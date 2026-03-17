What is false and what is misleading?

Ebru Çelik

BİRTEK-SEN President Mehmet Türkmen was arrested yesterday by the court following his speech at the press conference held alongside workers who had begun a protest at Sırma Halı. Speaking as he was being taken to prison, Türkmen said, “Do not leave the workers alone.”

Türkmen had said, “We are inviting them to the dining table of the Sırma Halı workers. Those sitting at those tables are the ones who have reduced the workers to relying on dry bread. Workers have not been receiving their wages regularly for months. They are not asking for more; they simply want their wages paid on time. Pay the workers’ overtime and pay rise differences immediately. Stop threatening the workers. Learn to treat workers as human beings,” he had said. Following this speech, the prosecution took action and arrested Türkmen the previous day on charges of “inciting the public to hatred and hostility”.

Mehmet Türkmen

However, the charge against Türkmen suddenly changed whilst he was in custody. The new charge justifying the arrest was “publicly disseminating misleading information”. According to the prosecution, the misleading information consisted of Türkmen’s following words: “Ten workers die every day in this country. Arms and hands are being severed in factories. Not a single employer is even giving a statement or being prosecuted.”

THE SENSITIVE BOSS

BİRTEK-SEN lawyer Esmer Özer described Türkmen’s detention and arrest process to BirGün. Özer summarised the process as follows, stating, “He was not prosecuted for the entirety of his press statement”: “During his speech, Türkmen gave just one example of a worker. A workplace accident occurred at Şireci a few months ago, and that worker lost both his arms. After the incident, the authorities carried out an on-site investigation and took the worker’s statement; the worker said, ‘I am not making a complaint.’ In Türkmen’s statement, however, there is a remark such as, ‘Employers are never held to account in any way; how many employers have gone to prison so far?’ On this basis, the prosecution argues, ‘We went there, drew up an incident report, took the worker’s statement, and he said he was not making a complaint. On what grounds are you claiming that nothing was done?’ and is seeking his arrest on these grounds.”

Commenting on the change to the charge against Mehmet Türkmen just hours before the trial began, Özer stated: “The charge of publicly disseminating misleading information requires the existence of an ‘imminent and direct danger’. Realising they could not substantiate this charge based on the example they provided, they resorted to another approach.

In fact, the real issue here is not the nature of the offence. Last year, too, there were cases brought under the charge of ‘insulting the institutions and organs of the state’. The real aim here is to carry out a process of judicial harassment, to break the workers’ resistance through detention and arrest, and to prevent the trade union struggle. The word ‘detention’ was already written on the record; what was done was merely to complete the procedure and provide a ‘legal cover’ for the process. We believe the decision had already been made,” she said.

STATEMENT NOT TAKEN

The Türkmen case was initiated ‘ex officio’ by the prosecution. However, given that Türkmen had made a similar statement two weeks earlier in front of the Ministry of Labour regarding the workers at Şık Makas, the view that the investigation has no direct connection to that particular speech is gaining ground. According to BİRTEK-SEN members, the criticism began to turn into a ‘problem’ after it was voiced in front of Sırma Halı, owned by the Şireci family. Union officials believe there was direction and influence from the Şireci side.

DON’T LEAVE US ALONE

Mehmet Türkmen, however, made his latest statement whilst being sent to prison. Türkmen said, “Workers are dying in workplace accidents in this country; because we said, ‘No one holds a single employer to account’, a trade unionist is once again being arrested on the complaint of an employer. One day they will say, ‘There were once judges, prosecutors and governors who arrested workers’ union representatives on the orders of employers.’ Your children will be ashamed to stand by you. I call on everyone to support the Sırma Halı workers. Do not leave those workers alone. I was arrested on the complaint of their employer. Do not leave the Sırma Halı workers alone,” he said. The arrest of trade unionist Türkmen drew reactions from numerous organisations and individuals, including the Sırma Halı workers, DİSK Birleşik Metal-İş and the Gaziantep Bar Association.

DO NOT PLAY THIS GAME

Speaking in the courthouse corridor following the arrest warrant, Türkmen’s final words before being taken to prison were as follows: “Arrest me; perhaps that’s how you’ll ensure justice. Let’s go then! Let’s not wait as if everything were in accordance with procedure. From now on, whenever an employer files a complaint, arrest them and take them to prison. Don’t play this game. Statements like this, trials… Forget all that. Whatever the boss decides, implement it directly.”

Türkmen received support from numerous trade unions, political party organisations and professional bodies. In a statement on social media, the LEFT Party said: “The one-man regime continues with its lawlessness and repressive policies. The arrest of Mehmet Türkmen, President of the United Textile Workers’ Union, is an attack on trade unions and the entire social opposition. Mehmet Türkmen must be released immediately.”

EMEP Istanbul MP İskender Bayhan, meanwhile, emphasised that the decision to arrest Türkmen was taken to break the Sırma Halı workers’ wildcat strike and to intimidate those protesting against wage increases in Gaziantep. Bayhan said, “This arrest is an attack on the entire Gaziantep working class and militant trade unionism. The judiciary has become the stick of capital and the palace. Türkmen must be released immediately,” he said.

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INDEPENDENT TRADE UNIONISTS IN THE GOVERNMENT’S CROSSHAIRS

Mehmet Türkmen was also arrested last year whilst carrying out trade union activities. In February 2025, at the Başpınar Industrial Estate, workers at Çelikaslan Textiles, a firm owned by İrfan Çelikaslan, known for his ties to the AKP, walked out in protest against wage theft. Türkmen, who supported the workers, was taken into custody on 14 February. He was arrested on 16 February following a social media post. He was subsequently released on bail.

Migros warehouse workers staged a protest outside the villa in Beykoz owned by Tuncay Özilhan, the owner of the Anadolu Group, to which Migros is affiliated. During the protests, Umut-Sen Organising Coordinator Başaran Aksu and DGD-SEN General President Neslihan Acar were also detained along with approximately 100 workers. Aksu had previously been detained following the gendarmerie’s intervention in the Polyak Maden workers’ resistance.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bunun nesi yalan, hangisi yanıltıcı?, published in BirGün newspaper on March 17, 2026.