands, the CHP's acting in the field drawn by the government are the empty side of the glass and the dilemmas of the opposition. The full side of the glass is the will of large parts of the people to get rid of this regime that promises them nothing but oppression and poverty. The political link to be grasped is to organise the will to put an end to this regime, which is integrated with the full side of the glass.