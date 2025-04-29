What kind of world are we heading towards?

Hayri Kozanoğlu

By the time you read these lines, Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office will have passed. So far, his power displays, threats, blackmail-driven moves, and constant strategic zigzags particularly towards China have failed to yield results, and public trust in him within the US appears to be declining. Still, it is clear that with 2025, we have entered a more turbulent world, where economic uncertainties are increasingly coming to the surface. At this point, let’s take a bird’s-eye view of the current global conjuncture in 10 points.

1. Although the US has suffered an erosion in both its economic weight and ideological credibility, it continues to try to maintain its hegemonic power through its dominance in the global financial system, its status as the world’s largest military power, and its ongoing technological superiority despite occasional challenges from China. The Biden-era attempt to act as the patron of a rules- and institution-based liberal international order failed to deliver results. With Trump 2.0, what emerges is a cruder form of imperialism based solely on force and threats, including territorial ambitions. All signs point to a shift towards a multipolar, multi-centred world in which alliances are less clearly defined, and where countries of the Global South have increased bargaining power.

2. Today, neither a “super-imperialism” in which a single country imposes its power unilaterally, nor a “hyper-imperialism” where global balances are entirely dictated by the capital accumulation priorities of integrated global capital, is in place. Trump’s territorial demands stretching from Panama to Greenland, and his statements asserting sovereignty even over Canada, suggest a scenario that goes beyond even classic imperialism. The model of “collective imperialism” under US leadership where countries like the EU, Japan, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand largely acted in unison, avoiding internal conflicts and resolving issues through compromise is also fading. We are witnessing the rise of a world order where national borders are regaining importance, contradictions between major powers are sharpening, and the risk of conflict reminiscent of early 20th-century wars is growing.

3. Trump’s aggressive policies in both economic and geopolitical spheres are being discussed within the framework of three separate doctrines. Rather than a hegemonic leadership based on persuasion and consent, decorated with values like democracy, human rights, and freedoms, three alternative approaches are being named: crude realism, sphere-of-influence strategy, and reverse-Kissingerism. Under crude realism, the US only recognises major powers like Russia, China, and the EU as legitimate counterparts. As seen in Trump’s treatment of Zelensky or his brutal stance on Gaza, weaker nations like Ukraine or Palestine are dismissed. The sphere-of-influence view posits US dominance over the Americas while allowing powers like China and Russia to exert influence in their respective regions. Reverse-Kissingerism echoes Nixon’s 1970s rapprochement with Mao to counter the USSR only now, it suggests making concessions to Putin in order to unite forces against Xi Jinping’s China.

4. Under Trump, capital is not merely represented in government it holds direct power. This billionaire club, epitomised by Elon Musk, was even described by Joe Biden as an oligarchy rooted in high technology and dark money. According to Marxist sociologist John Bellamy Foster, a distinguishing feature of the Trump coalition is the prominence of “private capital” companies not listed on stock exchanges, thus able to operate in complete secrecy. The most well-known figure in this sphere is Peter Thiel, founder of PayPal and owner of a CIA-backed surveillance and data mining company. The Trump administration is effectively a coalition of Silicon Valley, high tech, private equity firms profiting from predatory strategies, and Big Oil. (John Bellamy Foster, The U.S. Ruling Class and Trump Regime, Monthly Review, April 2025.)

5. Trump’s trade war rhetoric centres on reviving manufacturing and blue-collar jobs in the US. Yet the economy relies overwhelmingly by 75-80% on the service sector, and this is reflected in trade as well. In 2024, the US led the world with $1.077 trillion in service exports, $707 billion of which came from digital services. The country posted an overall services trade surplus of $290 billion. Measures like the 25% tariffs on aluminium and steel will mostly raise costs across global supply chains and reduce competitiveness in sectors like automotive. While some industrial sectors may see a rise in production, new manufacturing technologies are heavily based on automation and AI meaning the “good old days” of employment aren’t coming back.

6. Still, despite all the criticism directed at Trump’s policies, the left and socialist circles need not fall into nostalgia for the era of free trade. Yes, tariffs hit the poor hardest, as they spend most of their income on basic necessities often from now-emptied supermarket shelves. Trump’s proposal to use tariff revenues to fund tax cuts for the rich is a class-based policy that should be firmly opposed. Yet history shows that free trade has always been championed sometimes violently by the strongest hegemonic powers: first Britain, then the US. Success stories like South Korea’s industrial rise were made possible through selective protectionism and industrial policy. Without that, as development economist Ha-Joon Chang puts it, South Korea might have remained a country specialising in rice and fishing under the principle of comparative advantage.

