What should pensioners do?

Aziz Çelik

Following the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the Constitutional Court (AYM) also upheld the closure of DİSK Emekli-Sen. The Constitutional Court did not find any violation of rights in the closure of Emekli-Sen by the court. The Constitutional Court's decision dated 4/2/2025 and application number 2022/2677 was published on the court's website. Thus, the struggle of pensioners for union organisation, which has been going on for 30 years since 1995, has been blocked by the Constitutional Court after the ECHR.

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT’S DECISION IS UNLAWFUL!

This unanimous decision of the Second Section of the Constitutional Court is the product of a conservative approach that interprets the right to unionisation narrowly and limits it only to actual work and is unlawful. The court decision claims that pensioners can come together in other organisations such as associations, foundations, etc. and claim their rights. It is concluded that the restriction of pensioners' right to form trade unions “does not prevent them from freely expressing their thoughts in a collective manner, or makes it significantly more difficult and eliminates its effect, and that it corresponds to a compelling social need in a democratic society and is proportionate”.

In summary, the Constitutional Court tells pensioners that ‘you do not need to form a union; you can seek your rights through associations, foundations, etc.’. Unfortunately, this decision is of the same nature as the ECHR's decision in 2018. This decision is far from understanding the social reality of pensioners, does not see that pensioners have rights that depend on work and does not grasp the importance of defending the rights of pensioners under the roof of a trade union. The problems of pensioners are social/class problems and their solution requires political and legal arrangements.

The Constitutional Court has signed a decision that is limited to the literal law and even interprets it in a narrow and prohibitive manner. Moreover, while there is no explicit prohibition in the Constitution and other legislation for pensioners to form unions, the Constitutional Court's decision to find the closure decision lawful is a disregard of the principle of ‘interpretation in favour of freedom’ (in dubio pro libertate).

As Prof. Dr. Mesut Gülmez, the doyen of international social policy, emphasises, “This approach is no different from the fact that a “union ban” was once derived for civil servants on the basis that the Constitution did not say “employees” but “workers”. At the core of human rights law in general and trade union rights law in particular is the free will of the subjects of rights. Free will is where the water comes from. The name of the organisation to be established, its aims and the means to be used to achieve them are determined by the subjects of rights who create and maintain rights.”

This is the crucial point that the ECtHR and the Constitutional Court have failed to grasp. The ECHR and the Constitutional Court, by interpreting the literal law in a narrow and prohibitive manner, have approved the ban on trade unions for pensioners. This is a sad situation. Pensioners themselves must decide which form of organisation, which name and which means of claiming their rights they will use. This is the essence of freedom of association. Neither the ECHR nor the provisions of the Constitution can derive a union ban for pensioners.

Both the ECtHR judgement and the Constitutional Court judgement must be ratified by TurkeyWhat should pensioners do after the ECtHR and Constitutional Court judgements? The Constitutional Court's decision upholding the closure of DİSK Emekli-Sen means a new and serious obstacle to the organisation of pensioners. Retirees should find ways to overcome the legal obstacles on the one hand and to create a united and combative retiree movement on the other. The last paragraph of Article 90 of the Constitution obliges ratified international human rights conventions to be applied automatically and directly, taking precedence over national legislation. This provision of the Constitution is binding on the legislative, executive and judicial organs and all public authorities, and of course on the Constitutional Court.

TRADE UNION FOR ‘EVERYONE’!

International conventions ratified by Turkey that guarantee the right to unionise for ‘everyone’ are in force. In addition to the European Convention on Human Rights, the UN Universal Declaration and the UN twin conventions (the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights) recognise and legally guarantee the right to trade union rights for everyone. Furthermore, although Turkey is not a party to the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, the subject of trade union rights is everyone.

While the wording of ILO Convention 87 specifies employees and employers as the subjects of trade union rights, ILO supervisory bodies have ruled that the continuation of union membership of pensioners should be left to the choice of trade unions.

Although the text of the European Social Charter (ESC) and the Revised European Social Charter refers to employees and employers as the subjects of trade union rights, the European Committee of Social Rights (ECSR), which is responsible for the supervision and interpretation of the Social Charter, has determined that the concept of employees is not limited to those who are actively engaged in working life. In its review of Poland's compliance with the Social Charter, the Committee found that the prohibition of pensioners and the unemployed from forming trade unions was contrary to Article 5 of the ESC.

According to the ICJ, ‘the concept of “workers” within the meaning of the Social Charter includes not only active workers but also persons exercising labour-based rights.’ Although Poland argued that the persons concerned were free to form organisations to represent their interests and were organised in various associations, the Committee held that such organisations could not fulfil the roles assigned to trade unions. According to the Committee, freedom of association covers not only those who are actively working but also those who exercise ‘rights arising from work’ such as pensioners and the unemployed. This point was ignored in the Constitutional Court decision.

On the other hand, in many European countries it is possible for pensioners to continue their trade union membership and in many countries they can establish separate trade unions. Pensioners‘ unions come together under the umbrella of FERPA, a federation of pensioners’ unions at European level. Taking all these facts into account, the Constitutional Court could well have made a libertarian decision.

