Who are you trying to fool?

Politics Service

According to the current Constitution, President Erdoğan, who is ineligible to run for re-election, has taken steps to return to office. Amid ongoing uncertainty following the announcement of the end of the peace process and the PKK's declaration that it has laid down its arms, Erdoğan's supporters have thrown their weight behind the debate on a new Constitution.

While statements from the government argued that the country needs a new constitution, President Erdoğan also called for a ‘civil constitution.’ Speaking to reporters on the plane returning from his visit to Hungary, Erdoğan said: "Turkey cannot move forward with a constitution written by coup plotters. We need a constitution drafted by civilians, not coup plotters. Let's establish our commissions, draft a civilian constitution as soon as possible, and present it to our nation. Let it be both national and local. Let Turkey see such a constitution. The question is whether the CHP will join us on the journey to draft a joint civilian constitution. That is what matters. Let's join forces. We want a new constitution not for ourselves, but for our country. I have no desire to be re-elected or to run again".

Erdoğan addded, "If they had spent the time, they wasted on early election plans on serving the people, they might have found a way to win the hearts of the people. They have talked a lot about early elections in Özel's sense of the word. We will not and cannot allow Turkey to be thrown into such turmoil. There is no need for early elections. The empty or full seats you have are enough for you, use it to the fullest."

THE GOAL IS CLEAR

Erdoğan may say that he has no intention of running for office, but the regime built around the 'one man' needs him as its absolute candidate. While there is no actor who could be an alternative to Erdoğan from the regime's perspective, Erdoğan is trying to divert attention elsewhere. The biggest concern of the ruling party, which does not even follow the current constitution and uses the judiciary as a weapon to punish the opposition, is to extend the life of the regime by putting Erdoğan in the presidential seat once again.

Trying every means at its disposal, the regime did not hesitate to imprison Ekrem İmamoğlu, the CHP's presidential candidate and mayor of İstanbul, who is seen as Erdoğan's biggest rival at the polls. While the third wave of operations against the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality continues, the search for evidence to convince the public continues.

With no argument left to gain the consent of the people, the AKP and MHP government has no choice but to divide the opposition front and distract the public with a debate on a new constitution. Calls for ‘reasonable politics’ from the CHP and DEM Party are also an attempt to confine the opposition to a field of struggle defined by the Palace. It is crucial to remind everyone that a new constitution cannot be drafted with those who do not even follow the current one, that concepts such as democracy, freedom, and equality cannot coexist with this regime, and that this country cannot be saved without overthrowing the Palace regime.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Kimi kandırıyorsun, published in BirGün newspaper on May 23, 2025.