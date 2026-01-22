Where will the process lead?

After the attacks by the reactionary Damascus administration in Syria an agreement was reached between Damascus and the SDF and attention turned to the domestic peace process. Mutual statements from the actors in the process and rising tension also brought comments in the public that the peace talks were over. Yesterday the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli continued his statements accusing the DEM Party. Bahçeli held the DEM Party responsible for the Turkish flag being taken down at the Nusaybin-Qamishli border.

EMPHASIS ON THE FOUNDING LEADER

Bahçeli asked the DEM Party: “The DEM Party has to make a decision: Is it on the side of the PKK’s founding leader or against him? Will it stand behind terror or will it serve a future without terror?” Saying the DEM Party was primarily responsible for the Turkish flag being taken down Devlet Bahçeli wrote: “It is clear that the DEM Party which held its group meeting in Nusaybin and the co-chairs who spoke in that context are primarily responsible for the Turkish flag being taken down.” Bahçeli’s message drew attention: “The end of provoking patience and nerves will not gain anyone anything; instead and in time the hand that is extended can be replaced by a raised fist.”

The Nationalist Movement Party leader directed these three questions to the DEM Party: “Is it on the side of the PKK’s founding leader or against him? Will it stand behind terror or will it serve a future without terror? Will it stand with weapons and violence or will it remain committed to the virtue of politics and democracy?”

“ISLAMIC BROTHERHOOD”

Meanwhile President Erdoğan who spoke at his party’s group meeting yesterday also had developments in Syria on his agenda. Erdoğan said: “We have repeatedly declared that we cannot accept a separatist structure on our country’s southern borders that would pose a threat to our national security. As Turkey from the very beginning we have most strongly defended the existence of a single Syrian state that preserves its territorial integrity and has political unity.”

Erdoğan said: “The terrorist organisation is separate and my Kurdish brothers are separate. Turks Kurds and Arabs as in history will unite and solve our region’s problems together. Our only common umbrella is Islamic brotherhood.” Erdoğan said: “We had a productive phone call with Mr Trump. We discussed many issues that will contribute to Syria’s security including joint efforts against ISIS.”

In the codes of both Erdoğan’s and Bahçeli’s speeches it is seen that there is no new situation indicating the process has ended. While Bahçeli asks the DEM Party “Is it on the side of the PKK’s founding leader or against him?” what is being demanded is flawless loyalty above all to the new design cooked up in the regime’s kitchen and established with the support of PKK leader Öcalan. President Erdoğan also takes a stance in favour of continuing the process by once again emphasising the “Turkish, Kurdish, Arab alliance” he has mentioned before. It has once again been laid bare that the peace process is not a domestic opening towards democratisation but an effort to declare a position in the redesign of the Middle East by the US and Israel.

∗∗∗

KEY DETAILS OF THE AGREEMENT

After the five-day ceasefire achieved in Syria talks continue between the SDF and the Damascus administration formed under the leadership of HTS. Sources in the region reported that forces affiliated with the Damascus administration at times violated the ceasefire and that low-intensity clashes took place in the countryside of Kobani and Hasakah. According to reports by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) SDF military headquarters in the town of Al-Ya'ribiya in the Hasakah countryside were subjected to attacks. The details of the agreement signed between the Damascus administration and the SDF on 18 January also became clear. Accordingly:

• Ceasefire and Withdrawal: All military elements affiliated with the SDF will withdraw to the east of the Euphrates River as a first step within preparations for redeployment.

• Transfer of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor: The administrative and military governance of the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa will be immediately and fully transferred to the Syrian government.

• Integration in Hasakah: All civilian institutions in Hasakah province will be incorporated into the institutions and administrative structures of the Syrian state.

• Border Crossings and Energy: The Syrian government will take control of all border crossings in the region as well as oil and gas fields.

• SDF Joining the Army: All military and security personnel within the SDF will be taken into the Syrian Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Interior on an “individual” basis after the necessary security screenings.

• Purging Old Regime Remnants: The SDF leadership undertakes not to harbour “old regime remnants” within its ranks and will submit to Damascus a list of these officers in north-east Syria.

• Governor of Hasakah: As a guarantee of political participation and local representation a Presidential Decree will be issued to determine the candidate to be appointed as Governor of Hasakah.

• Status of Kobani: No heavily armed military presence will be maintained in the city of Kobani. A security force made up of local residents will be established in the city and administratively a local police force affiliated with the Syrian Ministry of Interior will serve.

