What is the nullity covering?

Aziz Çelik

Far beyond a story of personal betrayal or a tragedy, absolute nullity has profound political and social impacts. Reading this operation merely as a personal tragedy, in which a politician who has not won a single election he entered throughout his political life and has virtually become an eternal opposition figure became an instrument in the twilight of his years, would be to miss the gravity of the matter. The disappointment and anger in the face of betrayal are understandable and valuable. Indeed, it is observed that the operation stands condemned in the public conscience. However, it is necessary to rapidly move beyond this emotion, perceive the true target of the nullity, and act accordingly.

Yes, the operation certainly possesses a dimension of personal squalor, much like the great betrayals in history. Nonetheless, in the face of the political and social destruction it could create, this personal squalor remains a drop in the ocean. What is truly important is what the nullity operation is covering. Because nullity is a comprehensive operation extending from the ballot box to the dinner table, from democracy to the hope for change.

AN ANAESTHETIZING OPERATION AND PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE

In law, nullity denotes a state of invalidity and nullness, as well as meaning being futile, void, and groundless. In old medical terminology, loss of sensation describes the temporary cancellation of sensation in a region of the body for surgery. In other words, anaesthesia. In this article, rather than the technical legal dimensions of nullity, I will address what it covers and what it anaesthetizes, leaning precisely upon this second meaning. For the primary function of the operation is to anaesthetize the political sensation of a segment of society, its capacity to object, to demand, and to change.

Thanks to nullity, we were unable to speak about inflation, unemployment, poverty, the plight of pensioners, and the true issues of the country during this religious holiday. It appears that in the coming days, nullity will continue to cast a shroud over these matters.

Nullity is not only a politically expedient tool, a "Swiss Army knife", but it also performs a serious "anaesthetizing" function. Just like the famous "three Fs" (fado, fiesta, and football) of the dictatorship eras in Spain and Portugal, similar operations in Turkey assume the function of a mass drug. Stories of personal betrayal and personal ambition take the place of the real, burning, and urgent problems of society. Nullity leads to shadows being discussed instead of real problems; it comes to the fore as a sensational story of betrayal and becomes tabloidized. The matter must be discussed with its true gravity, without tabloidizing it.

The issue is not a technical piece of "political engineering" devoid of class content. It is a manoeuvre covering up the struggle over distribution. Questions such as whom inflation impoverishes and whom it enriches, into whose pocket interest payments are transferred, and why the minimum wage has eroded are precisely the questions being covered up. By dropping these questions from the agenda, nullity effectively serves a class function.

CASTING A SHROUD OVER HOPE

The direct and short-term objective of nullity is, undoubtedly, to render the ballot box symbolic and to protect the personal ambitions of those who profit from the current political regime. One does not need to be a scholar to understand that political engineering tailored to this is being conducted. It is known that those who realized they could not achieve results through the ballot box under normal conditions have, for some time, been attempting all kinds of unlawfulness to win elections through collusion. Despite this, because the desired outcome was not guaranteed and the probability of winning by providing relative prosperity towards the election vanished, a kind of "somersault of death" (salto mortale) was performed.

With this move, it was intended on one hand to weaken the social and political opposition by dividing it, and on the other hand, to make the public lose hope in the ballot box, become cynical, and lose their hope for change. This is the most critical element of the operation in terms of the collective psychological state: to suffocate the hope for change and popularize pessimism by blunting the consciousness of objection among the masses. The targeted result is to conquer the fortress from within by spreading the mindset of "it has always been this way and it will go on this way, no matter what we do it will not change, they will not allow it". From this aspect, it is necessary to read nullity as a psychological operation as well. What we are faced with is an operation aimed at breaking the resilience and hope of society, and internalizing a cynical state of mind that can be summarized as "these people will not go by the ballot box".

A COVER OVER THE ECONOMIC TRAJECTORY

Nullity also casts a shroud over the grave economic trajectory. It covers up the inflation that has been coursing at levels unseen for years and impoverishing a significant portion of society. While inflation creates serious economic and social destruction, an intense anger against this trajectory is accumulating in society. However, this anger cannot transform into a social outlet and hope; it is progressively starting to be perceived as a fate. Yet, Turkey’s chronic high inflation problem ought to be the number one item on the agenda, and a grand social and political alignment should be experienced around it.

Nullity also covers the reality that the lion's share of the budget goes to interest payments, and makes it difficult for this fact to be explained. Thus, it also covers the mask of the usurers. The economic management is busy repairing the shocks created by moves of political uncertainty like nullity. Although it appears as though the economic cost of political operations is reduced in the short term in this manner, the vulnerability in the economy is deepening. The price of the operation is rendered invisible, but it continues to be paid.

MINIMUM WAGE AND ECONOMIC POVERTY CANNOT BE SPOKEN OF

The most important problem of society in Turkey is the issue of livelihood, and the minimum wage sits at the heart of this. July is a month in which the wages, salaries, and pensions of millions of labourers and pensioners, primarily the minimum wage, will come to the agenda. While a mid-year increase in the minimum wage is a significant social expectation, the insistence and concentration of the social and political opposition on this matter is exceptionally critical. Yet, with the nullity debate, the minimum wage will not be discussed sufficiently, and it will become difficult to form an agenda around this demand.

