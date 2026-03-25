Whilst solidarity protests were ongoing, Arı asked from prison: “Whom did my reports disturb?

News Centre

Nationwide protests against the unjust and unlawful arrest of BirGün newspaper reporter İsmail Arı continued yesterday. The protests, which began following his detention, continued the second day of his detention in many cities, including Muğla, Samsun, Tokat, Edirne, Eskişehir, Bartın and Kırklareli. Whilst reactions continued from various sections of society, many institutions and organisations standing in solidarity with İsmail Arı and journalism visited the BirGün offices. CHP Leader Özgür Özel, meanwhile, called İsmail Arı’s wife, Dila Arı, and conveyed messages of solidarity: “We are always by your side, we will support you. We will not leave İsmail alone either.”

As the protests sparked by Arı’s arrest continued in Edirne, Eskişehir and Bartın, citizens demanded freedom for İsmail Arı. In a joint press statement declaring, “İsmail Arı was arrested for practising genuine journalism,” it was noted: “A month ago, journalist Alican Uludağ was also arrested. Merdan Yanardağ and dozens of other journalists have been detained for a long time for practising genuine journalism. Yet they are the true journalists who pursue only the truth and the interests of this people.”

The statement, which noted that “Arı’s arrest is a warning to journalists and the public”, continued as follows: “The Disinformation Law, which is claimed to have no connection to news or journalists, has once again been used as a judicial weapon against journalists. However, it must be understood that whilst poverty, corruption and injustice in the country are deepening and the wheel of bribery and rent-seeking continues to turn rapidly, journalists will not remain silent. They will persist in telling the story and writing about it. The message sent today through the case of İsmail Arı is clear: ‘Do not write about corruption, do not expose the rent-seeking system, make injustices invisible.’ This is precisely why İsmail Arı has been targeted. As the BirGün Readers’ Initiative, we remind the authorities that no crime can be fabricated from journalistic activity, and that no pressure or intimidation can prevent genuine journalists from following the path they know. We call upon the authorities: Put an immediate end to this unlawful practice. Release İsmail Arı and all detained journalists immediately.”

SOLIDARITY VISITS

Professional organisations, trade unions and politicians continued to pay solidarity visits to BirGün’s offices in Ankara and Istanbul.

CHP Deputy General Secretary Burhanettin Bulut, CHP Presidential Candidate Office Executive Committee Member Yalçın Karatepe, EMEP MP Sevda Karaca, EMEP Ankara Provincial Chair Rüstem Kahraman, Çankaya District Chair Timurlenk Aydemir, and DEM Party MPs Sevilay Çelenk and Sezai Temelli, KESK Co-Chair Ayfer Koçak and her delegation, along with journalists from the Communication Workers’ Solidarity Network, visited the BirGün Newspaper Ankara Office. Politicians and trade union representatives conveyed messages of solidarity, stating: “We bear witness to İsmail Arı’s journalism. İsmail Arı will never be left alone; we will always support him.”

The Istanbul Bar Association also paid a solidarity visit for our detained reporter, Arı. Istanbul Bar Association President İbrahim Kabaoğlu received information regarding Arı’s detention process.

SUPPORT FROM YOUTH AND WOMEN

A statement regarding Arı’s detention also came from the Left Feminist Movement and the Women’s Platform for Equality. Emphasising Arı’s reports that brought to public attention the oppression imposed on women and girls by sects and religious communities, they stated: “It is not those who write the truth who must be held to account; rather, it is those who cover up that truth, who control women’s lives, and who condemn their bodies and existence to darkness.”

Meanwhile, members of SOL Genç and students at Hacettepe University who are resisting the decision to expel them from school also released a video conveying the message ‘We stand with İsmail’.

İSMAIL ASKS FROM PRISON

Imprisoned journalist İsmail Arı sent a message from prison. Arı, who was taken to Sincan Prison following his arrest, asked in the message he sent from there: “Whom did my reports upset so much that I was arrested during the holiday?” The questions Arı posed through his message are as follows:

• “Why was I arrested?

• Which reports were I not supposed to produce?

• Whom did my reports upset so much that I was arrested during the holiday?

• Who wanted to silence me?” İsmail Arı concluded his message by stating, “Journalism is not a crime.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Destek eylemleri sürerken Arı, cezaevinden sordu: Haberlerim kimleri rahatsız etti?, published in BirGün newspaper on March 25, 2026.