This conservative and prohibitionist decision of the Constitutional Court was inaccurate. It is a pity. Both the ECtHR and the Constitutional Court decisions mean that the judicial path to union organisation of pensioners is blocked. Although the ECtHR and the Constitutional Court decisions are against the law, they mean very serious obstacles from a judicial point of view. As a result, union membership in Turkey ends with retirement and according to the ECHR and the Constitutional Court, it is not possible for retired workers to establish separate unions.

MUST FIND ANOTHER WAY!

What should be done under these new conditions? What method of organisation should be preferred? As it has been for 30 years, is it a way that will lead us to the court gates again, or is it another way?

Pensioners are the second largest social group in our country after workers. Together with their beneficiaries, their number is 16 million and the number of pensioners receiving old age pensions is around 12 million. Pensioners have major social problems. Insufficiency and imbalance of pensions, inequalities in access to pensions, injustices among pensioners. It is endless to count...

However, despite this serious picture, pensioners constitute the most disorganised and disorganised segment. There are many pensioners' unions, associations and platforms. The struggle of pensioners for unionisation, which they have been waging with great devotion for 30 years, is currently blocked from a judicial point of view. The decisions of the two highest judicial bodies constitute a serious obstacle for retiree unions.

It is not a prophecy to say that the union applications within the scope of the union laws numbered 6356 and 4688 will quickly result in closure after the decisions of the ECHR and the Constitutional Court. This path can certainly be tried, but it does not seem right to me that energy should be spent here. A pilot union organisation can be established and insist on a union. However, there is a need for a real and strong organisation. I can summarise my suggestions as follow:

1-Actual, legitimate means of struggle, legislative and political means should be forced: The rights and organisation of pensioners can be achieved through actual and legitimate struggles in the political and legal arena. It is no longer possible to solve the basic problems of pensioners at the court gates. This is a matter of political and legal struggle, actual and legitimate struggle. It is necessary to find effective solutions without absolutising the form of organisation. For the unionisation of pensioners, energy should be spent on political and legal changes, not in the courts. It is necessary to fight for the continuation of the union membership of pensioners and the legal recognition of the right of pensioners to form separate unions. It has become clear that these cannot be achieved through the judiciary for the time being.

2-New forms of organisation should be tried: In order to strengthen the de facto-legitimate struggle of pensioners, it is necessary to use appropriate legal forms of organisation. The fate of the applications made according to the trade union laws numbered 6356 and 4688 is almost certain. In order to keep the judicial route on the agenda, this route can continue to be pushed again and a new union can be established for this purpose. But the real organisation of pensioners needs to be saved from the court gates. Therefore, it is time to use other channels of the right to organise.

Of course it is important to carry out activities for trade union purposes. However, this does not necessarily have to be within the scope of trade union laws. The labour history of Turkey shows that it was possible to struggle for rights through associations when unionisation was not possible. After the 12 March closure of public servants‘ unions, didn't public servants’ associations emerge, which in essence fought like trade unions? TÖB-DER, TÜTED, TÜMDER are typical examples of this. Wasn't TÖB-DER waging a much more effective struggle for rights than many trade unions of that period? TÖB-DER even became an honorary member of DISK.

The same situation occurred after the prohibition of trade unionisation in public sector jobs by the Law on Holiday-i Eşgal. Almost all trade unions at that time were established under the name of ‘cemiyet’ and within the scope of the Law on Cemiyetler Law. Therefore, the legal form of organisation may change in accordance with the conditions of the day. Why is it not an option to make use of the Law on Associations for the trade union struggle of pensioners today?

In the Law on Associations, there is no obstacle to include a trade union in the name of an association. Therefore, for example, a method could be to organise under the name of the Union for Unionisation and Solidarity of Pensioners or a similar name and to include an expression that evokes the union in the short name of this organisation. In this way, it is possible to get rid of the problem of constantly going through the court gates and to solve the problem of legality. In short, it is possible to be technically and formally subject to the Law on Associations but to work like a trade union in practice, to carry out the two processes in tandem and to use the two signs together. The labour history of Turkey is full of countless examples of this.

3-A united retired movement must be created: Pensioners are organisationally weak and fragmented. There are numerous unions, associations and platforms. It is possible for them to come together under the umbrella of federations and confederations within the scope of the Law on Associations. The law also allows platforms without formal legal personality. What is important is the purpose of the organisation, which is to protect the social rights and interests of pensioners. Discussing the form of organisation as if it were the main issue would be putting the cart before the horse. There is a need for a united pensioners' movement. For example, why not a united confederation of pensioners!

4-Focus on the basic problems of pensioners: The urgent and fundamental issue of pensioners is not the form of organisation. The main thing is to create an organisation that will strongly defend the rights and interests of pensioners. Strong organisations, organisations that will work like a trade union, are needed to raise the pensions of pensioners to a humane level and to solve the vital problems of pensioners. The trade union form is important in defending the social rights of pensioners. But for this, too, a means of struggle is needed. If a united organisation is created today through alternative means, tomorrow it will be possible for it to evolve into a strong trade union structure. The main issue today is to create a united organisation and movement of pensioners.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled AİHM ve AYM kararlarından sonra: Emekliler ne yapmalı?, published in BirGün newspaper on May 26, 2025.