At this point, it must be emphasized once more that the government’s option of winning an election by creating economic prosperity and improvement is considerably weak. It is highly unlikely for them to pull a rabbit out of a hat. Instead, non-democratic paths such as political oppression, fragmenting the opposition, and operations of political engineering are on the agenda—and nullity is the largest of these. This is why the government prefers nullity to be discussed instead of the minimum wage. Along with the weariness and hopelessness to be created in society, dispersing the organized nature of the opposition becomes an important strategy.

They already know that the guided trade union movement, which is already feeble, will not object to this course of events. The fact that mainstream trade unionism turned into a mute canary in the face of the nullity operation—which bars, professional organizations, and various trade unions objected to—is clear proof of this. In other words, while the breath of the political opposition is cut off by unlawful operations, it will not even be a question of acceptable trade unions objecting to the trajectory. We are faced with a mainstream trade unionism that is afraid to say that the economic policy pursued by the government impoverishes workers.

Nullity also covers up pensioner poverty, which is one of the most important social problems of the country. The problems of millions of pensioners, who were condemned to a 4,000-lira holiday bonus during this religious holiday, could not be spoken of. While pensioner poverty ought to be the number one agenda item of the country, the delusions of an elderly bureaucrat-politician, who should instead be politically retired and writing his memoirs, were discussed instead. Yet, pensions, the holiday bonus, and the livelihood conditions of the pensioner are at a grave level.

The nullity operation prevents the discussion and resolution of the issue of pensions and justice in retirement, which is one of the most serious problems of the country. In the coming days, we shall see that the problems of pensioners fail to maintain their place on the agenda.

YOUNG PEOPLE ARE LOSING HOPE

Turkey is facing the highest unemployment in its history and its region. Broadly defined unemployment has reached 31.5 per cent according to Turkish Statistical Institute March 2026 data. This rate is far higher among young people. We possess one of the highest rates of "home youth"—those who are neither in education nor in employment—in the OECD. The job and future expectations of young people who are studying have virtually vanished.

Nullity shakes the confidence of young people in politics and distances them from politics. The determination of the country’s agenda by a gerontocratic political oligarchy—as seen in the example of nullity—reduces the interest of young people in politics. It reinforces the idea that politics is the business of an elderly and male oligarchy. Consequently, the effect of nullity is not limited to the economic problems of young people; it also possesses a dimension that apoliticizes them and cools them off from politics. To put it in a nutshell, nullity does not consist merely of the tragedy and betrayal of a group of elderly and male figures; it is primarily an operation that castrates the hope for change in society—and particularly among the new generations.

THE LEADER CULT AND THE OLIGARCHIC CRISIS OF AUTHORITY

The nullity process is simultaneously the crisis of constructing politics upon a cult of personality rather than on a structural and social foundation. This crisis demonstrated how the broad, virtually oligarchic powers granted to political leaders can be abused. This is the crisis of an understanding where the individual and the leader take the place of the organization, and where a handful of oligarchic groups manage parties and trade unions instead of a collective understanding of management. A chairman being able to dismiss provincial and district organizations, appoint the Central Executive Board single-handedly, determine his advisors single-handedly, and manage a vast organization single-handedly is a serious organizational weakness.

Nullity revealed that the presidential regime and the leader cult within political and social organizations in Turkey, including the main opposition party, constitute a grave structural problem. In places where the organizational common mind does not function, the damage caused by personal pathologies becomes far greater. For this reason, the struggle to be waged against the operation is related not only to exposing the unlawfulness, but also to reconstructing a democratic, collective, and auditable understanding of management within organizations.

A NON-PERSONAL FINAL NOTE

I do not know Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu personally. He had briefly become a columnist for our newspaper, BirGün. I believe we were column neighbours in BirGün in 2005 or 2006. Apart from this, like millions of citizens, I voted for him in the presidential election. I touch upon this here not for personal reasons, but to understand the political typology that feeds the operation.

Kılıçdaroğlu was the former Director-General of the Social Insurance Institution (SSK), and the lie of "Kılıçdaroğlu who bankrupted the SSK" was repeated for a long time in the media that praises him to the skies today. During his presidential candidacy, I wrote an article in BirGün defending him against this lie. The claims that he bankrupted the SSK were detached from reality. He had no personal fault in the deterioration of the institution’s financial situation. In any case, for a bureaucrat of his typology, protecting the bureaucratic institution despite the citizen was a reflex. These types of bureaucrats are—not in terms of material privileges, but as a mindset and behaviour—statist-elitist (etatist-elitist). They prioritize the survival of the state or the institution, not the benefit of the citizen and the public. This is also the essence of the Baykalist vein within the CHP: to be an eternal and acceptable opposition party. The operation feeds precisely upon this "acceptable and eternal opposition" mindset.

Yes, Kılıçdaroğlu did not bankrupt the SSK. However, in the twilight of his years, not only did he fail to win a single election for the party of which he was the chairman, but he also became an instrument in an operation that would damage the party's probability of winning an election. History will write this process not so much as a tragedy of an individual, but as a trap set against a society's hope for change.

Therefore, we need a mind and an organized response that views anger as a valuable beginning and rapidly moves beyond it; one that focuses on the true target of the operation, rendering the ballot box dysfunctional, screening the distribution struggle, and extinguishing the hope for change, without personalizing it. Everything that nullity covers is, in fact, everything we need to speak about and claim ownership of.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Butlan neyi örtüyor?, published in BirGün newspaper on June 1, 2026.