• ISIS Detainees: The file of ISIS detainees and the administration of the camps as well as the forces responsible for protecting these areas will be transferred to the Syrian government. The Damascus administration will assume all legal and security responsibility on this matter.

• Senior Appointments: In order to ensure national partnership the candidate list submitted by the SDF leadership for senior military security and civilian posts in the central state structure will be approved.

• Kurdish and Citizenship Rights: In order to resolve outstanding problems related to rights and civil matters particularly the status of unregistered/stateless persons (Kurds without identity papers) and meeting property claims the Presidential Decree dated 2026 and numbered 13 recognising Kurdish culture and language will be welcomed.

• Removal of PKK Cadres: In order to ensure Syria’s sovereignty and regional stability the SDF undertakes to remove all non-Syrian PKK leaders and members beyond the borders of the Syrian Arab Republic.

• Fight Against ISIS and US Coordination: As an effective member of the International Coalition the Syrian state undertakes to continue the fight against terrorism (ISIS) in coordination with the US for the security and stability of the region.

• Afrin and Sheikh Maqsoud: Necessary agreements will be worked on to ensure the dignified and safe return home of the residents of Afrin and the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood of Aleppo.

∗∗∗

14 MORE PEOPLE DETAINED

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that 14 more people had been detained in the investigation launched into the Turkish flag being taken down on the Syrian border. It had been held in the Nusaybin district of Mardin. After the group meeting ended hundreds of people crossed the Syrian border and walked towards Qamishli neighbouring Nusaybin. During this march a group took down the Turkish flag at the border. In his statement Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç reported that investigations were being carried out into 356 suspects, 35 people had been arrested, judicial control measures had been applied to 45 suspects and detention procedures for 77 people were continuing.

∗∗∗

GOVERNMENT PARTNERS TOGETHER

MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli went to the Presidential Palace yesterday to meet AKP leader Erdoğan. The meeting began around 16:25. No official statement was made about the agenda items of the meeting. However it was reflected in the corridors that the main agenda items were developments in Syria and the Imrali process. In Bahçeli’s recent statements the prominent topic was the debate over position within the People’s Alliance. Bahçeli had said: “MHP is a partner in the People’s Alliance but it is not a partner in government,” and he had reiterated his party’s proposal regarding pension payments. The two leaders last met on 9 January at Bahçeli’s residence in Çankaya.

∗∗∗

PROTEST IN NUSAYBIN

The DEM Party organised a march to protest the attacks by the Damascus administration led by HTS against the SDF. After the march the Democratic Regions Party co-chair and DEM Party Istanbul MP Çiğdem Kılıçgün Uçar spoke. Uçar said: “Those bullets are aimed at the Kurd’s demand for freedom, identity and struggle... That is why we are in the streets. We are not in the streets because of a provocation but because of a century-long memory. This memory will be repaired with the 27 February call. Mazlum Abdi made a statement so that more blood would not be shed. They still say they care about inclusiveness and diplomacy. It is very valuable and this opportunity should not be missed.” Meanwhile in a statement from the DEM Party it was reported that a DEM Party delegation would visit Rojava.

∗∗∗

SECTARIANISM BANNED

The Syrian Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments announced with a new circular that a radical change had been introduced nationwide in religious discourse and activities. The circular numbered 212 published with the signature of Minister Dr Muhammed Ebu el-Hayr Şükri was made binding for all religious officials and institutions pursuant to the Presidential Decree numbered 13 of 2026. The circular banned all hate speech and provocative expressions that could lead to sedition, sectarianism or ethnic discrimination.

∗∗∗

MESSAGE FROM A SENATOR ON THE SDF

US Senator from Maryland Chris Van Hollen announced that he had discussed the latest developments in Syria with SDF General Commander Mazlum Abdi. Emphasising that Washington has responsibilities towards the SDF, its closest partner in the war against ISIS, Van Hollen called for the Syrian government to stop its attacks on Kurdish regions including Kobani. Meanwhile the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it welcomed the comprehensive ceasefire and integration agreement reached between the SDF and the Syrian government. Riyadh described the agreement as “a historic step taken for Syria’s stability”. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hüseyin in his meeting with US official Joshua Harris emphasised that urgent measures were needed to prevent ISIS militants from escaping from prisons in Syria and that a ceasefire needed to be secured between the parties in Syria.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Süreç nereye varacak?, published in BirGün newspaper on January 22, 2026.