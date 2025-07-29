What will the commission serve?

The palace regime has accelerated commission work in Parliament under the slogan “A Turkey Without Terror.” Following requests for party nominations, many questions remain unanswered regarding the ongoing process.

The “resolution process,” initiated within the framework of the US and Israel’s re-design of the Middle East, was seen by the regime both as a tool for survival and as a step toward building a “New Turkey.” As articulated by US Ambassador Tom Barrack with his “Ottoman” emphasis, new tasks were assigned to the regime by imperialist powers in the region, while the palace government attempted to align its domestic and foreign policy moves with US-based strategies.

Domestically, the current stage of this process is the formation of a parliamentary commission.

So far, the fact that this process shaped by the orientations of AKP President Tayyip Erdoğan, MHP Leader Devlet Bahçeli and Abdullah Öcalan is now being introduced to Parliament through a commission still does not provide answers to long-standing questions.

Will this commission be able to address the country’s democratisation issues? While there is talk of resolution, what about the increasing attacks on the opposition? Will the commission only address technical matters related to the PKK’s disarmament? Most importantly, is a genuine resolution possible with the palace regime, which is the biggest obstacle to democratisation?

WARNING ON EQUAL REPRESENTATION

While these questions remain unanswered, even concrete demands for solving the Kurdish issue are not being discussed. The direction the commission will take remains uncertain.

What is clear so far is that the palace regime, which is deeply dependent on foreign powers, is in no position to resolve any issue.

Moreover, the commission does not operate on an equal representation basis. Established in line with the parliamentary arithmetic, its decisions will be determined by the AKP-MHP majority.

According to the distribution of seats, AKP will have the largest share in the commission, assigning 21 MPs.

The main opposition party CHP will have 10 members in the commission, while DEM Party and MHP will each be represented by 4 MPs. The İYİ Party has announced it will not participate, while the New Path Party will have 3 seats. One MP from each of the non-grouped parties in Parliament will also be included.

NAMES ANNOUNCED

The DEM Party’s representatives in the commission have also been announced. Group Deputy Chair Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit, HDK Co-Spokesperson Meral Danış Beştaş, Antalya MP Saruhan Oluç and İstanbul MP Cengiz Çiçek will take part.

NO DEMOCRATIC STEPS

Each component of the process is attempting to shape the commission in line with its own position. DEM Party has called for CHP to take part in the commission.

AKP and MHP, on the other hand, are defining the commission under the “Turkey Without Terror” label. The absence of democratic steps has drawn criticism from CHP and DEM Party grassroots.

CHP has made “qualified majority and equal representation” a condition for the commission, while DEM Party Group Deputy Chair Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit voiced opposition to the name used by the government for the new process.

Koçyiğit stated that “rather than expressing it through terms of terror and security-based policies, a framing that genuinely centres peace and a democratic society would be more appropriate.”

Koçyiğit said that on democratisation demands concerning the commission, they shared the same perspective as CHP. She concluded:

“In our recent meeting with the Parliament Speaker, both we, CHP and the broader opposition said that the commission must not be reduced to a technical body, nor should it be limited to the disarmament issue. There are root causes to the Kurdish question in this country. Without addressing these roots and without democratising Turkey, the Kurdish issue ultimately cannot be resolved. That is why we and CHP stated that this commission must include a perspective of democratisation and peace, and work with an approach capable of producing lasting solutions. In that sense, the opposition is adopting a shared and common stance on general democracy.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Komisyon neye hizmet edecek?, published in BirGün newspaper on July 29, 2025.