What is the price being paid to the US?

As President Erdoğan prepares to visit the White House, discussions continue regarding the Turkey, Russia, China Alliance (TRÇ) proposed by his partner Devlet Bahçeli in response to Israel's genocide in Gaza.

In a written statement on 18 September, Bahçeli said, ‘The most appropriate option for reason, diplomacy, the spirit of politics, geographical conditions and the strategic environment of the new century against the US-Israel evil coalition that challenges the world is the construction and revival of the “TRÇ” alliance.’ It has emerged that Erdoğan, the alliance's major partner, recently hosted US President Trump's son, Trump Jr. Furthermore, according to a report in Bloomberg, the most important topics at the Erdoğan-Trump summit on 25 September will include the purchase of 250 Boeing aircraft, F-16s and F-35s.

LEFT Party Spokesperson Önder İşleyen assessed Bahçeli's statement and the regime's relationship with US imperialism for BirGün.

THE REGIME IS BEING RECONSTRUCTED

“Aside from the tasks undertaken by the MHP and the Ülkü Ocakları (Nationalist Movement Party and Nationalist Movement Youth Organisation) since their establishment as part of a counter-guerrilla organisation in line with US Cold War policies, which have been dependent on imperialism; today they see US Middle East policies as an opportunity to maintain their own regime alongside the AKP,‘ said İşleyen. ’A new Middle East order is being shaped, encircling Iran over Israel's destructiveness stretching from Palestine to Syria. As part of the encirclement of China, in line with this imperialist plan spreading across the entire region, up to the transfer of the operation of the Zengezur Corridor to the US through the Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement, the regime in Turkey is also being re-engineered."

İşleyen emphasised that this imposition of a regressive regime transformation was put forward by T. Barrack's ‘Ottoman Nations System’ concept. İşleyen emphasised, "Erdoğan and Bahçeli are now trying to make the public swallow the role assigned to them by the US within this new Middle East order, packaged as a new Ottomanism under the guise of a Kurdish-Turkish alliance with peace attached to it. In this way, as part of American plans and with Trump's special support, they are trying to maintain their regime in a regime where elections have become a mere formality, by silencing all opposition in the country through pressure and operations, and paving the way for Erdoğan to become president for life.

İşleyen's assessment is as follows: "Actually, leaving aside the details, this is what is being attempted... Bahçeli is doing nothing more than playing the role assigned to him by others, and there is no point in exaggerating the references to China and Russia, which amount to nothing more than writing a letter to America in the context of the tension with Israel. Those who have been expecting peace and brotherhood, liberation from Erdoğan and democracy, or even a break with China and anti-imperialism through Bahçeli in recent times may be reminded of the story of the guide crow.

One event that should not be overlooked amid this chaos is that the palace officials, who had previously tried to dismiss Trump Jr. as a ‘businessman’ by concealing his name, were forced to acknowledge the secret meeting between Trump Jr. and Erdoğan a few days after Özgür Özel's disclosure. It is known that D. Trump Jr. worked as a special diplomatic representative in Trump's unique presidential system... Following the threat to annex Greenland after Trump Sr. was elected, Trump Jr. visited these Danish territories. Although the content of his visit was kept secret, following the talks, Greenland decided to increase its military spending against Russia, with which it shares geopolitical proximity.

DEFEAT IS INEVITABLE

Junior recently visited Eastern and Central European countries, holding a series of meetings to expand trade agreements with the US against Chinese influence. It was commented that this tour, which took place just before the Romanian and Polish elections, was a bargaining chip that would also influence the elections in Eastern Europe.

It is clear that this secret meeting between Erdoğan and Junior cannot be dismissed as a ‘courtesy’ visit. What is the price being paid to Washington and what is being asked in return for the Boening deal, which is said to be worth $20 billion, a sum that cannot be explained by necessity?

All this reveals that the AKP and MHP, now sliding into collapse after the great destruction wrought by America's great Middle East quagmire, are now resorting to all kinds of dirty tricks, from aggressive attempts to suppress all opposition to secret meetings at Dolmabahçe to seize control of the country's destiny. Bahçeli and Erdoğan, like father and son Trump, also demonstrate the inevitability of defeat in the face of the united struggle of the oppressed working masses against all imperialists and their collaborators..."

COMING TO THE WHITE HOUSE

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on 25 September. The meeting was announced on both leaders' social media accounts. US President Donald Trump announced that he would host Erdoğan at the White House on 25 September.

Trump made the announcement on the social media platform Truth Social, saying that the US and Turkey were working on commercial and military agreements. In his statement, Trump said that talks regarding Turkey's purchase of F-35 fighter jets from the US would continue and noted that he ‘expects a positive outcome’ on this issue. President Erdoğan said that during the meeting, ‘we will discuss many issues with our ally, the US, with whom we have comprehensive strategic relations, primarily trade, investment and the defence industry.’ He added that he believed his talks with Trump would ‘contribute to ending wars and conflicts’ and ‘further strengthen’ cooperation between the two countries. Bloomberg reported that Boeing and Lockheed Martin were ‘ready to receive orders for nearly 250 commercial aircraft and additional F-16s from Turkey next week’ following the Erdoğan-Trump meeting.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled ABD’ye ödenen neyin bedeli?, published in BirGün newspaper on September 21, 2025.