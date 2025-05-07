What’s happening in Northern Cyprus?

İbrahim Varlı

The eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, just a step away from the Middle East, is experiencing some of the most turbulent days in its recent history on both sides. While the southern part of the divided island is becoming a focal point in global geopolitics with US military base plans, recognition from Central Asian countries, and efforts to join NATO, the northern part is making headlines not for geopolitics, but for scandals deeply tied to Turkey.

From black money networks to drug and betting scandals stretching all the way to Ankara, Turkey’s actions in Northern Cyprus have drawn widespread attention again, particularly after thousands were flown in from Turkey to attend the opening of President Tayyip Erdoğan’s grandiose “külliye” in Lefkoşa. Since the 1990s, with the relocation of casinos and offshore banks, Northern Cyprus has increasingly become Turkey’s backyard and today, it stands as one of the world's largest centres for money laundering. Let us summarise five main developments in Northern Cyprus:

• Religious impositions: In early March, a headscarf crisis broke out. A student in İrsen Küçük Secondary School in Lefkoşa wanted to attend class wearing a headscarf. Teachers protested, citing that it violated school regulations. In response, Ersin Tatar’s administration amended the disciplinary regulation to allow headscarves in secondary schools and high schools. This move sparked widespread outrage. Tens of thousands took to the streets demanding the reversal of the policy. Chants like “No Passage” and “Cyprus is secular and will remain so” echoed during days of protest with criticism directed at Turkey as well.

• Drug trafficking: Northern Cyprus has become a central hub in Europe and the Middle East’s black money network. It’s also a port of call for drug shipments departing from South America and is now the stage for major mafia conflicts.

• Gambling and betting nexus: The north of the island is a major centre for gambling and betting — where such activities are legal and used as a front for laundering illicit funds. The assassination of illegal betting kingpin Halil Falyalı two years ago revealed the deep-rooted “baron” system. Just last week, Falyalı’s financial man, Cemil Önal, was murdered in the Netherlands, despite being under CIA and Dutch protection. The hit exposed just a sliver of the deep criminal network.

• Money laundering: Northern Cyprus is now one of the world’s leading money laundering centres. Due to its isolation, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is recognised only by Turkey, it provides fertile ground for illicit dealings. It’s now a global “laundromat” for Russian, Caucasian, and European mafia funds.

• Ankara’s impositions: Turkey has long treated Northern Cyprus as a province. Under the AKP, this domination has intensified. With religious sects and cults finding ground, Erdoğan’s government imposes decisions without regard for the will of Turkish Cypriots often through economic pressures or outright threats. For example, during his latest visit to Lefkoşa, Erdoğan directly threatened Cypriots, saying: “If you start meddling with our girls’ headscarves, don’t be surprised to find us standing against you.”

THE DIRTY NETWORK REACHING ANKARA

Revelations following Önal’s confessions have brought Halil Falyalı’s connections with Ankara back into the agenda. In the Halil Falyalı article series written by Ayşemden Akın in today's Kıbrıs newspaper, this issue was discussed with the title "5 missing videos that MİT is after: A network of dirty relations extending to the highest levels of the state...". The article reads, "A dark picture of corruption, bribery, executions and missing videos. The legacy left behind after the Falyalı assassination is not just money; it is a mafia empire, traces of an intelligence war and an order that has infiltrated the deepest layers of the state. This order is still functioning."

In the article series, which included the statements ’The virtual betting empire established in Cyprus, Turkey, the UK, Dubai and many other countries continue to maintain black money traffic", Önal's confessions revealed the gravity of the issue. Names such as Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, former Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım's children and former Ambassador to Nicosia Yasin Ekrem Serim were at the centre of the allegations. The web of dirty relations also reached the centre of politics in Turkey. So much so that, while the operations against İBB were continuing, Erdoğan would respond to the statement "The biggest radish is in the saddlebag" with the words of CHP Leader Özgür Özel: "There is a radish as big as Cyprus".

ANKARA COLONISED US

Şener Levent, Editor-in-Chief of Avrupa Newspaper, evaluates the developments in Northern Cyprus and says that Turkey has colonised them. Stating that reactionary impositions are not new and that mosques have been built in almost every village and town in Northern Cyprus, Levent uses the following expressions: “The turban crisis is the latest example of these reactionary impositions. The trade unions went to the Constitutional Court but there is pressure from Erdoğan. How can the members of the Constitutional Court be expected to make an independent judgement in the face of this pressure? There is no sovereignty here, we have been under Turkey's domination for half a century. We are now a colony of Turkey.”

DARK MAZE ON THE ISLAND

Cyprus will be talked about more in every aspect. In the spiral of intertwined relations, the island is unable to take a breath. In the North, where even the real population is not known exactly and the last official general census was held on 4 December 2011, no population census has been conducted since then.

Kıbrıs Postası writer Mert Mapolar draws attention to this situation with the following words in his article titled ‘Why are you afraid of conducting a census?’ "The real current population of the TRNC is unknown. The fact that the real population of a country is unknown and that a census has not been carried out for a long time causes the demographic reality to be covered with a smokescreen..."

***

INTERVENTION FELT IN EVERY AREA

Burak Maviş, Secretary General of KTÖS (Cyprus Turkish Teachers’ Union), states: “We are facing a cultural intervention that has become markedly more pronounced over the past three years. As teachers’ unions, we are aware of religious cults’ attempts to infiltrate public education. We are organising our struggle on a scientific basis, carefully analysing what is happening in Turkey, and issuing local warnings to our society accordingly.”

MAFIA, GAMBLING SYSTEM

According to the US Department of State’s Human Rights Report, human trafficking and corruption are prominent in the north of Cyprus. The Northern Cyprus Corruption Perception Report confirms this. The allegations brought forward by Bugün Kıbrıs show that the northern part of the island has turned into a haven for illegal betting, drugs, and money laundering. The murder of Cemil Önal in the Netherlands after his third public broadcast of such claims, and threats made against journalist Ayşemden Akın, have caused public outrage.

Political and economic impositions from the AKP government are weakening local self-governance and overshadowing the will of the people. The previously friendly and cultural relations between the two communities are being damaged by exclusionary and hostile rhetoric aimed at Turkish Cypriots.

For a long time, the Turkish Cypriot community has been overwhelmed with a constant overload of issues, facing one crisis after another. At a time when the Cyprus issue is being revisited, leadership elections are approaching, the Eastern Mediterranean is being reshaped, corruption and inflation are increasing, and problems in education, healthcare, and social services remain unresolved now secularism has also come under attack.

AKP’S INTERVENTIONS

We are now facing an unconstitutional regulation that permits children under 18 to attend school wearing the headscarf. From a scientific and pedagogical standpoint, we emphasised that young children cannot act with free will; this practice does not represent individual liberty but amounts to emotional abuse led by family influence. With this in mind, we initiated a social struggle.

The people, defending secular life, democracy, and good governance, took to the streets. Disturbed by this dignified stance, the government, religious sects, and the AKP attempted to divide the movement by branding it as “hostile to Turks and religion.” When that failed, they escalated the attack by targeting unionists with slanderous, morally indefensible rhetoric. Social resistance is growing by the day. We will never retreat from the struggle for rights, justice, and secularism.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Kuzey Kıbrıs’ta neler oluyor?, published in BirGün newspaper on May 7, 2025.