Wherever the mountain is gloomy, there he is

Nurcan Gökdemir

Mark Twain defines courage as “not the absence of fear, but acting in the face of fear, mastering fear, managing fear.”

Starting an article about a jailed journalist with a definition of “courage” would, under normal circumstances, be odd, of course… Yet in Turkey, especially in recent years, true journalism has consistently been equated with courage.

It would be an omission not to speak of courage when describing BirGün reporter İsmail Arı, who has been detained at Sincan Prison for over a week; yet, Mark Twain’s definition—which observes and analyzes human behavior—is hardly sufficient when describing the BirGün reporters, most of whom are under 30. I have witnessed countless instances where these young people not only possess the ability to “act against fear, master fear, and manage fear,” but also never even bring fear to mind.

One of them is İsmail Arı, whose arrest sparked a level of public reaction in Turkey not seen in many years... Our colleague İsmail Arı, who never lets the risk of being detained, arrested, or held in prison for an indefinite period slip his mind, yet continues to pen one news story after another—stories that will keep others awake at night, cause discomfort, and prompt the judiciary to act—has been in custody since Sunday, March 22. Despite the constant risk of detention and arrest discussed in the daily conversations at the newspaper, İsmail never hesitated to write news stories. Of course, he had one great fear—if we set aside the fear of being separated from his loved ones—and that was “not being able to write news, getting bored in prison”… We understand from the messages he has sent through his lawyers that İsmail is now in prison, beginning to feel bored, and unhappy because he cannot write news. İsmail will reunite with his readers on the pages of BirGün again very soon; he has only asked for a short period—just enough time to establish his routine—and then, like his close friend Furkan Karabay, İsmail will also begin writing from prison...

I’ve been asked countless times to describe Ismail during his detention and arrest process. My answer is: “A good journalist, and more than that, a very good person—a young man who feels a sense of responsibility toward his country and its citizens, and who has never lost his faith in better days. Curious, persistently knocking on every door to get the story, meticulous and creative in journalism, taking on a heavy professional responsibility at a young age—one of this country’s children who became a general without ever being a private...” I also described him as a wonderful young man devoted to his family, deeply in love with his wife, who loves his newspaper, his colleagues, and his comrades, and has a sweet tooth for chocolate.

I met İsmail while he was serving as news editor at the BirGün Ankara Bureau. A student at the Faculty of Communication, İsmail joined the BirGün family by working as a newspaper distributor. After graduating, he expressed his passion for journalism. “Let’s see how it goes, if there’s any hope, if he can become a journalist,” they said, and the doors of the newspaper opened for Ismail. It became clear very quickly that he was destined to be a journalist; İsmail possessed a unique quality I’ve rarely seen in other journalists throughout my professional career. His first assignment was to track public tenders. It didn’t take long for him to produce striking reports from the Public Tenders Bulletin—a publication that documents the flow of public funds—revealing how public resources were being recklessly channeled to certain circles. This assignment wasn’t enough for him; he began taking an interest in, researching, and building relationships with news sources on a topic as critical as the Red Crescent. Worried that this 22-year-old, who hadn’t yet established a professional relationship with BirGün, might get into trouble, I first warned him; when I saw the warning wasn’t enough, I said, “It’s forbidden, Ismail; you’ll only do the work I assign you.” Although he said “Okay,” it didn’t take long for me to realize he wasn’t heeding this ban—he continued to secretly look into the Red Crescent, and quickly unraveled the network of interests there. A book emerged from this work he carried out despite me. The public learned—first from Ismail’s reports and later from his book—about the corruption, irregularities, and plundering of public resources that came to symbolize the AKP’s rule, as well as how an organization meant to be a charity had strayed from its true purpose, even going so far as to sell tents to earthquake victims...

The Red Crescent reports brought Ismail from his internship to graduation. Over the seven-year period since then, Ismail has become one of the country’s best and most trustworthy journalists.

The description that “Ismail is not only an excellent journalist but also a truly good person” is evident in his role as a confidant to the earthquake victims he covered; in his tearful reporting on the story of a child who, at a young age, was abused by a manager of a Quran Service Foundation and forced to marry her abuser—and who was then abused again by the same man after the child was born from that marriage; in his deep sorrow upon hearing of their deaths, as if he had lost his own closest relative; in his statement, “The sight of the child playing with his toys won’t leave my mind”; and in his friendly conversations with the mother of a child killed in a traffic accident caused by the daughter of the former Red Crescent President. He was, in his own words, “wherever the mountain was in mourning.” He spent half the week in courthouses, police stations, and courts; he only regretted the time he lost that could have been spent writing news stories. In his brief seven-year career as a journalist, he managed to produce the books *Menzil’s Safe* and *Red Crescent Holding*, win 17 awards, and face at least 33 investigations opened due to his journalism.

İsmail is in prison now, and his release is the shared demand of the majority of society. We witnessed many firsts with İsmail’s arrest. He became the first journalist arrested in Ankara in recent years; the basis for his arrest was a denial statement issued by the Center for Combating Disinformation in response to his accurate reporting. They have not, and will not, be able to present any evidence in the case that could lead to Ismail’s conviction or punishment. Because he simply practiced journalism—true journalism...

There were other firsts as well: unprecedented levels of reaction to this arrest surged from every corner of the country. Politicians, occupational organizations, associations, student groups, workers, union members, journalists, İsmail’s news outlets, and especially BirGün readers filled the squares and streets with the slogan, “İsmail will be released and will write again.”

His safety helmet, which he used to protect himself during social events, his computer, his plant, and his chocolate—all sitting on his desk—are waiting for Ismail. We believe, “Ismail will be released and will write again”…

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Hangi dağ efkarlıysa orada, published in BirGün newspaper on March 29, 2026.