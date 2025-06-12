What is the bribery case waiting for?

İsmail Arı

While operations targeting CHP-run municipalities continue, no action has been taken regarding the Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality's complaint that ‘Ministry of Trade bureaucrats took bribes.’

Mehmet Sekmen, one of the closest associates of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was elected mayor of Kartal district in İstanbul from the Welfare Party (Refah Partisi) during Erdoğan's tenure as İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor, has been in the mayor's seat of Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality for three terms. The case in question, in which the Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality led by Sekmen is the complainant, is awaiting trial.

MONEY AND A CAR WERE GIVEN

In its criminal complaint to the Erzurum Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality stated that it is the largest partner of Aşkale Çimento, one of the country's largest cement producers and a major player in the cement market, based in Erzurum. However, despite being the largest partner, the municipality's ability to influence the company's management has been blocked, as highlighted in the following points:

"Criminal complaints have been filed multiple times against the managers of Aşkale Çimento. The company's management structure was supposed to change at the General Assembly meeting on 8 June 2023, as the members of the board of directors had lost their majority share. However, the general assembly meeting was postponed. Burak Kürkçü, who is the son of Lütfü Yücelik, the person managing the company, and who is the deputy general manager of the affiliated companies and previously served as the Deputy General Manager of Personnel at the Ministry of Trade, contacted the ministry representatives.

Kürkçü met with Adem Başar, the General Director of Internal Trade at the Ministry of Trade, whom he had previously known, and reached an agreement. Adem Başar also met with Ferhat Karaduman and Turgut Özer, who worked with him at the same ministry. Burak Kürkçü paid the bribe money to these three people. A brand new car rented by Aşkale Çimento was also given to Adem Başar, Director General of Domestic Trade at the Ministry of Trade, for his use. The fuel costs for the vehicle were also covered by Aşkale Çimento..."

FILE IN ANKARA

The Erzurum Chief Public Prosecutor's Office ruled that it had no jurisdiction over the complaint regarding "bribe-taking Ministry of Trade bureaucrats" filed by the AKP-affiliated Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality. The following statements were included in the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office's decision dated 12 February 2025:

“In the case where it is alleged that Adem Başar, who served as General Director at the Ministry of Trade, and Ferhat Karaduman and Turgut Özer, who served as civil servants at the same ministry, received bribes from Burak Kürkçü in Ankara; it has been determined that the location where the incident in question occurred is outside our jurisdiction. For the reasons explained above, it was decided that our Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has no jurisdiction in this matter and that the file should be sent to the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office for consideration and action."

Although the bribery file was sent to Ankara in February, the Ministry of Trade bureaucrats accused of bribery by the Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality continue to hold their positions.

∗∗∗

THE YÜCELİK FAMILY AND MEHMET AĞAR'S RELATIONSHIP

One of the country's largest cement producers, Aşkale Çimento, based in Erzurum, has six cement and nine concrete production facilities. The company shapes the country's cement market. Founded in 1968, Aşkale Çimento was put up for sale under the name of privatisation in 1993. At the call of Mehmet Ağar, who was the governor of Erzurum at the time, Erzurum businesspeople came together and decided to purchase the factory by establishing a company called Er-Çim-San. The largest partner of Er-Çim-San Company was the Erzurum Provincial Special Administration, while 826 tradesmen and chamber of commerce members also became partners. Even Mehmet Ağar was among the partners of the company. Approximately 20 years later, in 2012, the Provincial Special Administration's share in the company was transferred to the Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality.

Although 18 per cent of the company belongs to the AKP-affiliated Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality, the municipality is not represented on the company's board of directors. The company has been managed since its establishment by the Yücelik family, known for its close ties to Mehmet Ağar, and the chairman of the company's board of directors is Lütfü Yücelik, the former president of the Erzurum Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mehmet Sekmen, the AKP mayor of Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality, said in a statement in 2023, ‘As the Metropolitan Municipality, we will defend our 18 per cent share to the end. Even if you remain in management, all your accounts will be scrutinised. State inspectors will come and audit everything. Know this. And I am saying this very clearly, this will end very badly for you.’

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Rüşvet dosyası neyi bekliyor?, published in BirGün newspaper on June 12, 2025.