What the report reveals: Everyone knows the dice are loaded

İbrahim Varlı

The Middle East is in a state of great upheaval. There is not a single square inch of land that has not been touched by the bloody upheaval led by the US-Israel axis. As attempts to reshape the region in line with imperialist-Zionist interests reach a certain stage, the picture is slowly becoming clearer.

Regimes, actors and non-state structures that caused problems for Israel have been eliminated. Regimes opposed to the West have been destroyed by the US and its allies. Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, etc. Only Iran remains as the biggest obstacle to the US-Israel completion of the transformation of the region as a whole. With the military build-up on the Iranian front these days, the final link in the chain of change is also being sought.

WHILE THE FIRST PHASE IS BEHIND US; QOU VADIS

With the bloody restructuring process triggered by the 7 October attacks, the first phase in Turkey was also ‘officially’ completed as of 18 February. With the acceptance of the commission report established as part of the process initiated by Erdoğan-Bahçeli with the aim of ‘fortifying the internal front’ based on fear of Israel, the second phase has begun.

The process, which was effectively launched with the handshake in Parliament on 1 October 2024, was Middle East-Syria-centric from day one. Each stage of the process, defined differently by each party, progressed accordingly.

The AKP-MHP launched the process for two reasons:

• Gaining ground in Syria: Influencing the SDF/Kurds through Öcalan, preventing possible gains, dismantling the de facto status.

• Consolidating the regime internally: Converting Syria and Middle East-centred developments into domestic policy, securing the internal front and extending the regime's life.

Both processes were interconnected; within a network of intertwined events, Turkey intervened via Syria, and the SDF-Damascus process via Imralı.

Following HTŞ's entry into the east of the Euphrates with the approval and support of the US, Turkey and Israel, the reporting phase of the process in Turkey was also completed.

DON'T GET OFF ON THE WRONG FOOT

The report, completed after approximately seven months of parliamentary committee work that began on 5 August, reflected the mindset of the ruling coalition, as expected.

Since the process was not initiated on the basis of accepting the Kurdish issue, each stage recorded this rejection. The regime persistently framed the process as ‘Turkey without terrorism.’ According to the AKP-MHP, since there was no problem, there could be no solution, and the issue was simply one of ‘terrorism.’ With the PKK disbanding itself, laying down its arms, and leaving the country's borders, the issue was largely resolved – at least for now!

The first step in the process was misguided. A different outcome was not to be expected. The fact that the 82-page report by the drafting team, consisting of the AKP, MHP, CHP, DEM and Yeni Yol, did not contain the phrase ‘Kurdish issue’ even once is related to that misguided step.

The fact that DEM and CHP gave a qualified ‘yes’ to the report, while TİP and EMEP said ‘no,’ also showed that the report was the product of a one-sided approach.

LOGISTICAL SUPPORT FOR THE REGIME'S ‘INTERNAL FRONT’

Although the report passed by the controversial commission did not satisfy anyone outside the AKP-MHP, the regime has made considerable progress in paving the way for its desired ‘internal consolidation’.

The government's basic plan has been clear from day one: to institutionalise the new regime by winning over the Kurds, isolating the opposition and suppressing all dissent.

During the approximately 16-month period from 1 October 2024 to 18 February 2026, the regime's intention to use the process as a basis was clear from the very beginning.

SECOND PHASE EVEN MORE PAINFUL AND UNCERTAIN THAN THE FIRST

Although the so-called ‘legal regulation’ second phase began on 18 February, the new phase is even more painful and uncertain than the first.

The report contains no significant provisions regarding democratic demands or freedoms. The report does not meet the demands of the Kurds, the Turks or the country as a whole. The MPs who voted ‘no’ to the report share this view.

İskender Bayhan, EMEP member of the Commission, summarises the main reasons for the rejection as follows:

• "The term “Kurdish problem” does not appear even once in the report. -There is no name for the problem, no root causes. -Not only is education in the first language absent, the concept of the right to one’s mother tongue is not even mentioned. - Everything is explained by being placed within the ‘terrorism bracket’. -There is not a single sentence about crimes committed against the people. -There is no concrete regulation that would inspire confidence regarding the return home and a general political amnesty. -The first sections of the report, in particular, do not reflect the findings of the commission's work, but rather reflect the ideological-political line of the palace regime.

Ahmet Şık, a member of the commission and a TİP MP, who was one of the two people who voted against the report, expressed his objections as follows: ‘The problem has not even been named. The Kurdish issue is reduced to the concept of ’terrorism". The report is not a solution programme, but a document of escape from political responsibility. It is impossible for a text that does not dare to name the problem to produce a solution. It was already impossible to expect peace to be built by an understanding that refrains from saying the word “peace”.‘

In its comment on the report, the DEM Party stated, ’We do not find the use of concepts such as “terror-free Turkey process”, “terrorist organisation” and “terror scourge” appropriate."

WITHOUT FOOD, JUSTICE AND DEMOCRACY, THERE CAN BE NO PEACE

Peace cannot be considered separately from the struggle for food, justice, democracy and freedom. It is no secret that the one-man regime is playing games and has confined the process within a security-oriented framework. Everyone knew that the report would not differ from its current form. While an authoritarian one-man regime is being built in the country and fundamental rights and freedoms are being curtailed, it was unreasonable to expect the government to be sincere about ‘peace.’

In short, everyone knew/heard

‘the dice were loaded.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Raporun anlattıkları: Herkes biliyor zarların hileli olduğunu, published in BirGün newspaper on February 20, 2026.