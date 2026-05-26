What will happen in the CHP? Özel to hold the floor in Parliament

Mustafa Bildircin

Following the change in the party leadership brought about by a judicial ruling and police intervention, the question "What will happen now in the CHP?" has become the most wondered-about question in politics. It has been learned that Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who was reinstated to the CHP Leadership by a court decision, will go to his office for the first time on 28 May. On the other hand, it was stated that Özgür Özel, who noted that the CHP's new headquarters is the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM), will be on the ground with his senior staff and "will continue the uninterrupted march to power".

To the question "Will there be a two-headed appearance in Parliament?", CHP sources gave the answer, "The legal entity of the CHP Headquarters and the legal entity of the Parliamentary Group are separate." Emphasising that the Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is not a Member of Parliament, CHP sources said, "Mr Kemal has no authority to interfere with the CHP Parliamentary Group Chair in parliamentary activities."

VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE

According to the Internal Regulations of the CHP TBMM Parliamentary Groups, the CHP Parliamentary Group Deputy Chairmen can only be dismissed via a "vote of no confidence". In this context, a "motion of no confidence" must be submitted, followed by a vote in a closed group meeting. To create a request for a vote of no confidence, the signatures of at least 35 MPs are required. It is noted that the number of votes required for a no-confidence decision to emerge from the closed ballot is 70.

WORKING IN HARMONY WITH ÖZEL

Reminding that the Parliamentary Group Deputy Chairmen are the heads of the parliamentary group meetings, CHP members record the comment, "No one can speak in the parliamentary group without the parliamentary group deputy chairman giving them the floor." Noting that the CHP's current parliamentary group deputy chairmen will work in harmony with Özgür Özel, CHP sources use the expression, "At every parliamentary group meeting, Özel is invited to the podium as the parliamentary group chair and delivers his speech." CHP members state that the current party constitution and regulations do not allow Kılıçdaroğlu to interfere with the Parliamentary Group.

ÖZEL’S PLAN

The CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu needs to take the party to an extraordinary convention within 12 to 45 days. However, CHP sources express that Kılıçdaroğlu will not take the party to an extraordinary convention "without purifying the party first". Underlining Özgür Özel's words that "only a convention within 40 days will bring a compromise", CHP members argue that "Özel has a Plan B that will lead both the party and Turkey out of this predicament".

EXTRAORDINARY CONVENTION

According to information obtained from CHP sources, Özgür Özel and Özel's supporters will make their first move after the Eid holiday. In this context, the delegates will invite the Kılıçdaroğlu administration to an extraordinary convention with their notarised declarations. If Kılıçdaroğlu does not process the signatures containing the invitation to the convention, the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) and administrative law process will begin. According to CHP members, the party will go to an extraordinary convention "at the latest probability, by the decision of the Administrative Law Courts".

Stating that the delegates from the 38th Ordinary Convention, where CHP Leader Özel was elected as the CHP Chairman for the fourth time, are still fully authorised, party members make the comment, "The delegates will do what is necessary."

KILIÇDAROĞLU’S TEAM

It is reported that Kılıçdaroğlu, who is expected to organise an Eid greeting programme at the CHP Headquarters on the second day of the Eid holiday, will form his senior staff team after the holiday. However, it is reported that some figures described as "close to Kılıçdaroğlu", particularly Ali Öztunç, will not take office under Kılıçdaroğlu's administration.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled CHP’de ne olacak? Meclis’te söz Özel’in, published in BirGün newspaper on May 26, 2026.