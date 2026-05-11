Wheels of industry sold off for a pittance

Melisa Ay

In the shrinking manufacturing industry, production has not only slowed down; many workshops and factories have become unable to sustain their operations under the burden of debt. Numerous production tools, from textile machinery to lathes, have been seized and put up for sale through enforcement proceedings. Hundreds of auction notices published on UYAP with low estimated values have revealed the extent of the bottleneck in the industry. In notices opened by enforcement offices and sales departments across Turkey, factories and production centres, as well as the vehicles and equipment used in production, have been put up for sale in exchange for debts.

Enforcement offices and sales departments in various provinces and districts have opened tenders with notices for 13 workshops, 12 factories, and a total of 106 industrial machines consisting of hundreds of individual parts.

All types of manufacturing machinery are being sold in notices with less than 30 days remaining until the tender deadline. While the concentration of lathes and cutting machines is striking, there are machinery notices in almost every city, from Yalova to Manisa, Istanbul to Burdur, and Kayseri to Urfa. Tenders for the machines, which were seized due to unpaid debts and subsequently opened for online sale via UYAP, are being conducted over the internet.

In Antep, metalworking machinery consisting of 34 pieces, sufficient to run a factory, is waiting to be sold with a starting tender price of 12.5 million TL. In the same city, paper printing machines consisting of 6 pieces are on sale with an estimated value of 470,000 TL. In Kayseri, a notice for dozens of machines, including chipboard cutting machines, is on sale with a starting price of 240,000 TL, while in Antalya, exactly 3 pieces of guillotine, cutting, grinding, welding, and saw machinery are on sale with an estimated value of only 471,000 TL.

In textiles, one of the sectors most deeply affected by the crisis, both products and machinery are on sale. Thousands of textile products have also been opened for sale at low prices in 45 notices. Yarn and overlock machines, sewing tools, button, stitching, and coverstitch machines, workbenches, dozens of rolls of fabric, and hundreds of leather products are awaiting tender.

PLOUGHS AND FIELDS UNDER ENFORCEMENT

Farmers, buried in a swamp of debt, are losing critical machinery for production. Farmers, whose debts have increased by 1 trillion 188 billion lira in the last 5 years, are in a bottleneck. While fields are being sold one by one in the country’s agricultural cities, the situation for equipment is similar. In cities such as Çankırı, Denizli, Bursa, Afyon, and Kırklareli, dozens of agricultural machines are awaiting tender at low prices due to farmers' debts. In Bolvadin, Afyon, a trailer was opened for sale at 72,000 TL with a margin for negotiation, and another trailer in Çankırı at 175,000 TL. Ploughs, trailers, spraying, and fertilising machines are on sale in Kırklareli, Çal (Denizli), and Uşak. In Ankara, dozens of agricultural machines that have never even been used are waiting for buyers via tender. In May, 68 tractors, 6,055 fields, 467 vineyards, and 2 livestock sheds were also put up for sale through enforcement.

CHOCOLATE CONVEYOR BELTS AT A STANDSTILL

One of the country's giant firms, Konya Şeker (Torku - A major Turkish agricultural cooperative and food manufacturer), has begun selling some production lines in its chocolate factories to its competitors following the financial problems it has experienced in recent years. According to a report by Sadettin İnan from Tarımdan Haber (Agriculture News portal), production has reached a standstill at the chocolate factory, one of the most important production points where Konya Şeker transforms sugar beet into high-value food. According to the report, the soft and hard candy line, along with the fully automatic depositor line that performs precise portioning, was sold to Elvan Gıda (A Turkish confectionery company) for a total price of 139 million lira, including VAT.

NO BIDDERS FOR THE YARN FACTORY

Two factories belonging to İpliksan, which has a 96-year history and went bankrupt in 2024, cannot find buyers. The facilities, which have been producing carpet yarn for the last 50 years in Isparta—a city famous for its carpets—have been included in the tender process once again. According to the new notice published by the Isparta Enforcement Office, the facilities located 4 kilometres from the city centre were offered for sale in two separate parcels. The total estimated value of the adjacent factories reached 875 million TL.

In addition to the buildings, which have a total closed area of 17,500 square metres, boiler rooms, natural gas stations, and transformer buildings were also included in the scope of the sale. The notice recorded that many of the machines on the production line have completed their economic life but remain technically operational. The first tender for the İpliksan factories will be held on 29 May 2026.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sanayinin çarkları haraç mezat satışta, published in BirGün newspaper on May 11, 2026.