7. The US now has a government that openly allies itself with far-right, populist, and proto-fascist movements in the West. Vice President J.D. Vance in particular has assumed the role of patron of Europe’s right-wing forces. Though these movements are not opposed to capitalism per se, they feed off the discontent and alienation caused by the extreme wealth inequality generated by neoliberalism. This also presents a potential opening for the left. At the same time, the neoliberal model where a narrow technocratic elite makes decisions based solely on market signals, and democratic representation is weakened, triggers public backlash, creating openings at both ends of the political spectrum. Yet when it comes to labour mobility and the integration of migrants and refugees into the workforce, right-wing populism capitalises on public resentment, while left-wing populism, grounded in internationalism and egalitarianism, struggles to convey its message to society. In this triple dynamic, as thinker Perry Anderson argues, attitudes toward migrants and foreigners give right-wing forces the upper hand over the left. (Perry Anderson, "Regime Change in the West," London Review of Books, 3 April 2025.)

8. It is well known that China remains the primary target of Trump’s trade wars, with his administration currently proposing tariffs of up to 145%. There are reports of empty shelves in US retail chains due to America’s dependence on Chinese-made electronics, pharmaceutical products, mid-range semiconductors, and rare earth elements. However, everyday life in China so far shows no visible signs of disruption from the trade war. This is because China’s imports from the US are largely concentrated in agriculture and energy commodities that can easily be sourced from other countries. While Trump fires off daily statements about China, Xi Jinping remains silent, not even acknowledging Trump as a counterpart. The Chinese, with their strong sense of national consciousness and long-term strategic thinking, are unlikely to be the first to “blink,” contrary to the popular metaphor circulating in the US media. Of course, certain sectors in China currently enjoying a $295 billion trade surplus with the US, will be negatively affected by the tariffs over time, and it is estimated that up to 20 million people could lose their jobs. China’s economic management reportedly plans to absorb social backlash through subsidies and direct cash transfers. Should a domestic demand-boosting programme be launched, it could ironically result in Trump inadvertently doing China a favour.

9. Despite Trump’s seemingly unwavering stance, he is influenced by reactions from financial markets, particularly the recent price drops (i.e. interest rate hikes) in the $36 trillion US Treasury market. A president who changes his tone daily based on stock market signals can hardly be expected to provide consistent or credible leadership. The ongoing depreciation of the US dollar poses further risks by fuelling inflation and undermining the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency. Trump’s initial threat to remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell followed by a backtrack, demonstrates that even he cannot easily dismantle one of neoliberalism’s sacred tenets: the “independent central bank.” In summary, unlike Clinton and Obama, who quietly surrendered to neoliberalism, Trump, despite his bluster is unlikely to withstand the power of financial markets for long.

10. While the US holds a 13% share of global trade, the EU surpasses it at 16%. Seizing the opportunity presented by Trump’s trade wars, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has launched an aggressive push to secure bilateral trade deals across regions from Latin America to India, and from Australia to Indonesia. The World Trade Organization, already rendered ineffective by US obstruction, is increasingly sidelined, and trade is drifting away from multilateral rules-based systems. Trump’s indiscriminate tariffs applied even to allies have embarrassed his far-right partners in the EU, especially Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, before their domestic audiences. As a result, centrist parties in Europe now believe they can score political points by embracing free trade rhetoric. Nevertheless, structural issues persist: the EU continues to lag behind the US and China in global competition, particularly in the tech race; it remains energy dependent; growing pressure on military spending is shaking the Atlantic Alliance; and as highlighted in the latest IMF World Economic Outlook, global economic slowdown is likely to hit the already stagnating EU even harder. These deep-rooted problems will not be easily resolved.

*This is a summary of my presentation titled “Trump and the Imperialism of the 21st Century”, delivered at the panel held during the TMMOB Industry and Development Congress in İstanbul on 26 April 2025.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Nasıl bir dünyaya doğru gidiyoruz?, published in BirGün newspaper on April 29, 2025.